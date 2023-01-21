Read full article on original website
Measures seek to change Nebraska’s new voter-approved minimum wage provisions
LINCOLN — A few months after Nebraska voters approved a minimum wage increase schedule, two state lawmakers have introduced bills to try to change that course. A third state senator promptly objected with a legislative motion she calls a “red flag” of concern, signaling that the Legislature could be in for “lengthy and arduous” debate. […] The post Measures seek to change Nebraska’s new voter-approved minimum wage provisions appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Governor Pillen, Lawmakers, talk support of Scholarship Opportunity Act Bill
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska is one of two states in the country that doesn’t help parents pay for their children to attend private schools using state education funds. Nebraska government officials Governor Jim Pillen, Senator Lou Ann Linehan, and other lawmakers are trying to change that. In this...
'Moment of silence' bill in Nebraska Legislature spurs debate on prayer in schools
A public hearing in the Nebraska Legislature saw opposing testimony that focused heavily on resisting calls to bring prayer into the classroom, though one lawmaker claimed the bill wouldn't do that in the first place. The Education Committee held a public hearing Monday afternoon on three bills, the last of...
Advocates say restoring voting rights for felons would improve public safety
LINCOLN — Advocates for restoring voting rights of convicted felons said Friday that such a step would remove a “punitive” stigma and improve public safety. “People who are engaged are less likely to reoffend,” said State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, at a press conference sponsored by the Voting Rights Restoration Coalition. About 20,000 Nebraskans […] The post Advocates say restoring voting rights for felons would improve public safety appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Bowmars Petition Court to Drop Probation Conditions and Win, in Part
Josh and Sarah Bowmar petitioned the court to drop the conditions of their probation in regard to their ability to possess weapons and hunt in states other than Nebraska. The Bowmars, who were sentenced on Jan. 12, 2023, in connection with their involvement in the largest poaching case in Nebraska state history, appeared in court today to petition for a modification to the terms of their probation.
State senator touts using military veterans to help address ‘crisis’ in teacher shortage
LINCOLN — The number of teaching jobs in Nebraska left vacant or filled by less than fully qualified instructors rose significantly in 2022, according to a recent state survey. Many of those vacancies were because there were no applicants, or many fewer applicants, according to State Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair. On Monday, Hansen said […] The post State senator touts using military veterans to help address ‘crisis’ in teacher shortage appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Nebraska anti-abortion bill criticized by Nebraska doctors
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the now-overturned decision that gave women the federal right to an abortion. Now 50 years later, some Nebraska doctors are standing in opposition to LB626, a bill introduced in the Unicameral that would prevent abortions after cardiac activity is detected around the sixth week of pregnancy.
How 2022 Gun Sales in Nebraska Compare to the Rest of the Country
Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
Think tank says Pillen education, tax initiatives would ‘quickly drain’ state coffers if enacted
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s $1.9 billion state revenue surplus would “quickly” disappear under proposals by new Gov. Jim Pillen to increase state aid to K-12 education and cut taxes, a Lincoln think tank said Friday. The OpenSky Policy Institute worked with the Institute on Taxation and Economic...
Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense
It puzzles me why some South Dakota legislators, who depend on voters for their jobs, are so afraid of their constituents. And why isn’t common sense a legislative job requirement? Oh, right. Voters establish the job criteria. Maybe that is why some legislators are petrified. If they voted the legislator into office, what might they […] The post Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Three Nebraska airports among national count with 2022 firearm discoveries
OMAHA, Neb. — Transportation Security Administration officers in Nebraska found 17 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage in 2022, contributing to the 6,542 firearms discovered at 262 airports across the country. The previous record of firearms discovered by TSA was 5,972 in 2021. "As a responsible gun owner, we really...
Grand Jury Indictments District of Nebraska
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 9 unsealed Indictments charging 13 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. *...
Nebraska casinos generate $2.8 million in tax revenue in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska casinos generated more than $2.8 million in tax revenue in 2022. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission released its monthly gaming tax revenue report on Tuesday, which included all gaming tax revenue from 2022. “The cumulative gaming tax revenue of $2,806,557.33 generated in 2022 will...
Motorcycle riders over 21 would not have to wear helmets under proposed bill
Neb. — There's another effort to make motorcycle helmets optional for riders 21 and older, in Nebraska. State Sen. Ben Hansen is proposing LB 91, which would make helmets optional for people ages 21 and over, as long as they take a safety class. "The motorcycle riders themselves...
Nebraska bill aims to cap the cost of insulin for insured people
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The day after Jerrold Warren’s 26th birthday, freshly off his parents’ health insurance, he went to the pharmacy and was met with the harsh reality that is the cost of insulin in America -- one that he’s now paying for the rest of his life. Warren has been a Type 1 diabetic since he was 3 years old. He’s been living with diabetes for 28 years now.
72-year-old Nebraska inmate dies in hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate died Tuesday night at a Lincoln hospital. John Epting, 72, was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was a prisoner at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. In 2006, Epting was sentenced in Lincoln...
Staff at Nebraska schools could physically restrain students if new proposal passes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new bill in the Nebraska Legislature would allow school staff to physically restrain students. Introduced by Sen. Dave Murman, LB 811 authorizes all school personnel to use “reasonable physical intervention” on students to manage their behavior. Under the bill, “the only way...
Nebraska Residents Now Have To Get a REAL ID License by May 7, 2025, to Board Airline Flights or Enter Federal Buildings
Nebraska residents now have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license, instead of the earlier deadline of May 3, 2023, in order to board planes or federal buildings. This is what the Nebraska DMV says on its website.
Omaha mom selected as Nebraska Mother of the Year
OMAHA, Neb. -- Mother of the Year isn't just something that is printed on a mug for Mother's Day. It's an award that mothers can be nominated for across the state and nation. A woman from Omaha, received just that. Angie Blad was selected as the 2023 Nebraska Mother of the Year.
Gov. Pillen: Cut taxes, invest in our kids
LINCOLN, Neb.-Our current tax system fails Nebraskans and needs reform now. For too long, our tax code has not been competitive. We rank 29th in the country for personal income tax rate and 32nd for business income tax rate. And as all Nebraskans know, we have some of the highest property taxes in the country. From the Missouri River to Harrison, Nebraskans are demanding that their leaders have the courage to cut taxes.
