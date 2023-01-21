ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Stockbridge, MA

WNYT

FedEx delivery truck totaled in Berkshire County fire

Plenty of packages have gone up in smoke – after a FedEx delivery truck caught on fire in Berkshire County. It happened Sunday afternoon on Wood Duck Road in Lee, reported NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The truck engine, and the driver’s cab went up...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WNYT

Man sues Catskill police over tasing death of brother

The brother of a man shot by police with a taser is filing a federal lawsuit against the village of Catskill. This was first reported by the Times Union. Jason Jones was covered in hand sanitizer at the time, and caught fire after being shot with the Taser. He died nearly 50 days later.
CATSKILL, NY
WNYT

Emergency no parking restrictions in Albany

Please take note of the upcoming emergency no parking restrictions listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow. On Thursday, January 26th from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Central Avenue near 94 Central Avenue for a move. On...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Patient rescued from crashed ambulance before it caught fire

An ambulance crew is recovering Monday night, after their rig crashed in Malta. It happened around 7:45, in front of the Locust Grove Motel on Route 9. The Malta-Stillwater EMS ambulance was taking a patient to Saratoga Hospital, when it crashed into a box truck. The ambulance ended up in...
MALTA, NY
WNYT

Wolf Road hotel fire was accidental

We’re learning more about a fire that broke out in Colonie early Saturday morning. Colonie police tell us the fire broke out around 3 a.m., at The Red Lion Hotel, on Wolf Road. Police say the fire was contained to one room on the top floor and was quickly...
COLONIE, NY
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Latest on search for Brittany Tee

BROOKFIELD - The search for Brittany Tee, the 35-year-old woman who was last seen the evening of Jan. 10 in the vicinity of Lewis Field on Main Street, will resume Tuesday morning, according to authorities. A state police search and rescue unit, with tracking dogs, and a state police dive team will be...
BROOKFIELD, MA
WNYT

Cause of warehouse fire identified

We now know what caused that massive fire at the BBL construction warehouse in Colonie. Colonie police now tell us that the fire was caused by a “cutting in a maintenace area” that ignited flammable items like propane and gasoline which led to the fire. As flames ripped...
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Wayfair to close Pittsfield call center

Three years after opening a customer call center in Pittsfield, Wayfair has decided to close it, as the company cuts costs. The facility on South Church Street will close when the company’s lease expires in July, reported NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The call center...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fire causes heavy damage to Ulster County home

HIGH FALLS – Several Ulster County fire departments were called out early Sunday for a structure fire at 267 Mossy Brook Road in High Falls. Repeated calls for additional manpower went out over the county’s 911 dispatch to battle the three-alarm blaze that was reported at about 2:45 a.m.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to barn fire in Amherst

AMHERST, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Amherst Fire and Police Departments received multiple calls on Saturday evening about a barn with a wooden frame caught on fire. When crews arrived at South East Street in the early afternoon officials saw the barn was still on fire. The Amherst Fire Department quickly extinguished...
AMHERST, MA
columbiapaper.com

Hudson resident arrested for weapons possession

HUDSON—Hudson Police arrested Jonathan Jones, a/k/a, “Smash,” 54, of Hudson for third degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; two counts of fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal obstruction of breathing, all class A misdemeanors, and second degree harassment, a violation, January 12.
HUDSON, NY
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Taxi Service Could Face Suspension

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The police chief is asking the City Council to suspend the license for OTT Taxi over a number of violations of city ordinance. Police Chief Jason Wood told the council at a public hearing on Tuesday night that the taxi service had registered vehicles improperly, that owner John Lord was stopped with a fare and later seen driving taxis despite having a license restriction and that a 16-year-old driver had been stopped by police and found to have a suspended license.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Storm's Extreme Weather Took Pittsfield DPW by Surprise

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city's administration says the poor road conditions during the Christmas weekend snowstorm that caused more than three dozen collisions were not due to a lack of response. The slick and snow-ridden ways have been attributed to extreme, unexpected weather that took the Department of Public...
PITTSFIELD, MA

