FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Suri Cruise Makes Her Singing Debut In Mom Katie Holmes Romantic Comedy "Alone Together" Filmed In SalisburyFlorence CarmelaSalisbury, CT
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
The floral spectacle "Cathedral in Bloom" returns to Albany.Raj guleriaAlbany, NY
WNYT
FedEx delivery truck totaled in Berkshire County fire
Plenty of packages have gone up in smoke – after a FedEx delivery truck caught on fire in Berkshire County. It happened Sunday afternoon on Wood Duck Road in Lee, reported NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The truck engine, and the driver’s cab went up...
Route 20 from Pittsfield to N.Y. line closed due to downed power lines, trees
UPDATE: Mass. State Police have reported Route 20 is reopened. As bands of snow batter the state, Route 20 from Pittsfield to the New York state line is closed due to downed power lines and trees, according to the Massachusetts State Police. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is working to...
Portion of Route 20 in Pittsfield closed due to down trees
A portion of Route 20 in Pittsfield to the New York state line is closed due to fallen trees.
WNYT
Man sues Catskill police over tasing death of brother
The brother of a man shot by police with a taser is filing a federal lawsuit against the village of Catskill. This was first reported by the Times Union. Jason Jones was covered in hand sanitizer at the time, and caught fire after being shot with the Taser. He died nearly 50 days later.
WNYT
Emergency no parking restrictions in Albany
Please take note of the upcoming emergency no parking restrictions listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow. On Thursday, January 26th from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Central Avenue near 94 Central Avenue for a move. On...
Private line water main break at Colonial Gardens
On Sunday, a private line water main break occurred at Colonial Gardens located at Highview Drive, according to the City of Pittsfield.
WNYT
Patient rescued from crashed ambulance before it caught fire
An ambulance crew is recovering Monday night, after their rig crashed in Malta. It happened around 7:45, in front of the Locust Grove Motel on Route 9. The Malta-Stillwater EMS ambulance was taking a patient to Saratoga Hospital, when it crashed into a box truck. The ambulance ended up in...
Officials: No injuries reported after fire breaks out of Greenwich home
It happened on Byram Terrace, and no injuries were reported.
WNYT
Wolf Road hotel fire was accidental
We’re learning more about a fire that broke out in Colonie early Saturday morning. Colonie police tell us the fire broke out around 3 a.m., at The Red Lion Hotel, on Wolf Road. Police say the fire was contained to one room on the top floor and was quickly...
Latest on search for Brittany Tee
BROOKFIELD - The search for Brittany Tee, the 35-year-old woman who was last seen the evening of Jan. 10 in the vicinity of Lewis Field on Main Street, will resume Tuesday morning, according to authorities. A state police search and rescue unit, with tracking dogs, and a state police dive team will be...
Home, garage catch fire in Watervliet
Crews responded to a fire at a home and garage on Fourth Avenue in the city of Watervliet Tuesday afternoon.
WNYT
Cause of warehouse fire identified
We now know what caused that massive fire at the BBL construction warehouse in Colonie. Colonie police now tell us that the fire was caused by a “cutting in a maintenace area” that ignited flammable items like propane and gasoline which led to the fire. As flames ripped...
WNYT
Wayfair to close Pittsfield call center
Three years after opening a customer call center in Pittsfield, Wayfair has decided to close it, as the company cuts costs. The facility on South Church Street will close when the company’s lease expires in July, reported NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The call center...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fire causes heavy damage to Ulster County home
HIGH FALLS – Several Ulster County fire departments were called out early Sunday for a structure fire at 267 Mossy Brook Road in High Falls. Repeated calls for additional manpower went out over the county’s 911 dispatch to battle the three-alarm blaze that was reported at about 2:45 a.m.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to barn fire in Amherst
AMHERST, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Amherst Fire and Police Departments received multiple calls on Saturday evening about a barn with a wooden frame caught on fire. When crews arrived at South East Street in the early afternoon officials saw the barn was still on fire. The Amherst Fire Department quickly extinguished...
columbiapaper.com
Hudson resident arrested for weapons possession
HUDSON—Hudson Police arrested Jonathan Jones, a/k/a, “Smash,” 54, of Hudson for third degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; two counts of fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal obstruction of breathing, all class A misdemeanors, and second degree harassment, a violation, January 12.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Taxi Service Could Face Suspension
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The police chief is asking the City Council to suspend the license for OTT Taxi over a number of violations of city ordinance. Police Chief Jason Wood told the council at a public hearing on Tuesday night that the taxi service had registered vehicles improperly, that owner John Lord was stopped with a fare and later seen driving taxis despite having a license restriction and that a 16-year-old driver had been stopped by police and found to have a suspended license.
Nearly 30-year-old Latino restaurant opens 2nd location in Massachusetts
A new food venue opened at the Hampshire Mall in Hadley.
Kingston railroad crossing on Foxhall Avenue closed
The railroad crossing on Foxhall Avenue in Kingston will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the city.
iBerkshires.com
Storm's Extreme Weather Took Pittsfield DPW by Surprise
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city's administration says the poor road conditions during the Christmas weekend snowstorm that caused more than three dozen collisions were not due to a lack of response. The slick and snow-ridden ways have been attributed to extreme, unexpected weather that took the Department of Public...
