ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2news.com

Pedestrian injured after being hit by car near Pyramid and York Way

A pedestrian was transported to the hospital after being hit by a car in Sparks Monday afternoon. The crash happened in the area of York and Pyramid Way around 3:40 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023. Sparks Police tell us a vehicle was attempting to turn southbound onto Pyramid Way...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Pizzava's Midtown Location Celebrates Five Years

Pizzava, a local spot for pizza, is celebrating the five year anniversary of its Midtown location and the second year of its Carson City shop. The pizza place is selling large cheese pizzas for the special price of $2.99 today, only until 4 p.m. It's located at 1043 North Virginia...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reward offered in Sparks robbery

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $1,500 for the arrest and prosecution of a suspect wanted in the robbery of a store in Sparks. Around 6:15 a.m. Monday, Sparks Police responded to Yum Yums Vapor & Head Shop for a robbery that had just happened.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Two injured after car crashes into stalled vehicle in Sparks

Two people were transported to a nearby hospital after a crashed into the back of a stalled vehicle in Sparks Monday night. The crash happened in the area of Sparks Blvd. and Shadow Lane around 4:30 p.m. Police tell us as the driver of the vehicle that struck the vehicle...
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

2 teenagers hospitalized in shooting at Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Two teenagers were transported to the hospital on serious conditions after a shooting at Carson City Tuesday night, according to Sheriff Ken Furlong with CCSO. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on January 24, a shooting occurred between teenagers in the area of Carmine St. and...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Lyon County Sheriff's Office warns area residents of phone scam

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has been made aware of a recent scam. The caller will identify themselves as Sheriff Brad Pope, and inform the person who answered the phone that they have a warrant for their arrest and need to "post a bond". The sheriff's office says the phone...
LYON COUNTY, NV
2news.com

No injuries reported after car crashes into 7-Eleven on Keystone Ave.

Firefighters with the Reno Fire Department responded to the 700 block of Keystone Ave early Monday morning after a car crashed into a 7-Eleven. The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023. It is unknown what led up to the crash, but officials say no one was...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New Spaghetti Bowl construction will force additional closures

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Additional construction on the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress will force closures on Mill Street and the Second Street ramp. Access to the ramp and/or street will be closed intermittently overnight from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27. Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will be available.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Pedestrian injured after hit and run crash in Golden Valley

Reno Police are investigating after a hit and run pedestrian crash on Golden Valley Road Friday night. The crash happened on the Golden Valley offramp off of Northbound US-395 around 7:15 p.m. Police tell us the pedestrian suffered minor injuries. There is no description of a possible vehicle involved at...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Carson River Sunrise on the River Fork Ranch in Genoa

A snowy sunrise from the meadows of the River Fork Ranch near Genoa, NV. The 800 acre ranch is owned by The Nature Conservancy, a nonprofit group that restores and developes nature areas like this around the country preserving their beauty for all to hike and enjoy the views and wildlife. Check out the ranch here and you can donate at: https://www.nature.org/en-us/get-involved/how-to-help/places-we-protect/river-fork-ranch/
GENOA, NV
FOX Reno

Sparks police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run-crash

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks Police say they have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened earlier this month. Sparks Police Department officials say they located the vehicle and driver that were involved in a fatal crash. Authorities found 68-year-old Vincent Joseph Hoff in Reno around 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 24 and arrested him for leaving the scene of an accident causing death.
SPARKS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy