Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
Related
2news.com
Reno Fire Department stresses importance of wearing seatbelt after crash in Sparks
Officials with the Reno Fire Department are reminding locals about the importance of wearing a seatbelt after a passenger was partially ejected through the windshield as a result of a crash on Sparks Boulevard Monday night. A stalled vehicle was pulled over off the shoulder and the driver, not realizing...
2news.com
Pedestrian injured after being hit by car near Pyramid and York Way
A pedestrian was transported to the hospital after being hit by a car in Sparks Monday afternoon. The crash happened in the area of York and Pyramid Way around 3:40 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023. Sparks Police tell us a vehicle was attempting to turn southbound onto Pyramid Way...
2news.com
Boil Water Notice for Gold Hill and Divide in Storey County
Storey County has issued a boil water notice after a water line break in Gold Hill and Divide. The county says public works is fixing the break. Area residents are being asked to boil water until further notice from the county.
2news.com
CCSO Investigating Shooting among Juveniles: Avoid Carmine Street, Airport Road
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is advising you to avoid the area of Carmine Street and Airport Road while an investigation occurs due to a shooting Tuesday night. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong tells us that the sheriff's office is working multiple scenes. Sheriff Furlong said around 7:15 p.m., a...
2news.com
Authorities Arrest Three Teens in Connection With Shooting in Carson City
Carson City Deputies have arrested three teens in connection with a shooting near Carmine Street and Airport Road on Tuesday night. Police got multiple calls of shots fired in the area just after 7 p.m. - officers eventually found two people with gunshot wounds. When deputies arrived at one of...
mynews4.com
Tesla announces new $3.5B facility east of Sparks to build all-electric semi trucks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Tesla announced plans Tuesday to build a new $3.5 billion advanced manufacturing facility east of Sparks to build the company's all-electric semi trucks. The facility, which will be built at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center, is expected to create more than 3,000...
2news.com
Smoke Shop Robbery Investigation
Sparks Police need help looking for a suspect. Police say the man got away with an unknown amount of cash.
abc10.com
Inside Operation Sierra Storm: The latest updates on weather in South Lake Tahoe
Clear with little in the way of wind will mean lows near freezing with patchy fog and frost possible. Lake Tahoe will have lows near 10°.
2news.com
Pizzava's Midtown Location Celebrates Five Years
Pizzava, a local spot for pizza, is celebrating the five year anniversary of its Midtown location and the second year of its Carson City shop. The pizza place is selling large cheese pizzas for the special price of $2.99 today, only until 4 p.m. It's located at 1043 North Virginia...
KOLO TV Reno
Reward offered in Sparks robbery
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $1,500 for the arrest and prosecution of a suspect wanted in the robbery of a store in Sparks. Around 6:15 a.m. Monday, Sparks Police responded to Yum Yums Vapor & Head Shop for a robbery that had just happened.
2news.com
Two injured after car crashes into stalled vehicle in Sparks
Two people were transported to a nearby hospital after a crashed into the back of a stalled vehicle in Sparks Monday night. The crash happened in the area of Sparks Blvd. and Shadow Lane around 4:30 p.m. Police tell us as the driver of the vehicle that struck the vehicle...
mynews4.com
2 teenagers hospitalized in shooting at Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Two teenagers were transported to the hospital on serious conditions after a shooting at Carson City Tuesday night, according to Sheriff Ken Furlong with CCSO. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on January 24, a shooting occurred between teenagers in the area of Carmine St. and...
2news.com
Lyon County Sheriff's Office warns area residents of phone scam
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has been made aware of a recent scam. The caller will identify themselves as Sheriff Brad Pope, and inform the person who answered the phone that they have a warrant for their arrest and need to "post a bond". The sheriff's office says the phone...
2news.com
Sparks Police Arrest Man After Fatal Hit-&-Run Crash Involving Pedestrian on Prater Way
Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal hit-&-run crash on East Prater Way near Probasco in Sparks last Tuesday. Police say they found the suspect, Vincent Hoff in Reno who was then booked into the Washoe County Jail on a charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident Causing Death.
2news.com
No injuries reported after car crashes into 7-Eleven on Keystone Ave.
Firefighters with the Reno Fire Department responded to the 700 block of Keystone Ave early Monday morning after a car crashed into a 7-Eleven. The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023. It is unknown what led up to the crash, but officials say no one was...
Nevada officer rescued by good Samaritan after being shot in the leg during shootout
A Reno police officer was rescued by good Samaritans after he was shot in the leg during a shootout with two suspects while staking out an apartment.
KOLO TV Reno
New Spaghetti Bowl construction will force additional closures
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Additional construction on the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress will force closures on Mill Street and the Second Street ramp. Access to the ramp and/or street will be closed intermittently overnight from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27. Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will be available.
2news.com
Pedestrian injured after hit and run crash in Golden Valley
Reno Police are investigating after a hit and run pedestrian crash on Golden Valley Road Friday night. The crash happened on the Golden Valley offramp off of Northbound US-395 around 7:15 p.m. Police tell us the pedestrian suffered minor injuries. There is no description of a possible vehicle involved at...
2news.com
Carson River Sunrise on the River Fork Ranch in Genoa
A snowy sunrise from the meadows of the River Fork Ranch near Genoa, NV. The 800 acre ranch is owned by The Nature Conservancy, a nonprofit group that restores and developes nature areas like this around the country preserving their beauty for all to hike and enjoy the views and wildlife. Check out the ranch here and you can donate at: https://www.nature.org/en-us/get-involved/how-to-help/places-we-protect/river-fork-ranch/
FOX Reno
Sparks police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run-crash
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks Police say they have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened earlier this month. Sparks Police Department officials say they located the vehicle and driver that were involved in a fatal crash. Authorities found 68-year-old Vincent Joseph Hoff in Reno around 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 24 and arrested him for leaving the scene of an accident causing death.
Comments / 0