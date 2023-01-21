Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers

It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago.

Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the Texas Rangers for the past four years before being let go in August (with Texas ultimately hiring Bruce Bochy as his successor).

The 46-year-old Woodward was not particularly apt as a manager. He went just 211-287 (.424) with zero playoff appearances in Texas. But Woodward should be a good fit for the Dodgers, whom he already worked for as their third base coach from 2016 to 2018 before moving to the Rangers.

Harris notes that Woodward will do roving instructional work throughout the Dodgers organization as part of his duties. Woodward may also be looking forward to getting even with an old adversary in the NL West .

