1 QB prospect receiving hype as potential No. 1 draft pick

By Larry Brown
 4 days ago
Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general overall view as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL Draft order is in the process of being set, and the Chicago Bears are already on the clock. Teams are deep in their player evaluations in preparation for April’s event. It seems like this year’s controversial player is Will Levis.

Some people think Levis is terrible and can’t understand why he’s receiving hype as a first-round pick. Others like him a lot and even think he could go No. 1 overall.

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson projected Levis to go No. 1 overall in his most recent mock draft. It’s important to note that Wilson himself ranks Levis third in the class and had the Colts trading up to get Levis.

Even if Wilson doesn’t have Levis first among the quarterbacks, having him third is still pretty high.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released a video on Twitter Thursday in which he shared why he likes Levis so much.

Levis began his college career at Penn State before leaving for Kentucky and putting up a big season in 2021. Levis passed for 2,826 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions along with 9 rushing touchdowns while leading the Wildcats to a 10-3 season. This season, amid serious hype, Levis passed for 2,406 yards with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while Kentucky went 7-6.

Those who watched Levis against Tennessee and Vandy will never understand the hype surrounding him. But people like Mel are offering their strong support for the young QB.

