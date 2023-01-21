ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KWQC

Cloudy Tuesday but more snow likely Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We are once again stuck under cloudy skies in the QCA. This is holding temps to the 20s and 30s, but with not many breaks in the clouds, it will be tough to get warmer than the mid-30s Tuesday. Tuesday night a storm system will...
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Winter Weather Advisory for the Quad Cities

The NWS has expanded a Winter Weather Advisory to now INCLUDE the Quad Cities on Wednesday. It starts at midnight and goes until 6 p.m. The main problem in the Quad Cities with this storm is snow. We’re looking at 2-4″ by the time things wind down Wednesday evening.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit counties now under winter storm warning: How it’s different from a watch

A winter storm is approaching Southeast Michigan, and is expected to drop a few inches of snow on Wednesday. Some counties are under a winter storm warning until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, though the bulk of snowfall expected between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. About 3-8 inches of snow accumulation is possible, with heavier snow expected the more south and east you go.
southernillinoisnow.com

Winter Storm Watch issued for Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning

The National Weather Service says heavy snow is possible from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches are possible. The storm is expected to hit portions of south-central and southwest Illinois as well as portions of east-central and southeast Missouri. Roads, and especially bridges...
ILLINOIS STATE
977wmoi.com

Winter Weather Advisory Begins at 9pm Tonight for Local Area

Winter Weather Advisory URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Quad Cities IA IL 215 PM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 IAZ089-099-ILZ025-026-034-035-MOZ009-010-250415- /O.EXT.KDVN.WW.Y.0003.230125T0300Z-230126T0000Z/ Des Moines-Lee-Henderson-Warren-Hancock-McDonough-Scotland-Clark- Including the cities of Burlington, Fort Madison, Oquawka, Monmouth, Carthage, Macomb, Memphis, and Kahoka 215 PM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois, southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly linger into the Wednesday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
CHARLESTON, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

AM Weather: Sunday, January 22nd

Rain and snow flurries move out of the region this morning as our focus shifts to Tuesday. Heavy snow possible in portions of Illinois and Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking weekend snow before possibly more next week

Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the mid-20s as winds switch out of the southwest eventually. Skies become partly cloudy. Tomorrow: The morning starts off mostly cloudy before a wintery mix of rain, sleet, and snow pulls into the western portion of Central Missouri after 3 pm slowly spready east become more widespread into the overnight hours. Northern portions of the viewing area from Jefferson City and up will see mostly snow with cooler temperatures. highs warm into the lower 40s.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
tspr.org

Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
KEOKUK, IA
klin.com

Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday

..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
PennLive.com

In central Pa. this weekend, will it snow?

Despite a small chance, central Pennsylvania is probably looking at rain, not snow, this weekend. A cloudy, uneventful Saturday will give way to a 90 percent chance of precipitation on Sunday. A storm is riding up through the Appalachian mountains overnight, according to the National Weather Service, set to arrive Sunday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy