KWQC
Cloudy Tuesday but more snow likely Wednesday
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We are once again stuck under cloudy skies in the QCA. This is holding temps to the 20s and 30s, but with not many breaks in the clouds, it will be tough to get warmer than the mid-30s Tuesday. Tuesday night a storm system will...
ourquadcities.com
Winter Weather Advisory for the Quad Cities
The NWS has expanded a Winter Weather Advisory to now INCLUDE the Quad Cities on Wednesday. It starts at midnight and goes until 6 p.m. The main problem in the Quad Cities with this storm is snow. We’re looking at 2-4″ by the time things wind down Wednesday evening.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit counties now under winter storm warning: How it’s different from a watch
A winter storm is approaching Southeast Michigan, and is expected to drop a few inches of snow on Wednesday. Some counties are under a winter storm warning until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, though the bulk of snowfall expected between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. About 3-8 inches of snow accumulation is possible, with heavier snow expected the more south and east you go.
wymt.com
Rain showers change to snow showers overnight, light accumulation possible in spots
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another busy week of weather is on tap across the mountains. We are tracking rain and snow chances. Another chilly night is on tap across the area. Temperatures fall into the lower-30s, and this will allow some rain to change over to snow. Spotty snow showers are possible overnight.
southernillinoisnow.com
Winter Storm Watch issued for Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service says heavy snow is possible from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches are possible. The storm is expected to hit portions of south-central and southwest Illinois as well as portions of east-central and southeast Missouri. Roads, and especially bridges...
95.3 MNC
Winter Weather Advisory in effect all day Wednesday for MNC listening area
The forecast is cloudy and quiet through Tuesday. A key factor to watch as the winter storm hits Michiana is how much temperatures rise above freezing. Mid-30s may not seem like much, but it could be warm enough that snowfall is more slushy on roads Wednesday. The National Weather Service...
977wmoi.com
Winter Weather Advisory Begins at 9pm Tonight for Local Area
Winter Weather Advisory URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Quad Cities IA IL 215 PM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 IAZ089-099-ILZ025-026-034-035-MOZ009-010-250415- /O.EXT.KDVN.WW.Y.0003.230125T0300Z-230126T0000Z/ Des Moines-Lee-Henderson-Warren-Hancock-McDonough-Scotland-Clark- Including the cities of Burlington, Fort Madison, Oquawka, Monmouth, Carthage, Macomb, Memphis, and Kahoka 215 PM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois, southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly linger into the Wednesday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Winter Storm Warning: Multiple States Brace for Heavy Snowfall and Strong Winds
Winter storm warnings have been issued in multiple states across the country as a major winter storm is expected to bring heavy snowfall and strong winds to the region. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), some areas could see up to 12 inches of snow as the storm moves through.
14news.com
On alert tonight and tomorrow for wintry weather and gusty winds
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain on alert for a mix of rain and snow showers along with some gusty winds tonight through Wednesday morning. Those showers will move in from the southwest this evening, mainly after 5 or 6 PM, and will start as rain. As we go through...
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Storm System on the Way to Bring Mainly Rain
It’ll be a cold one tonight with temperatures tumbling into the 20s by morning. Be on the lookout for a little patchy fog early on Tuesday. Any dense patches that are able to develop may result in freezing fog. Freezing fog is fog that freezes to objects on contact.
Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
Cold Front Brings Rain and Snow Sunday-Monday to West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict the next system will be moving in on Sunday bringing in some chances for winter weather leading into next week for Ohio and West Virginia. Chances for rain showers will start fairly early Sunday for the region, but we will start with rain showers across the area. These […]
wpsdlocal6.com
AM Weather: Sunday, January 22nd
Rain and snow flurries move out of the region this morning as our focus shifts to Tuesday. Heavy snow possible in portions of Illinois and Missouri.
abc17news.com
Tracking weekend snow before possibly more next week
Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the mid-20s as winds switch out of the southwest eventually. Skies become partly cloudy. Tomorrow: The morning starts off mostly cloudy before a wintery mix of rain, sleet, and snow pulls into the western portion of Central Missouri after 3 pm slowly spready east become more widespread into the overnight hours. Northern portions of the viewing area from Jefferson City and up will see mostly snow with cooler temperatures. highs warm into the lower 40s.
tspr.org
Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
klin.com
Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In central Pa. this weekend, will it snow?
Despite a small chance, central Pennsylvania is probably looking at rain, not snow, this weekend. A cloudy, uneventful Saturday will give way to a 90 percent chance of precipitation on Sunday. A storm is riding up through the Appalachian mountains overnight, according to the National Weather Service, set to arrive Sunday.
Snow emergencies: What are they and when we can expect more?
More snow is in the forecast, which means some communities will likely issue snow emergencies or travel advisories.
