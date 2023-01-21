Read full article on original website
WHNT-TV
Decatur-Morgan EMS Response Times in Question
The Decatur-Morgan Ambulance Service faces a possible fine for failure to meet city requirements involving their response time. The Decatur-Morgan Ambulance Service faces a possible fine for failure to meet city requirements involving their response time. Fire College Prepares Future Firefighters (6 p.m., …. Decatur Fire and Rescue has kicked...
WHNT-TV
Changes Coming to Toyota Field
The City of Madison is spending some money to make improvements at Toyota Field. While the ballpark is only gearing up to enter its third season of Trash Pandas baseball, MiLB is requiring some upgrades. Changes Coming to Toyota Field. The City of Madison is spending some money to make...
thebamabuzz.com
These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas
You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
WHNT-TV
Lawmakers Give Legislative Update
Members of the Alabama Legislature spent the day here in North Alabama to bring updates on what they're working on in Montgomery. Members of the Alabama Legislature spent the day here in North Alabama to bring updates on what they're working on in Montgomery. 4 p.m. Weather Update on January...
WHNT-TV
Reward Offered in Lawrence County Cold Case
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has authorized five thousand dollars in reward money for information pertaining to a Lawrence County cold case. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has authorized five thousand dollars in reward money for information pertaining to a Lawrence County cold case. Main Weather (10 p.m., January 23, 2023) Main...
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Man Faces Multiple Bank Robbery Charges
Lawrence Smith Jones, who was already sentenced to community corrections for drug trafficking, is now facing four counts of first degree bank robbery in Huntsville and Madison. Huntsville Man Faces Multiple Bank Robbery Charges. Lawrence Smith Jones, who was already sentenced to community corrections for drug trafficking, is now facing...
weisradio.com
Severe Weather Likely for Central and South Alabama Tuesday Going into Wednesday
Confidence has increased some about the potential for severe weather for south Alabama on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in warned of the potential for “significant” severe weather for southwest Alabama and said all forms of severe weather will be possible for south Alabama starting Tuesday night.
Here are Alabama’s 10 highest paid school superintendents: See what your district pays
Alabama school superintendents salaries saw a record increase this year. Some local leaders received more than $50,000 in raises. One out-earns the state’s schools chief. The average local superintendent salary for fiscal year 2023 is $163,260, up from $152,279 last year, according to recent earnings reports from the Alabama State Department of Education.
Time to Save Some Money! Here are 3 Places Offering Family Meals With Multiple Locations in the State of Alabama
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual information provided via each company's official website as of January 23, 2023. Please be sure to visit each company's official website for any new updates; permission given to use.
Iconic Saturn 1B Rocket in Alabama to be Taken Down
For Tennesseans who travel down I-65 South headed to the beach, you’ve probably seen the Saturn 1B rocket and stopped at the Alabama Welcome Center that sits adjacent to the rocket. Currently, the Alabama Welcome Center is closed for renovations and Alabama officials say the rocket needs to be...
Airport death; Auburn football analyst, hoops: Down in Alabama
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the tragic incident at Montgomery Regional Airport in which an airline worker was killed by a plane’s engine. Another former Auburn quarterback is assuming the role of the Tigers’ football radio analyst. At the risk of offending...
WHNT-TV
Killen Home a Total Loss After Fire
A home in Killen is now a total loss after a structure fire this afternoon. A home in Killen is now a total loss after a structure fire this afternoon. Main Weather (10 p.m., January 23, 2023) Main Weather (10 p.m., January 23, 2023) Vendors React to WhistleStop Festival Cancellation...
Do Morel Mushrooms Grow In Alabama?
This article is not meant to be a definitive guide for harvesting morel mushrooms. As with all mushrooms, if you are not 100% sure of what you have, don't eat them! Please do your own research and be safe!
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Football Club Gives Joe Davis Stadium Construction Update
Soccer is the newest sport to find a home in Huntsville, and the Huntsville City Football Club is working on setting up shop at Joe Davis Stadium. Huntsville Football Club Gives Joe Davis Stadium …. Soccer is the newest sport to find a home in Huntsville, and the Huntsville City...
Fugitive of the Week: Henderson Pippins
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Henderson Pippins, who Marshals said could be in the Mobile, Prichard or Mount Vernon area. Pippins is actively evading capture and […]
These Alabama colleges have the best student life, ranking shows
ALABAMA (WKRG) — High school seniors across America are entering their final semester, and many are already looking forward to a potential college career. As college-bound seniors start to settle on their dream school, many put student life among their top priorities. According to a recent survey from Inside Higher Ed, students’ top considerations when […]
Alabama Skies Bulletin: Parts of the state upgraded to Level 3 severe risk
Parts of Alabama are facing a Level 3 out of 5 severe weather risk overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Even in areas not expecting severe weather, winds could gust up to 60 miles per hour. The Storm Prediction Center is expecting a very strong cold front to make its...
Alabama family searching for daughter who went missing a week ago
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — For the last week, Selena Copes and her parents have been wondering what happened to her twin sister, Savannah, who is currently missing. “We just think positive we don’t really want to think negative or anything or get nervous,” Copes said. Her sister said the last time she laid eyes on […]
WHNT-TV
Local Racing Community Mourns Family Killed in Murder Suicide
The North Alabama and Tennessee racing community, grieving after a family of four died in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this week. Local Racing Community Mourns Family Killed in Murder …. The North Alabama and Tennessee racing community, grieving after a family of four died in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this...
Archeological dig on Redstone Arsenal unearths history
An excavation for a planned construction project on Redstone Arsenal has turned into an archeological dig.
