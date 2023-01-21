ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WHNT-TV

Decatur-Morgan EMS Response Times in Question

The Decatur-Morgan Ambulance Service faces a possible fine for failure to meet city requirements involving their response time.
DECATUR, AL
WHNT-TV

Changes Coming to Toyota Field

The City of Madison is spending some money to make improvements at Toyota Field. While the ballpark is only gearing up to enter its third season of Trash Pandas baseball, MiLB is requiring some upgrades.
MADISON, AL
thebamabuzz.com

These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas

You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Lawmakers Give Legislative Update

Members of the Alabama Legislature spent the day here in North Alabama to bring updates on what they're working on in Montgomery.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Reward Offered in Lawrence County Cold Case

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has authorized five thousand dollars in reward money for information pertaining to a Lawrence County cold case.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Man Faces Multiple Bank Robbery Charges

Lawrence Smith Jones, who was already sentenced to community corrections for drug trafficking, is now facing four counts of first degree bank robbery in Huntsville and Madison.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Airport death; Auburn football analyst, hoops: Down in Alabama

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the tragic incident at Montgomery Regional Airport in which an airline worker was killed by a plane’s engine. Another former Auburn quarterback is assuming the role of the Tigers’ football radio analyst. At the risk of offending...
AUBURN, AL
WHNT-TV

Killen Home a Total Loss After Fire

A home in Killen is now a total loss after a structure fire this afternoon.
KILLEN, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Henderson Pippins

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Henderson Pippins, who Marshals said could be in the Mobile, Prichard or Mount Vernon area. Pippins is actively evading capture and […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

These Alabama colleges have the best student life, ranking shows

ALABAMA (WKRG) — High school seniors across America are entering their final semester, and many are already looking forward to a potential college career. As college-bound seniors start to settle on their dream school, many put student life among their top priorities. According to a recent survey from Inside Higher Ed, students’ top considerations when […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Alabama family searching for daughter who went missing a week ago

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — For the last week, Selena Copes and her parents have been wondering what happened to her twin sister, Savannah, who is currently missing. “We just think positive we don’t really want to think negative or anything or get nervous,” Copes said. Her sister said the last time she laid eyes on […]
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Local Racing Community Mourns Family Killed in Murder Suicide

The North Alabama and Tennessee racing community, grieving after a family of four died in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this week.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

