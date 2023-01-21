ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pillar College President Shares Expansion News and Future Goals With Students at New Basking Ridge location

By Bobbie Peer
 4 days ago

BERNARDS TWP., NJ - Dozens of Pillar College students and administrators attended a Town Hall to hear Pillar College President, Rupert A. Hayles, Jr., PhD, speak about the college and his vision for its expansion. The town hall took place on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Basking Ridge site located at 3575 Valley Rd.

Pillar College, a comprehensive institution of higher learning, which offers a Christ-centered education, is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. The main campus is in Newark, but the college has been actively expanding its outreach by opening new sites in Northern and Central New Jersey, with Basking Ridge being the latest location that students can take advantage of its educational offerings.

Hayles said his vision to grow Pillar College is slowly coming to fruition, but acknowledged it takes a village to accomplish this, and there is still much more work to be done.

Hayles explained the college recently became a part of LCMC, Low-Cost Model Consortium of 150 colleges, that offers an extension of degree programs and concentrations, and allows for a deeper pool of resources to be available to both the administration and the students. He elaborated, “Through this partnership, we are focusing on majors such as computer analytics, computer science, project management, supply chain management, and health care administration.”

One of Pillar College’s strategic objectives is to ensure organizational strengths and academic excellence are applied with a direct focus on the students, Hayle’s said. He made a direct plea to the students to spread the word about Pillar College: “I’ve been told that Pillar College is New Jerseys best kept secret, but I don’t want us to be a secret anymore!”

Also speaking at the town hall was Julia Missie, Director of ESL and International Initiatives for the college. She described Pillar College as unique because it is rooted in Christian faith and love, which fosters intellectual, spiritual, and social development. It also has a diverse student population. Missie said ”Our call and challenge is to help students to think critically, write effectively, solve problems, and speak persuasively. We look for student engagement by ways of academic support, spiritual formation, professional and social development.” Much to the delight of the new students in attendance, Martha Martin, the Corporate Producer- Event Planner and Student Engagement, handed out Pillar College bags as welcome gifts.

Pillar College offers Associate, Bachelor and Graduate degrees in areas including, but not limited to, general education, biblical studies, elementary education, intercultural communication and business administration and management. Recently, a Masters of Social Sector Management program was launched to fulfill an unmet need in this area of expertise. Click here for degree offerings. Additionally, Pillar College is known for its innovative college retention programs, including:

Life Enhancing Accelerated Degree (LEAD) Program

Dual Enrollment Education Degree (DEED)

Programa BLEND (Bi-Lingual Entry Degree)

B.E.S.T. (Black Elementary School Teachers) for Men Program

Before the town hall ended, Hayle’s opened the floor for a question and answer session, which included a discussion about the importance of student testimonials and social media as marketing tools to increase the visibility of Pillar College.  One student provided his testimonial on the spot, “I just want to share my testimonial that when I first came to this country, I saw you as Pillar College president and I was really impressed with the program. I did not know that these kinds of causes, truths, and endeavors existed in higher education. So, I chose Pillar College, and I just want to say thank you to you guys for choosing this job, that you can preserve this type education, because I assure you that I can achieve my vision here.”

The session ended with a prayer offered by Hayles that included the following student-focused words, “Thank you for these wonderful students, Lord, may you bless them. May You give them opportunity, imagination, may you pour into them a blessing Lord, so that they can learn and understand, and open their minds.”

About Pillar College

Pillar College is a comprehensive institution of higher learning, providing a Christ-centered education. Pillar College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE), licensed by the New Jersey Commission on Higher Education, and is a member of the Association for Biblical Higher Education (ABHE). Pillar College offers Associate’s, Bachelor’s, and Master’s Degree programs. Pillar College educates, inspires and equips students for excellent scholarship, service and leadership. Rooted in and committed to Christian faith and love, Pillar College fosters intellectual, spiritual and social development among its diverse student population. Pillar College, founded in 1908, has facilities in Newark, Paterson, Plainfield, Jersey City and Basking Ridge. For more information about Pillar College, visit https://pillar.edu

