ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen City News

Last chance to ride Splash Mountain before it closes for good

By Rachel Tucker
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ARSnZ_0kM63gxa00

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Fans of the Walt Disney World attraction Splash Mountain have just days to take their final plunge before it closes for good.

Three decades after opening in 1989, the drop ride will close its doors on Jan. 23 to make way for an Imagineering makeover. The attraction will be re-themed based on Disney’s 2009 film “The Princess and the Frog” and will receive a new name: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Disney World announces opening date for new Tron Lightcycle ride

News that the ride would be “re-imagined” was first announced in June 2020, with additional details ± including the new name — revealed in July 2022.

“Since the attraction was announced in 2020 , Imagineers have been hard at work designing an immersive experience inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios film ‘The Princess and the Frog’ and the heart and culture of New Orleans,” wrote Carmen Smith, an executive with Walt Disney Imagineering, in a blog post published last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bh4sa_0kM63gxa00
The Disney Parks Blog shared an artist’s rendering of “a new scene” to be featured in Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. (Disney)

Disney said the re-themed attraction will pick up where the film’s story left off.

“In Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you’ll join Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis during Mardi Gras season as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind celebration for the people of New Orleans,” according to the Disney Parks Blog .

The decision to re-theme Splash Mountain came after years of social media calls to change the attraction, which originally contained elements from Disney’s controversial 1946 film “Song of the South.” The movie was heavily criticized for its plantation setting and its depiction of Black people, criticism which returned to the spotlight amid broader conversations about race after George Floyd was murdered in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SrImB_0kM63gxa00
Disney announced its intentions to re-theme Splash Mountain after “The Princess and the Frog” in 2020. (Disney)

“The retheming of Splash Mountain is of particular importance today,” a representative for Disney Parks wrote in a blog post in June 2020. “The new concept is inclusive — one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year.”

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is expected to open in 2024.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time

Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Disney Takes Action After Guest Tries to Steal Iconic Splash Mountain Item

Although there are plenty of things happening at the Walt Disney World Resort, few things have been more talked about than the upcoming retheming of Splash Mountain. Announced back in the Summer of 2020, this retheme will drop the original and somewhat “problematic” Song of the South (1946) theme and replace it with a brand new story based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog from 2009.
Inside the Magic

Splash Mountain Closed, Completely Drained At Disney’s Magic Kingdom

Looks like Br’er Fox and Br’er Bear are causing some kind of commotion downstream. Splash Mountain is a beloved, yet problematic ride found at multiple Disney Parks and Resorts. One version can be found in Disneyland, another in Walt Disney World, and the third version can be found at the Tokyo Disney Resort.
WEKU

Disney World's iconic Splash Mountain rise shuts down for good amid accusations of racist themes

Fans had one final run down Splash Mountain in Florida's Disney World on Sunday, before it closed for good. It had been in operation since 1992. Renovations on Splash Mountain, which many fans consider a Disney staple, began on Monday. Disney announced in June 2020 that it was planning to reimagine the ride after growing complaints due to its associations with the 1946 film Song of the South, namely a Change.org petition with over 21,000 signatures stating that the ride is "steeped in extremely problematic and stereotypical racist tropes."
GEORGIA STATE
Inside the Magic

With Splash Mountain Gone, Fans Are Ready to Retheme Another Racist Ride

Splash Mountain shuttered its doors at Walt Disney World Resort on Sunday to make way for Princess and the Frog (2009) themed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The Magic Kingdom attraction closed amidst a searing culture war between those who recognize the racist history of the film behind the water ride, Song of the South (1946), and nostalgic fans who consider the controversy overblown. Disneyland Resort’s version of the attraction will close soon, though a date hasn’t been officially announced.
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

Guests Wait In Record Lines For One Last Ride Before Disney World’s Splash Mountain Shuts Down For Revamp

It was the end of an era yesterday at Walt Disney World as the Florida theme park shut down its popular Splash Mountain attraction to star work on its replacement, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The Orlando-area revamp will open in late 2024, though an official date has not been set. At Walt Disney World yesterday, throngs of fans gathered before Splash Mountain was even open to get one last ride. When the velvet rope dropped , a wave of people moved toward the familiar clay-colored hillock. In fact, Splash Mountain saw a record wait time of 220 minutes yesterday, according to Thrill Data. That’s just above the...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction

Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
Queen City News

Suspects caught in Gaston County wrecker shooting

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two suspects were caught following a confrontation and a shooting involving a wrecker over a vehicle, Gaston County Police said Monday. Wrecker seen leaving after shooting near McAdenville, Gaston County PD says Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 p.m. last Monday near 600 Hickory Grove […]
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

73K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy