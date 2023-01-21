Vitale Urges Residents to Sign up for Health Coverage Through “Get Covered New Jersey”

WOODBRIDGE – Sen. Joe Vitale (D-19th Dist.) is urging New Jerseyans to sign up for a 2023 health insurance plan through the state’s health insurance marketplace, Get Covered New Jersey.

With just days left in the Open Enrollment Period, Vitale is urging residents in need of health coverage to review their options and sign up. Open Enrollment for 2023 health insurance ends January 31.

“I am pleased that residents across the state continue to take advantage of Get Covered New Jersey,” said Vitale, chair of the Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee. “But time is running out for residents without coverage through an employer or other program to sign up during this open enrollment time for 2023.”

Through Get Covered New Jersey, residents can shop for health coverage and apply for financial help to lower monthly insurance premiums. Nine out of 10 enrollees qualify. Because of the substantial savings from the federal government and the state, plans for those who qualify could cost $10 a month or less in 2023.

The senator, who represents Woodbridge and Carteret, noted that residents receive financial help to offset the premiums, averaging $563 per person each month.

As of January 2, 321,257 residents signed up for 2023 health coverage, including 104,710 new or existing consumers who selected a plan and 216,547 who were automatically renewed. Overall plan selection totals are up 4.5 percent compared to this time last year, when 307,292 residents had signed up for coverage.

Individuals who enroll by January 31, will start coverage February 1. Open Enrollment is the only time of year residents can enroll in a plan, unless they have a major life event, such as getting married, moving, having a baby, losing employer-sponsored coverage, or if they meet certain income standards that qualify them for a Special Enrollment Period.

All plans offered through GetCovered.NJ.gov cover preventive services, emergency services, prescription drugs, and prenatal and pediatric care, and more. No one can be denied coverage because of a pre-existing condition.

Learn more at GetCovered.NJ.gov or browse plans now with the Shop and Compare Tool.



