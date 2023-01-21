Stafford Fire Department Leads in Response to Beach Haven West Fire This Week
STAFFORD - The Stafford Township Fire Company responded to a structure fire in the Beach Haven West section of the township at approximatley 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
Upon arrival an extended fire was found and the Stafford Township EMS, Barnegat Fire Company,a FAST Team from Forked River Fire Company and Ocean County Fire Coordinator were also dispatched on the initial alarm.
The Stafford Department reported that crews made an aggressive interior attack on the fire, and it was extinguished and placed under control.
All response teams were on the scene for about two hours.
This fire is under investigation by the Stafford Township Bureau of Fire Prevention and The Ocean County Fire Marshall.
Stafford Fire Company thanked the following for assistance:
Barnegat Volunteer Fire Company Station 11
Forked River Fire Department
Waretown Volunteer Fire Company
Stafford Township Emergency Medical Services
Stafford Township Police Department
Stafford Township Office of Fire Prevention
Ocean County Sheriff Communications
Ocean County Fire Coordinators
