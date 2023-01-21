ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford Township, NJ

Stafford Fire Department Leads in Response to Beach Haven West Fire This Week

By Pat Sharkey and Kaitlyn DeBarth
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

STAFFORD - The Stafford Township Fire Company responded to a structure fire in the Beach Haven West section of the township at approximatley 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Upon arrival an extended fire was found and the Stafford Township EMS, Barnegat Fire Company,a FAST Team from Forked River Fire Company and Ocean County Fire Coordinator were also dispatched on the initial alarm.

The Stafford Department reported that crews made an aggressive interior attack on the fire, and it was extinguished and placed under control.

All response teams were on the scene for about two hours.

This fire is under investigation by the Stafford Township Bureau of Fire Prevention and The Ocean County Fire Marshall.

Stafford Fire Company thanked the following for assistance:

Barnegat Volunteer Fire Company Station 11
Forked River Fire Department
Waretown Volunteer Fire Company
Stafford Township Emergency Medical Services
Stafford Township Police Department
Stafford Township Office of Fire Prevention
Ocean County Sheriff Communications
Ocean County Fire Coordinators

News 12

Cause of fire that damaged Howell home still unknown

The cause of a fire that damaged a Howell home on Monday is still unclear. The fire began around 5 p.m. inside a home on Lanes Pond Road. It was initially believed that the fire was inside a Jewish community center, but officials confirmed the fire was in a private residence.
HOWELL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Stafford Police Arrest Howell Man for Act of Lewdness in Manahawkin Target Parking Lot

MANAHAWKIN, NJ - The Stafford Township Police Department shared that on January 17, 2023 they responded to the Stafford Park Target parking lot for a reported act of lewdness. Their immediate investigation led to the suspect being identified as James G. Doll, 48, of Howell, NJ. A warrant was issued for Mr. Doll’s arrest, and he was taken into custody on January 18 for the aforementioned warrant, police said. Doll was charged with 4th Degree Lewdness and was lodged in Ocean County Jail. Doll is a Tier 2 registered sex offender in the State of New Jersey. Read more here.
HOWELL, NJ
TAPinto.net

East Brunswick: Local Man Charged with Multiple Burglaries and Shoplifting

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Richard B. Giehl, 30, of East Brunswick has been charged with 5 motor vehicle burglaries and 2 incidents of shoplifting in the township. The arrest came after Giehl shoplifted at the Route 18 Wal-Mart. During the month of January, the East Brunswick Police Department received several reports of burglaries to motor vehicles. Detective Alex Danese conducted a follow-up investigation and was able to develop a suspect. At approximately 12:44 pm on January 18, Patrolman Sean Clayton responded to Wal-Mart to a report of a shoplifting. During the encounter with Wal-Mart Loss Prevention, Giehl removed his backpack and ran out of...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Princeton Police to Hire Four New Officers; Already Looking for More

Princeton, NJ –A police promotion ceremony in the main council room at 400 Witherspoon Street is always a festive event. Family and friends gather, a police color guard stands by. At the January 23 Council meeting four officers were officially promoted, and four more were recommended for hiring by Chief Jonathan Bucchere. The hiring news was especially good news because the Police Department is currently staffed at 48 sworn police officers but has approval for up to 53 officers. In addition, Bucchere noted in a memo to the administration, three current officers are eligible for immediate retirement, with two retiring in...
PRINCETON, NJ
TAPinto.net

MLPD Details Recently Police-Involved Activity in Township

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — The Mount Laurel Police Department (MLPD) is detailing police-involved activity that has recently taken place in the Township.  An individual wanted by the Burlington County Sheriff's Department was arrested by the MLPD on Wednesday, January 18 after Mount Laurel officers conducted a motor vehicle stop in the area of Route 38 and Martin's Liquors. The driver of the car was arrested and transported to the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly.  On Tuesday, January 17, Mount Laurel police officers arrested another individual who was wanted by the Burlington County Sheriff's Department. The suspect was observed when officers were on foot patrol in the area of 1111 Route 73 North. The individual was arrested and transported to the Burlington County Jail.  Mount Laurel Police charged an individual for shoplifting after officers responded to Target on Centerton Road on Saturday, January 14. The suspect fled the store on foot and entered a black Ford F-150 after allegedly stealing $500 worth of merchandise. The individual was able to be identified and was found to be a wanted person for another shoplifting incident. Criminal complaints were filed against the suspect. 
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
Shore News Network

Jackson road to remain closed until fall as new bridge is built

JACKSON, NJ – If you travel between Jackson Township and Howell and use Bethel Church Road, you’re going to have to find an alternate route until September. On Monday, the road that connects Howell Township and Jackson Township will be closed for up to 8 months while the bridge over the North Branch of the Metedeconk River is replaced. The Jackson Police Department said the project is expected to be completed by the beginning of September. Police ask motorists to use designated detours during the closure. The post Jackson road to remain closed until fall as new bridge is built appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOWELL, NJ
TAPinto.net

New Brunswick Police Investigating After Man Apparently Suffers Gunshot Wound

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – Police are investigating after a 22-year-old Franklin man walked into a city hospital to be treated for a suspected gunshot wound on Sunday, Jan. 22. At about 3:30 a.m., New Brunswick Police officers responded to the hospital after a man treated for an injury that was described as “consistent with a bullet fragment striking his shoulder,” according to a statement released by the city. The injured man was not identified by police. Police said he and friends who accompanied him to the hospital were uncooperative and reluctant to provide information about how the injury occurred. They gave conflicting accounts of the incident, saying the incident happened in locations ranging from Easton Avenue and Bartlett Street to Hamilton Street toward Franklin. About two hours before the incident, police said they investigated a fight at the corner of Easton Avenue and Hamilton Street. In that incident, however, no gunshots were reported or observed by the officers or witness. Those involved in the fight did not report injuries or file complaints. Police ask anyone with information to call 732-745-5200.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Camden Man, 35, Fatally Shot near Lansdowne Avenue

CAMDEN, NJ – A 35-year-old Camden man was fatally shot near the 1100 block of Lansdowne Avenue on Monday morning, according to the Camden County Police Department and the county Prosecutor's Office. Mustapha Gbassa was found by police, who received a ShotSpotter report for gunfire about 8:21 a.m. He was taken to Virtua Hospital and pronounced dead at 8:31 a.m. Anyone with information should contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit Detective Michael Dons at (856) 916-9292 or Camden County Police Department Detective Andrew Einstein at (609) 682-1309. Tips can also be sent anonymously to CAMDEN.TIPS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Red Bank Planning Board Approves Cannabis Cultivator Facility

Red Bank, NJ: The Red Bank Planning Board unanimously approved three resolutions on Monday night after their public hearing on the borough’s Master Plan presentation. Approved Resolutions Cannabis Cultivator Facility The approval of a cannabis cultivator facility owned by Suzanne Duckworth and her father/partner, William Duckworth. They successfully changed the use of their property at 15 East Leonard Street from existing warehouse/commercial to the allowance of a cannabis cultivator facility To read a TAPinto Red Bank article, "Confusion Reigns...," on this Planning Board meeting, click HERE. To read the TAPinto Red Bank article on “Many More Marijuana Stores Could Soon Pop Up in Red...
RED BANK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hamilton Man, Brother Charged with Murder of Man Found Dead in His Apartment

TRENTON, NJ -- A Hamilton Township man and his brother have been arrested and charged in the murder of a man found dead in his Trenton apartment on Monday, January 16, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Onofri said that at approximately 4:07 p.m. on Monday, January 16, City of Trenton police officers responded to an apartment in the 100 block of South Overbrook Avenue on a report of an unresponsive male. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Donnell Williams, 29, on the living room floor of his apartment an apparent gunshot wound.  Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. The Mercer County Homicide Task Force (HTF) and the Trenton Police Department conducted a subsequent investigation that led to murder, burglary, and multiple weapons charges filed against Leon Mack, 31, of Hamilton. In addition, Prince Mack, 29, of Trenton, Leon's brother, also now faces the same charges as an accomplice for transporting his brother to Williams’ residence. On Friday, January 20, both of the accused men were taken into custody at Leon Mack’s Hamilton residence by members of the Mercer County Tactical Response Team, HTF and the Trenton Police. The County Prosecutor’s office has filed motions to detain both defendants pending trial.
TRENTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

