Stafford Township Receives $4,998,109 Grant from NJ DEP to Enhance Stafford's Shoreline

TRENTON - Stafford Mayor Greg Myhre reported that Stafford Township was fortunate to receive a $4,998,109 grant award from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) through their Natural Climate Solutions (NCS) grant program.

Myhre was in Trenton this week to receive the grant.



Specifically the DEP website stated that the Stafford Township Popular Point Restoration Project wll receive $4,998,109

Stafford Township, in collaboration with the New Jersey Department of Transportation and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, will enhance more than 33 acres of tidal salt marsh wetland as part of a living shoreline project.

The township and project partners will utilize approximately 150,000 cubic yards of dredge material to elevate, re-stabilize, and revegetate the shoreline to protect against erosion and increase carbon sequestration in a portion of the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge.

Mayor Greg Myhre wrote:

This grant award would not be possible without NJDEP and great partners in Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge and the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT). The project will help make the Township more resilient and provides added environmental and wildlife habitat for the area.

We look forward to working with the NJDEP, Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge and NJDOT on this beneficial project to the community and our environment. Thank you to the NJDEP for this opportunity.



