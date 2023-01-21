ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford Township, NJ

Stafford Township Receives $4,998,109 Grant from NJ DEP to Enhance Stafford's Shoreline

By Pat Sharkey and Kaitlyn DeBarth
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

TRENTON - Stafford Mayor Greg Myhre reported that Stafford Township was fortunate to receive a $4,998,109 grant award from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) through their Natural Climate Solutions (NCS) grant program.

Myhre was in Trenton this week to receive the grant.

Specifically the DEP website stated that the Stafford Township Popular Point Restoration Project wll receive $4,998,109

Stafford Township, in collaboration with the New Jersey Department of Transportation and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, will enhance more than 33 acres of tidal salt marsh wetland as part of a living shoreline project.

The township and project partners will utilize approximately 150,000 cubic yards of dredge material to elevate, re-stabilize, and revegetate the shoreline to protect against erosion and increase carbon sequestration in a portion of the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge.

Mayor Greg Myhre wrote:

This grant award would not be possible without NJDEP and great partners in Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge and the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT). The project will help make the Township more resilient and provides added environmental and wildlife habitat for the area.

We look forward to working with the NJDEP, Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge and NJDOT on this beneficial project to the community and our environment. Thank you to the NJDEP for this opportunity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HHHvn_0kM63bXx00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

N.J. needs time to rework energy master plan, Murphy says. What hold means for our green goals.

It’s been almost exactly three years to the day since Gov. Phil Murphy revealed plans to push New Jersey toward greener pastures by updating its energy master plan. But before the state can maximize renewable resources on a grander scale laid out by the plan, officials must open the floor to stakeholders like residents and businesses to have a say about what exactly that looks like. Many of them — and really anyone who signed up for the first hearing this week on the plan — were notified Sunday that those discussions have been postponed as the state works on a revision for 2024.
TAPinto.net

Red Bank Planning Board Approves Cannabis Cultivator Facility

Red Bank, NJ: The Red Bank Planning Board unanimously approved three resolutions on Monday night after their public hearing on the borough’s Master Plan presentation. Approved Resolutions Cannabis Cultivator Facility The approval of a cannabis cultivator facility owned by Suzanne Duckworth and her father/partner, William Duckworth. They successfully changed the use of their property at 15 East Leonard Street from existing warehouse/commercial to the allowance of a cannabis cultivator facility To read a TAPinto Red Bank article, "Confusion Reigns...," on this Planning Board meeting, click HERE. To read the TAPinto Red Bank article on “Many More Marijuana Stores Could Soon Pop Up in Red...
RED BANK, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJ Commissioner of Labor Attends Ceremony for Certified Dementia Practitioners in Millburn

MILLBURN, NJ — On January 24, six Home Instead Senior Care home health aides became Certified Dementia Practitioners, after completing a course by the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners. Rob Asaro-Angelo, Commissioner of the NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development, and Nicole Field of the United States Labor Office of Apprenticeship attended and spoke at the event. Asaro-Angelo stated, “[This is] about the workers working together and making a commitment to each other, and about bettering yourself and bettering those that you work for.” Asaro-Angelo added, “It is such an important, crucial industry to our state and nation. Employers making...
MILLBURN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mercer County Failed to Pay $4.5M in Payroll Taxes, Fines Watchdog Says

MERCER COUNTY, NJ -- A New Jersey State Comptroller report issued on Tuesday says that Mercer County failed to pay $4.5 million in delinquent payroll taxes, fines and fees.  The independent state agency investigation was initiated after a confidential complaint was filed in 2021. According to the Comptroller, between 2018 and 2021, the Mercer County Finance Department (MCFD) regularly failed to make adequate and timely payroll quarterly tax payments to both the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the New Jersey Division of Taxation. The report says that "During that time, there was only one quarter in which the County was not charged interest due to late payments;...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

This Quaint New Jersey Town Voted Best To Visit In The Winter

Winter has officially kicked off, and although there are some people who think it's the time of year to break out their comfy clothes and stay put for a few months, other people think it's the perfect time to go out and explore!. There are a lot of great small...
TAPinto.net

Medical Experts from RWJBarnabas Health Discuss Causes of Sudden Cardiac Arrest

NEW JERSEY – Over the past few weeks, the news has been flooded with details and updates about Damar Hamlin, a 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety who, during a Jan. 2 game, collapsed on the field and went into sudden cardiac arrest.  Cardiac arrest is the sudden, unexpected loss of heart function, breathing, and consciousness; it can be caused by a heart attack but not all sudden cardiac arrest are caused by heart attacks. According to medical experts from RWJBarnabas Health, when someone goes into sudden cardiac arrest, their heart stops pumping blood and the lack of blood flow to the brain and other organs can cause one to...
thelakewoodscoop.com

UPDATE: U.S. Marshals Service “Operation Ocean Surge” Nets 27 Arrests, Including 11 Known Gang Members In Ocean County

The U.S. Marshals Service and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office have concluded an enforcement initiative focusing on fugitive apprehensions throughout Ocean County. This enforcement initiative, dubbed Operation Ocean Surge, resulted in the arrest of more than 27 fugitives. “Once again, Deputy U.S. Marshals from the District of New Jersey, the...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Film in New Jersey: Meet the Experts at Holmdel ChamberCast. In-Person Networking, Tues. Jan. 31, at Bell Works.

HOLMDEL, NJ: Let's Talk Film in New Jersey! Under New Jersey’s film and TV tax incentive, production in the Garden State Film Business is booming, and the forecast is steady continued growth.  In 2021 alone, Film in NJ had revenue of over $500 million, with 68 feature films and 132 TV series shot in the state; creating 5,500 jobs.   Add the anticipated Netflix Studio at Fort Monmouth, in Oceanport, NJ, and the impact on business growth in NJ will be something to talk about! Networking will begin at 9:00 a.m. Coffee sponsor is Infinite Care of Monmouth County. You can also join...
HOLMDEL, NJ
Alissa Rose

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of New Jersey residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of New Jersey residents because climbing prices on gas, rent, and grocery hit the hardest on the wallets of New Jersey residents. The lowest-income families in New Jersey have experienced the enormous burden of rising costs for a wide range of consumer products, and all the residents' savings have gone.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Important direct deposit warning for NJ workers

⚠️Scammers getting creative, using new techniques to try to rip you off. ⚠️ There are ways you can stop direct deposit scams. ⚠️ If you have started doing your taxes, what to watch out for. Now that 2023 is underway, some New Jersey workers are making changes...
TAPinto.net

Princeton Police to Hire Four New Officers; Already Looking for More

Princeton, NJ –A police promotion ceremony in the main council room at 400 Witherspoon Street is always a festive event. Family and friends gather, a police color guard stands by. At the January 23 Council meeting four officers were officially promoted, and four more were recommended for hiring by Chief Jonathan Bucchere. The hiring news was especially good news because the Police Department is currently staffed at 48 sworn police officers but has approval for up to 53 officers. In addition, Bucchere noted in a memo to the administration, three current officers are eligible for immediate retirement, with two retiring in...
PRINCETON, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy