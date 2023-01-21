Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
27 Guinea pigs rescued from a Lexington apartment
A rescue has the animals at Lexington humane society squeaking with joy. After they got a call from a woman who needed more than twenty animals to find a new home. It has four legs, and it's covered in fur, but it is not your typical rescue at the Lexington humane society.
fox56news.com
New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
fox56news.com
Missing Madison County teen located safely
James Newland has been located and is safe, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Department. James Newland has been located and is safe, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Department. Bat Girl. Contact FairyTails Pet Adoptions in Winchester for more information. UK Healthcare Community Connection: 1/24/23. Dr. Tukea L. Talbert...
fox56news.com
Morning weather forecast: 1/24/23
Kentucky weather today: Windy with showers, turning colder. Florida leads Kentucky by a mere 11 donors after day 2 of Big Blue Slam. Madison Central's bowling team may not have a winning record, but the athletes say their season was still a success. One player in particular, Maggie McCain, even says the sport helped shape the person she is today.
fox56news.com
Rupp donates carpets to eastern Kentucky flood survivors
Rupp donates carpets to eastern Kentucky flood survivors. Rupp donates carpets to eastern Kentucky flood survivors. Rupp donates carpets to eastern Kentucky flood survivors. Dr. Tukea L. Talbert talks about Diversity, Equity & Inclusion efforts at UK HealthCare. Mayor Gorton to give state of the city address. Lexington Mayor Linda...
fox56news.com
Search continues for unnamed missing Madison County juvenile
Officials have yet to release any information about the subject but we do know they have focused their search on Poosey Ridge Road past Salem Christian Church. Search continues for unnamed missing Madison County …. Officials have yet to release any information about the subject but we do know they...
fox56news.com
Bicyclist dead after being hit by semi in Nicholasville
The Nicholasville Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning's collision occurred around 5:50 a.m. on U.S. 27 near Shun Pike when a semi-truck (no trailer) traveling northbound struck a bicyclist who was traveling just inside the right lane. Bicyclist dead after being hit by semi in Nicholasville. The Nicholasville Police Department confirmed...
fox56news.com
Struggles remain for rural educators | Early Morning
One in five students across the U.S. goes to school in a rural setting, and these districts face their own sets of challenges. Full story: https://bit.ly/3iYA8qV #education #schools #ruralareas. Struggles remain for rural educators | Early Morning. One in five students across the U.S. goes to school in a rural...
fox56news.com
City of Lexington to hold annual LexCount Survey
Each year, the City of Lexington conducts an annual survey to learn more about the city's homeless population. Each year, the City of Lexington conducts an annual survey to learn more about the city's homeless population. Bat Girl. Contact FairyTails Pet Adoptions in Winchester for more information. UK Healthcare Community...
fox56news.com
Hammock saves life as massive North Shore surf surges
A woman narrowly escapes being dragged up by a huge wave on the North Shore--by clinging to a hammock. Hammock saves life as massive North Shore surf surges. A woman narrowly escapes being dragged up by a huge wave on the North Shore--by clinging to a hammock. Bat Girl. Contact...
WKYT 27
Rare plants stolen from Lexington plant nursery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington plant nursery was burglarized over the weekend. The thief got away with thousands of dollars worth of plants. Jennifer Wilson, the owner of Wilson Nurseries and Plant Co., says whoever did this knew exactly what they were doing. “you would have to know the...
WKYT 27
Petition started to bring wet/dry vote to Madison Co.
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Several Madison County business owners are pushing to make the county wet. A petition they’ve created to get a wet-dry vote on the November ballot has already gained a lot of momentum, but their time is running out. Wesley Browne is the co-owner of...
Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Mississippi
A man was arrested this week and charged with murdering a man in Kentucky, police said. Lexington, Kentucky, police said the suspect, Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hubbard is accused of September 12 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris. Hubbard was being held Tuesday in Forrest...
fox56news.com
Mayor Gorton proud of Lexington, ready to continue fight against violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Deadly violence in Lexington made national headlines in 2022. It was a central issue in Mayor Linda Gorton’s report card to the city in her annual State of the City County Address. Lexington suffered through a record number of homicides in 2022, but despite that headline, Gorton said investments in public safety and other quality-of-life areas are making the city a better place to live.
WKYT 27
Veridian Apartments resident claims complex is offering prorated rent in exchange for silence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tenants at Veridian Apartments are still dealing with challenges from December’s deep freeze. Many say they are getting little to no help or answers from the complex and now say they are being given an ultimatum to get their rent prorated for when they couldn’t be in their homes.
fox56news.com
Lexington police investigate early morning armed robbery
Police said the armed robbery occurred on Etawah Drive at approximately 1:45 a.m. Monday. Lexington police investigate early morning armed …. Police said the armed robbery occurred on Etawah Drive at approximately 1:45 a.m. Monday. Electric night at Exum Center ends with Kentucky …. Kentucky State basketball. Jan. 23: Stamp...
fox56news.com
Groundbreaking held for Lexington’s 1st middle school in nearly 2 decades
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It’s been years in the making, but now construction is finally underway on Lexington’s first middle school in almost two decades. The empty patch of land next to Polo Club Boulevard has sat waiting for construction since it was purchased by Fayette County Schools in 2020. Delayed by COVID-19 and price hikes, almost three years later, the ground is now officially broken on the new middle school and officials said it couldn’t come a moment too soon.
fox56news.com
Reed Sheppard among future Cats named to McDonald’s All-American game
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Another year of the McDonald’s All-American game, another year that future Kentucky Wildcats claim multiple spots on the roster. Kentucky native Reed Sheppard is the first Kentuckian since 2014 to make the All-Star game roster. The North Laurel star will be joined by future teammates DJ Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw, and Justin Edwards in Houston on March 28th.
fox56news.com
Babes BBQ hoping to recover after fire: ‘It could of been worse’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The owners of a Georgetown restaurant vow to rise from the ashes. Babe’s BBQ just reopened last Wednesday after a holiday break. And two days later, a fire ruined everything. Now customers are trying to help through an online fundraiser. “It could of...
fox56news.com
Suspect in Half Moon Bay shooting taken into custody
Video shows the suspect in a fatal shooting in Half Moon Bay taken into custody by police. Suspect in Half Moon Bay shooting taken into custody. Video shows the suspect in a fatal shooting in Half Moon Bay taken into custody by police. Bat Girl. Contact FairyTails Pet Adoptions in...
