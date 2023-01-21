ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox56news.com

27 Guinea pigs rescued from a Lexington apartment

A rescue has the animals at Lexington humane society squeaking with joy. After they got a call from a woman who needed more than twenty animals to find a new home. It has four legs, and it's covered in fur, but it is not your typical rescue at the Lexington humane society.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Missing Madison County teen located safely

James Newland has been located and is safe, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Department. James Newland has been located and is safe, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Department. Bat Girl. Contact FairyTails Pet Adoptions in Winchester for more information. UK Healthcare Community Connection: 1/24/23. Dr. Tukea L. Talbert...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Morning weather forecast: 1/24/23

Kentucky weather today: Windy with showers, turning colder. Florida leads Kentucky by a mere 11 donors after day 2 of Big Blue Slam. Madison Central's bowling team may not have a winning record, but the athletes say their season was still a success. One player in particular, Maggie McCain, even says the sport helped shape the person she is today.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Rupp donates carpets to eastern Kentucky flood survivors

Rupp donates carpets to eastern Kentucky flood survivors. Rupp donates carpets to eastern Kentucky flood survivors. Rupp donates carpets to eastern Kentucky flood survivors. Dr. Tukea L. Talbert talks about Diversity, Equity & Inclusion efforts at UK HealthCare. Mayor Gorton to give state of the city address. Lexington Mayor Linda...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Search continues for unnamed missing Madison County juvenile

Officials have yet to release any information about the subject but we do know they have focused their search on Poosey Ridge Road past Salem Christian Church. Search continues for unnamed missing Madison County …. Officials have yet to release any information about the subject but we do know they...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Bicyclist dead after being hit by semi in Nicholasville

The Nicholasville Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning's collision occurred around 5:50 a.m. on U.S. 27 near Shun Pike when a semi-truck (no trailer) traveling northbound struck a bicyclist who was traveling just inside the right lane. Bicyclist dead after being hit by semi in Nicholasville. The Nicholasville Police Department confirmed...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Struggles remain for rural educators | Early Morning

One in five students across the U.S. goes to school in a rural setting, and these districts face their own sets of challenges. Full story: https://bit.ly/3iYA8qV #education #schools #ruralareas. Struggles remain for rural educators | Early Morning. One in five students across the U.S. goes to school in a rural...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

City of Lexington to hold annual LexCount Survey

Each year, the City of Lexington conducts an annual survey to learn more about the city's homeless population. Each year, the City of Lexington conducts an annual survey to learn more about the city's homeless population. Bat Girl. Contact FairyTails Pet Adoptions in Winchester for more information. UK Healthcare Community...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Hammock saves life as massive North Shore surf surges

A woman narrowly escapes being dragged up by a huge wave on the North Shore--by clinging to a hammock. Hammock saves life as massive North Shore surf surges. A woman narrowly escapes being dragged up by a huge wave on the North Shore--by clinging to a hammock. Bat Girl. Contact...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Rare plants stolen from Lexington plant nursery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington plant nursery was burglarized over the weekend. The thief got away with thousands of dollars worth of plants. Jennifer Wilson, the owner of Wilson Nurseries and Plant Co., says whoever did this knew exactly what they were doing. “you would have to know the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Petition started to bring wet/dry vote to Madison Co.

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Several Madison County business owners are pushing to make the county wet. A petition they’ve created to get a wet-dry vote on the November ballot has already gained a lot of momentum, but their time is running out. Wesley Browne is the co-owner of...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Mississippi

A man was arrested this week and charged with murdering a man in Kentucky, police said. Lexington, Kentucky, police said the suspect, Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hubbard is accused of September 12 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris. Hubbard was being held Tuesday in Forrest...
HATTIESBURG, MS
fox56news.com

Mayor Gorton proud of Lexington, ready to continue fight against violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Deadly violence in Lexington made national headlines in 2022. It was a central issue in Mayor Linda Gorton’s report card to the city in her annual State of the City County Address. Lexington suffered through a record number of homicides in 2022, but despite that headline, Gorton said investments in public safety and other quality-of-life areas are making the city a better place to live.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington police investigate early morning armed robbery

Police said the armed robbery occurred on Etawah Drive at approximately 1:45 a.m. Monday. Lexington police investigate early morning armed …. Police said the armed robbery occurred on Etawah Drive at approximately 1:45 a.m. Monday. Electric night at Exum Center ends with Kentucky …. Kentucky State basketball. Jan. 23: Stamp...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Groundbreaking held for Lexington’s 1st middle school in nearly 2 decades

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It’s been years in the making, but now construction is finally underway on Lexington’s first middle school in almost two decades. The empty patch of land next to Polo Club Boulevard has sat waiting for construction since it was purchased by Fayette County Schools in 2020. Delayed by COVID-19 and price hikes, almost three years later, the ground is now officially broken on the new middle school and officials said it couldn’t come a moment too soon.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Reed Sheppard among future Cats named to McDonald’s All-American game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Another year of the McDonald’s All-American game, another year that future Kentucky Wildcats claim multiple spots on the roster. Kentucky native Reed Sheppard is the first Kentuckian since 2014 to make the All-Star game roster. The North Laurel star will be joined by future teammates DJ Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw, and Justin Edwards in Houston on March 28th.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Suspect in Half Moon Bay shooting taken into custody

Video shows the suspect in a fatal shooting in Half Moon Bay taken into custody by police. Suspect in Half Moon Bay shooting taken into custody. Video shows the suspect in a fatal shooting in Half Moon Bay taken into custody by police. Bat Girl. Contact FairyTails Pet Adoptions in...
HALF MOON BAY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy