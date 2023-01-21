Read full article on original website
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
MLB
Rizzo and his doggy texts convinced Judge to re-sign
NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge is a Yankee for life, and Anthony Rizzo’s aggressive text-messaging campaign may have been the club’s secret weapon. In an appearance on NBC’s "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on Monday, Judge detailed how Rizzo tugged on his heartstrings by sending daily text messages during the slugger’s free-agency period, including snapshots of their Dachshunds roaming the Yankee Stadium outfield together.
MLB
Here's to the stars who fell off the HOF ballot
Congratulations to Scott Rolen on joining Fred McGriff in the Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. But let’s take a moment to honor those who fell from the ballot Tuesday. These 13 players either did not receive the requisite 5 percent of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America to continue on the ballot or, in the case of Jeff Kent, didn’t receive the 75 percent needed for induction on his 10th and final year on the ballot.
MLB
Andruw, Sheff, Wagner fall shy in Hall balloting
ATLANTA -- Andruw Jones and Billy Wagner didn’t celebrate when this year’s Hall of Fame balloting results were announced Tuesday night. But both former Braves became more optimistic about future election. Jones received votes on 58.1% of the ballots cast by eligible members of the Baseball Writers' Association...
MLB
Rolen elected in 6th year; Wagner, Rollins, Abreu climb
PHILADELPHIA -- Yet another Phillies player will now call Cooperstown home. Scott Rolen, one of the best all-around third basemen in MLB history, learned on Tuesday night that he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this summer in Cooperstown. The seven-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner received 76.3% of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America in results revealed Tuesday night on MLB Network, enough to surpass the 75% threshold needed for enshrinement in his sixth year on the ballot.
MLB
Baker on Kent: 'This cat should be in the Hall'
NEW YORK -- The 10th time wasn’t the charm for Jeff Kent. The Baseball Writers' Association of America did not vote him to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame on Tuesday evening. He is now off the BBWAA ballot after 10 years, but there remains the possibility of being elected by the Historical Overview Committee on the Contemporary Era Ballot as early as 2025.
MLB
5 highlights from Trey Mancini's Q&A
CHICAGO -- Trey Mancini has discussed his role as a veteran in the clubhouse with the Cubs' front office. He has gone over his place on the field with manager David Ross. He has connected with new hitting coach Dustin Kelly and is ready to get to work with him soon.
MLB
Rolen, a force at 3B, gets call to Hall of Fame
CINCINNATI -- A player who could hit and play sterling defense while providing numerous intangibles, former third baseman Scott Rolen was rewarded on Tuesday with the call from Cooperstown that he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Rolen's name was checked on 76.3% of ballots cast by voters...
MLB
The best baseball players born on Jan. 24
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 24. 1) Whit Merrifield (1989) While Merrifield may only have debuted in 2016, the two-time All-Star has...
MLB
Wagner (68.1%) jumps to cusp of HOF election
HOUSTON -- For a man who made a career walking a high wire by closing out games in the ninth inning, it’s only fitting that former Astros closer Billy Wagner’s Hall of Fame candidacy could come down to the end. Wagner, in his eighth year on the ballot,...
MLB
This Nats prospect's philosophy? 'Hakuna matata'
The Nationals’ walkup song playlist is an expansive showcase of personalities. So when the Spanish version of the cinematic classic hit “Hakuna Matata” played over the loudspeakers in September, the selection sparked a moment of pause -- “Wait, is this … the song from ‘The Lion King?’” -- and then, its intended message -- a smile and a feeling of joy.
MLB
Beltrán, Wagner top 6 in HOF vote; Kent falls off ballot
NEW YORK -- Two former Mets made their share of noise in balloting for the Hall of Fame Class of 2023, but neither will be enshrined in Cooperstown -- at least not yet. Meanwhile, a third former Met is off the ballot for good. Carlos Beltrán earned 46.5 percent of...
MLB
Sheffield climbs to 55% in 9th year on HOF ballot
MIAMI -- As the results of this year's Baseball Hall of Fame voting were announced on Tuesday evening, Marlins fans kept their eyes on one name: Gary Sheffield. In his ninth year on the ballot, Sheffield was named to 55% of the Baseball Writers' Association of America ballots, a jump from 40.6% in 2022. To be elected into Cooperstown, 75 percent is needed, and Sheffield has just one year of eligibility remaining. If voted into the Hall next year, Sheffield would likely be the first player to don a Marlins cap.
MLB
Matlack an integral part of '70s Mets rotations
NEW YORK – Left-hander Jon Matlack was high on himself after the Mets made him the fourth overall pick in the 1967 Major League Baseball Draft. It helped that opposing teams hated facing him while he attended West Chester Henderson High School in Pennsylvania. But when he went to...
MLB
Helton just misses Hall election with 72.2% of vote
DENVER -- No matter the odds, Todd Helton has a way of coming through in ways that last forever. He fell just short of earning a spot in the National Baseball Hall of Fame when voting results were announced on Tuesday. But he drew closer. Helton received a vote on...
MLB
Anderson finalizes Brewers deal, eager for 'fun baseball'
MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers added another option for third base and perhaps helped to fill a void for a right-handed-hitting outfielder by finalizing a one-year pact with versatile free agent Brian Anderson on Monday. Anderson -- no relation to the longtime Brewers broadcaster by the same name -- is expected...
MLB
An early look at the 2024 Hall of Fame ballot
The Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was just announced, with Scott Rolen getting in. What now? It's never too early to look ahead to next year. Here's an early look at the 2024 Hall of Fame ballot -- both the biggest names still seeking induction after this year, and the top newcomers who will be Hall of Fame-eligible for the first time.
MLB
First-timer Beltrán garners 46.5% of HOF votes
Carlos Beltrán won’t be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, but he’ll get another chance to be elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame next year. The former Royal received 181 votes (46.5%) out of 297 ballots cast by voting members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Scott Rolen was the only one of the 28 candidates on the BBWAA Hall of Fame ballot to reach the necessary 75% threshold revealed Tuesday night on MLB Network. He will join first baseman Fred McGriff in the Class of 2023 after McGriff’s selection in December by the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee.
MLB
Kent misses Hall election in final year on ballot
In his final year of eligibility, Giants legendary second baseman Jeff Kent once again fell short of the necessary 75% threshold for election into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, receiving 46.5% of the vote from the Baseball Writers' Association of America. • Rolen earns Hall election, capping historic ballot...
