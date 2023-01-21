MIAMI -- As the results of this year's Baseball Hall of Fame voting were announced on Tuesday evening, Marlins fans kept their eyes on one name: Gary Sheffield. In his ninth year on the ballot, Sheffield was named to 55% of the Baseball Writers' Association of America ballots, a jump from 40.6% in 2022. To be elected into Cooperstown, 75 percent is needed, and Sheffield has just one year of eligibility remaining. If voted into the Hall next year, Sheffield would likely be the first player to don a Marlins cap.

MIAMI, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO