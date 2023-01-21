Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'That '90s Show' Season 1 Ending Explained: What Happened With Leia and [SPOILER]?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of That '90s Show.While not every comedy series proves to be worthy of a modern revival, That ‘90s Show has proven that it can please both obsessive That ‘70s Show fans and younger viewers that weren’t even alive when the original series was airing. With a majority of the head creative team and cast returning in one way or another, That ‘90s Show feels like a classic sitcom, complete with a laugh track and wonderfully short episode lengths (a rarity for a Netflix series). Although we only got ten episodes thus far, That ‘90s Show sets up an exciting road ahead for both the new and old characters.
‘That ’90s Show’ Is Worse Than ‘That ’70s Show’ in Every Way
This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by editor Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.There are so many reboots, remakes, and reimaginations of old, once-popular TV shows that the news of yet another should hardly be news at all. Instead, it should seem somewhat inevitable. Then there was the announcement that Netflix was reviving That ’70s Show, this time as That ’90s Show.But the way Netflix worded this news…it was less a punch to the gut than a wrecking ball to the...
‘Poker Face’ Review: Peacock Hit The Streaming Jackpot With Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne’s Masterful Mystery Series
When Natasha Lyonne’s character Charlie Cale tosses back a swig of Coors Light and speeds away in her Plymouth Barracuda at the end of Poker Face‘s pilot, your body will buzz with the same exhilaration you feel when a Rian Johnson mystery movie wraps. Only this time, there’s an added thrill: You get to experience that unique euphoria over and over again.
Kevin Smith Reacts To Getting Name-Checked With Clerks In Netflix's That '90s Show
Kevin Smith acknowledges his That '90s Show name-drop and the reference to Clerks on the new Netflix series.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Family Guy’ imagined by AI as a live-action ’80s sitcom is giving off strong uncanny valley vibes
If you’ve been seeing a bunch of weird AI-generated images on YouTube lately, you’re not alone. With each passing day, more and more videos have been released on the platform depicting popular shows, movies, and games as reimagined pieces of new media. Maybe it’s SpongeBob as a dark...
Lourdes Leon Shows Off Toned Frame In Barely There Shredded Dress: Photos
Just like her famous mom, Madonna, Lourdes Leon isn't afraid to express herself with clothes — or lack thereof!While vacationing in the Cayman Islands with a friend, the budding star, 26, shared a few pics from their night out, where she donned a black dress that was almost completely shredded throughout the front."I 🤍 @palmheightsgc," she captioned the Saturday, January 21, shots, which depicted the brunette beauty striking a post next to her gal pal, who was clad in white. While Leon first turned heads via modeling, she released her first single, "Lock&Key," this past August — though she insisted...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans are out for blood after the Oscars inevitably snubs 2022’s biggest scream queen
Earlier today, the much-anticipated nominations were released for the upcoming 95th Academy Awards. From MCU superstar Angela Bassett making Marvel movie history to Brendan Fraser making a memorable Hollywood comeback, there was plenty of content for film buffs to remain ecstatic for. On the other hand, it would be inaccurate to insist that all cinephiles were impressed — seeing as the horror community is in complete shambles after an unbelievable Oscars snub.
Collider
'SNL': Aubrey Plaza Is Your New Best Friend: M3GAN 2.0
You know what is better than my best friend M3GAN? A new version with Aubrey Plaza. Plaza hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Sam Smith and the show was a brilliant return for the series! Not only was Plaza knocking each new sketch out of the park, but she seemed to be having so much fun which made it more exciting for fans of the actress to watch. And then the show brought our new best friend into the mix and things just got even better! The movie M3GAN has taken over the world and so of course Saturday Night Live jumped on the bandwagon.
hiphop-n-more.com
Drake Brings Out Dipset at Apollo Theater Show in NYC: Watch
Drake finally took the stage at the Apollo Theater in New York City on Saturday night after a couple of failed attempts. The show was a part of his partnership with SiriusXM where he hosts his exclusive Sound42 channel. The Canadian hitmaker had to postpone his show twice, first due...
hotnewhiphop.com
Akon Clowned For His Hair Piece
The Senegalese-American star’s new hairdo garnered some wild and hilarious reactions on Twitter. So many people online are clowning Akon for his hair in a recent picture with Fat Joe and Ja Rule in Dubai. Moreover, the aforementioned MCs posted a pic of them together on Instagram, although Akon hasn’t posted anything yet. While they couldn’t comment on his account, people took to other corners of social media to joke about the singer’s hairstyle.
‘Skinamarink’ Is An Extremely Online, Word-of-Mouth, Lo-Fi Horror Sensation
Like most works of determined minimalism, Kyle Edward Ball’s new film Skinamarink is easily enough described: a series of static, low-angle long takes trap us in the first-person perspective of two frightened children unable to find Mom and Dad, and then trap those children in a haunted house thick with atmosphere. Stretching a $15,000 budget cobbled together from crowdfunding sites, Ball converted his parents’ Edmonton home into an ominous wood-paneled labyrinth of vanishing doors and windows, his camera trained on corners of ceilings, carpets, discarded toys, and eerie glowing TVs playing vintage public domain cartoons from Fleischer Studios. The scant...
Collider
Oscar Nominations 2023: Actor in a Leading Role
The nominations for Best Actor in a Leading Role at this year's Academy Awards have just been announced from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, with the expected favorites all bagging nods—and indications are we are set to see a first-time winner of the award as well. Five actors have been recognized for the first time for their performances in the past year, which should provide a nice shake-up to the Hollywood hierarchy.
Collider
One of the Best ‘Casablanca’ Scenes Isn’t About the Romance
Countless moviegoers and critics alike consider Casablanca (1942) a masterpiece in most regards. One would be hard-pressed to find a cinephile unfamiliar with those iconic quotes or the tortured, timeless romance of protagonists Rick (Humphrey Bogart at his most gallant) and Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman at her most radiant), and rightfully so. Casablanca's enduring significance 80 years later is a testament to its script — simultaneously sparkling and dour — and an unfortunately still relevant thematic resonance.
wegotthiscovered.com
Everybody’s doin’ it in the trailer for the Harley Quinn ‘Valentine’s Day Special’
Just in case you haven’t made it down the seasonal candy aisle at your local grocery, everyone’s least/most favorite holiday is upon us and Harley Quinn and her girlfriend Poison Ivy will be whooping it up in what looks to be (if the trailer can be trusted), the horniest holiday special in HBO Max’s history. Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Special is set to premiere next month and it looks like everyone in Gotham is gonna get a little this year.
EW.com
Poison Ivy's pheromones spawn orgies in raunchy trailer for Harley Quinn Valentine's Day special
Who said a healthy, loving relationship can't make for good TV?. For years, it seemed like industry gospel that resolving a "will they or won't they?" situation would kill the energy of any fictional courtship. But ever since the Harley Quinn season 2 finale brought Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) together, the show has been determined not to break them up again. The new trailer for the upcoming Harley Quinn Valentine's Day special shows that there's still plenty of drama to be found between the sheets.
papermag.com
'White Lotus' Scammer Besties Land Their First Fashion Campaign
"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the newest arrivals, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see January's biggest fashion news. Italian actresses and real-life best friends Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco, who played Mia and Lucia in the second season of the hit HBO series The White Lotus, landed their first fashion campaign for SKIMS, which is celebrating the launch of their new Valentine's Day shop featuring their Fits Everybody and Silk collections designed in romantic tones with vintage-inspired lace detailing.
Corey Feldman & Ex Drew Barrymore Reunite 25 Years After Dating: We Were So ‘Cute’
Drew Barrymore, 47, took a trip down memory lane with a fun appearance from ex-boyfriend Corey Feldman, 51! In the Wednesday, January 18 episode of her eponymous talk show, she welcomed the Goonies icon with open arms after 25 years! And looking back on their friendship, the former child stars agreed that they were certifiably “cute.” Drew also revealed that it was E.T. director Steven Spielberg who arranged their first meeting — and that she had a crush on Corey. “What happened was, I got a call one day,” Corey said as he settled in for the interview. “My grandmother says, ‘We got a call from Steven’s office, and the little girl from E.T. wants to meet you because she’s got a crush on you,'” he recalled.
Collider
How to Watch 'Blood' Starring Michelle Monaghan: Showtimes and VOD Release Date
Blood is a new horror movie directed by Brad Anderson (Fringe). The movie follows Jess, a newly separated nurse and devoted mother to her two children: teenage daughter Tyler, and eight-year-old son Owen. As a result of her relationship breaking down, Jess decides to move herself and her children into her old family farmhouse. As any seasoned horror veteran will know, moving into an old farmhouse is usually the point where things start to go terribly, terribly wrong for our unsuspecting family. Sure enough, their pet dog soon bolts into the surrounding forest, enticed by unseen forces. When the dog returns rabid and soaked in blood days later, he uncharacteristically attacks Owen, who is rushed to the hospital. Doctors are baffled as Owen's condition worsens, trying with no success to pinpoint the mysterious infection lurking within the boy. A devastated Jess visits her ailing child, but when she walks into Owen's room and stumbles across a stomach-churning scene, she works out exactly what Owen will need in order to survive.
Collider
Bob Odenkirk and Radha Mitchell Get Flirty in New 'Life Upside Down' Clip
Life Upside Down is fast approaching its release in select theaters and video-on-demand on January 27, 2023. Just ahead of the film's release,ComingSoon.net has revealed a brand-new clip for IFC Films' upcoming comedy. After its limited theatrical run, the film led by Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) will then arrive onto AMC+ this April.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The White Lotus’ stars Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò stun in Skims Valentine’s collection shoot
Breakout stars of the hit show The White Lotus have found themselves at the front of a campaign for Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear line Skims. Kardashian, like many of us, is absolutely in love with the show and she hopes that we too will fall in love with her new Valentine’s Day campaign starring Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò.
Comments / 0