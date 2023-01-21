SANTA MONICA, Calif. - One person is in custody after a crash in Santa Monica ended with one driver shooting at another, according to police. According to officials, Santa Monica Police were flagged down near the intersection of 6th Street and Broadway around 3:45 p.m., by people saying shots had been fired. Officers then found two cars that had been involved in a crash and one person with a gunshot wound in their shoulder.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO