ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
foxla.com

Santa Monica crash ends in shooting, alleged shooter in custody

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - One person is in custody after a crash in Santa Monica ended with one driver shooting at another, according to police. According to officials, Santa Monica Police were flagged down near the intersection of 6th Street and Broadway around 3:45 p.m., by people saying shots had been fired. Officers then found two cars that had been involved in a crash and one person with a gunshot wound in their shoulder.
SANTA MONICA, CA
foxla.com

Covina man arrested for fatal 2022 Pasadena shooting

PASADENA, Calif. - A 34-year-old Covina man was arrested in connection with a fatal, allegedly gang-related shooting 2022 shooting in Pasadena, police announced Tuesday. Avery Lavon Bennett was arrested Thursday outside his residence by Pasadena police and the U.S. Marshal's Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Taskforce, police said. Bennett was in possession of two loaded firearms at the time of his arrest, according to police.
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Teen hurt in massive house fire in LA's Sunland neighborhood

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Fire Department crews are working to put out a fire in a one-story building in the Sunland neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday night. Crews were called to the scene in the 10000 block of N. Sherman Grove Avenue around 9:15 p.m. According to LAFD, the blaze may be threatening other nearby structures.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LASD deputy shoots, kills stabbing suspect in Altadena

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who stabbed a woman with a sharp object and attempted to stab a man was shot to death by sheriff's deputies in Altadena, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue, the Los...
ALTADENA, CA
foxla.com

Keenan Anderson: LAPD releases extended body camera footage

The Los Angeles Police Department has released extended body camera footage from an altercation with Keenan Anderson, who died in custody later that day. (Video: Los Angeles Police Department via YouTube)
Daily Digest

10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year Festival

On Saturday night, at least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio after a Lunar New Year festival, a Chinese New Year event in Monterey Park, California. This location has a large Asian population and it is about 16 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles. The shooting took place after 10 pm on Saturday night which mark the start of the two-day festival.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies engage in armed containment with ‘gang house’

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station engaged in an armed containment on the 19200 block of Drycliff Street, ultimately taking two into custody, a man and a male juvenile who was in possession of a loaded gun, according to station spokeswoman Natalie Arriaga. The standoff began at...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Ventura Fire department getting new comfort therapy dog

VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura Fire Department introduced its new comfort therapy dog in-training Tuesday. Hope is a Labrador retriever and cavadoodle mix. She's on her way to helping provide emotional support for "firefighters, staff and those who have lived through a traumatic experience," according to Ventura Fire. Hope completed...
VENTURA, CA
kclu.org

Woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County is identified

Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County. Police and the CHP were called to the Ash Street pedestrian bridge over Highway 101 in Ventura Monday night, by reports of a possibly deceased person. They found a woman sitting under the bridge. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
foxla.com

Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner service between Los Angeles, San Diego to resume

LOS ANGELES - Partial train service between San Diego and Los Angeles will resume on weekends starting February 4. The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service will operate between Oceanside and Irvine on Saturdays and Sundays with no bus connections, according to Amtrak. This comes after rail service was suspended last September...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA.com

1 dead, 1 critically injured in Ventura County crash

A three-car crash in Moorpark has left one person dead and another in critical condition. The Friday morning crash left Moorpark Road closed between Reed and Tierra Rejada roads, the Ventura County Fire Department said. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which also involved a third person who...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

4.2-magnitude earthquake shakes Malibu area, followed by multiple aftershocks

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A preliminary 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the Malibu coast early Wednesday morning followed by multiple aftershocks. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the first earthquake happened at 2 a.m. about 10 miles south of Malibu Beach and 15 miles southwest of Santa Monica. Its depth was reported at about 9.2 miles, according to the USGS.
MALIBU, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy