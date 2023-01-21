Read full article on original website
Man who allegedly drove dump truck into South LA home of ex-wife in custody
LOS ANGELES - A man who was caught on camera driving a dump truck into his ex-wife's South Los Angeles home has been arrested. Ronald Lee Dunn, 60, turned himself in on Monday, and was being held on $100,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Detectives plan...
Santa Monica crash ends in shooting, alleged shooter in custody
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - One person is in custody after a crash in Santa Monica ended with one driver shooting at another, according to police. According to officials, Santa Monica Police were flagged down near the intersection of 6th Street and Broadway around 3:45 p.m., by people saying shots had been fired. Officers then found two cars that had been involved in a crash and one person with a gunshot wound in their shoulder.
Catalina Island SWAT situation: Armed woman in custody after leading hours-long standoff
AVALON, Calif. - A SWAT standoff that lasted several hours has finally came to an end on Catalina Island. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a woman who is allegedly armed on Wrigley Road in the city of Avalon around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The woman is accused of firing shots from the area, drawing the SWAT team.
Covina man arrested for fatal 2022 Pasadena shooting
PASADENA, Calif. - A 34-year-old Covina man was arrested in connection with a fatal, allegedly gang-related shooting 2022 shooting in Pasadena, police announced Tuesday. Avery Lavon Bennett was arrested Thursday outside his residence by Pasadena police and the U.S. Marshal's Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Taskforce, police said. Bennett was in possession of two loaded firearms at the time of his arrest, according to police.
Car crash leads to shooting in Santa Monica
One person was injured after being shot at following a car crash Tuesday evening in Santa Monica. The shooter is in custody.
Teen hurt in massive house fire in LA's Sunland neighborhood
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Fire Department crews are working to put out a fire in a one-story building in the Sunland neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday night. Crews were called to the scene in the 10000 block of N. Sherman Grove Avenue around 9:15 p.m. According to LAFD, the blaze may be threatening other nearby structures.
LASD deputy shoots, kills stabbing suspect in Altadena
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who stabbed a woman with a sharp object and attempted to stab a man was shot to death by sheriff's deputies in Altadena, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue, the Los...
Lunar New Year massacre: All victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting identified
LOS ANGELES - Eleven people were killed in the Monterey Park mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio amid Lunar New Year celebrations Saturday. The suspected gunman, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran of Hemet, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a SWAT scene in Torrance. Detectives continue to search for a motive.
Lunar New Year massacre: LASD reveals more info on suspected gunman, praises 'hero' civilian
Robert Luna reveals more information on the gunman, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. The LA County Sheriff took a second to recognize Brandon Tsay, the civilian credited with stopping the gunman at a different dance hall.
Beverly Hills man indicted in deaths of LA model, friend who were drugged, dumped at hospital
LOS ANGELES - A Beverly Hills man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a grand jury indictment charging him with murder in connection with the overdose deaths of a model and her friend, who were dumped outside Southland hospitals just over a year ago. The indictment, unsealed Tuesday, charges David Brian...
Keenan Anderson: LAPD releases extended body camera footage
The Los Angeles Police Department has released extended body camera footage from an altercation with Keenan Anderson, who died in custody later that day. (Video: Los Angeles Police Department via YouTube)
Fatal Shooting of Male Involves Officer-Involved Shooting
Altadena, Los Angeles County, CA: An officer-Involved fatal shooting of a male occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the intersection of Woodbury Road and El… Read more "Fatal Shooting of Male Involves Officer-Involved Shooting"
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year Festival
On Saturday night, at least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio after a Lunar New Year festival, a Chinese New Year event in Monterey Park, California. This location has a large Asian population and it is about 16 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles. The shooting took place after 10 pm on Saturday night which mark the start of the two-day festival.
Deputies engage in armed containment with ‘gang house’
Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station engaged in an armed containment on the 19200 block of Drycliff Street, ultimately taking two into custody, a man and a male juvenile who was in possession of a loaded gun, according to station spokeswoman Natalie Arriaga. The standoff began at...
Driver Trapped in Mangled Vehicle After Slamming into Traffic Light Pole
Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: A male is in serious condition after a high-speed crash into a traffic light pole early Friday morning. The crash was reported shortly before 2:30 a.m. at Imperial Highway and Columbia Way in the city of Downey where 911 callers reported the car on fire with a person still trapped inside.
Ventura Fire department getting new comfort therapy dog
VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura Fire Department introduced its new comfort therapy dog in-training Tuesday. Hope is a Labrador retriever and cavadoodle mix. She's on her way to helping provide emotional support for "firefighters, staff and those who have lived through a traumatic experience," according to Ventura Fire. Hope completed...
Woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County is identified
Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County. Police and the CHP were called to the Ash Street pedestrian bridge over Highway 101 in Ventura Monday night, by reports of a possibly deceased person. They found a woman sitting under the bridge. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner service between Los Angeles, San Diego to resume
LOS ANGELES - Partial train service between San Diego and Los Angeles will resume on weekends starting February 4. The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service will operate between Oceanside and Irvine on Saturdays and Sundays with no bus connections, according to Amtrak. This comes after rail service was suspended last September...
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Ventura County crash
A three-car crash in Moorpark has left one person dead and another in critical condition. The Friday morning crash left Moorpark Road closed between Reed and Tierra Rejada roads, the Ventura County Fire Department said. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which also involved a third person who...
4.2-magnitude earthquake shakes Malibu area, followed by multiple aftershocks
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A preliminary 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the Malibu coast early Wednesday morning followed by multiple aftershocks. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the first earthquake happened at 2 a.m. about 10 miles south of Malibu Beach and 15 miles southwest of Santa Monica. Its depth was reported at about 9.2 miles, according to the USGS.
