Is Ozempic really a wonder drug for weight loss?

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) – Some are calling the diabetes medication Ozempic a weight loss wonder drug.

You likely know the commercial, it has a catchy tune along with that side effect that’s catching a lot of attention on social media.

“So apparently the word on the street is that this Ozempic is the drug Kim Kardashian used to fit into the Marilyn Monroe dress,” Bariatric specialist Candy Hall told WAVY.

Ozempic is the brand name of semaglutide. Those who took it or Mounjaro (another name brand semaglutide) for diabetes found they were also losing weight – a lot of it.

Novo Nordisk makes Ozempic and two other semaglutides that FDA are approved just for weight loss. They are, Wegovy and Saxenda.

All of these drugs have recently been in short supply.

“Because anything that is a Kardashian thing, it seems to catch fire,” Hall said.

She not only treats obesity, she is taking Saxenda.

“So how the medicine works is, it is injected into your body either on a weekly or daily basis and then what it does is it stimulates the production of insulin,” Hall said.

That’s how it helps control blood sugar in diabetics, it also has integrins, a molecule that tells you brain it’s full. It also slows the emptying of your stomach so you feel fuller longer.

“My inches have disappeared tremendously,” Hall said, smiling.

While she is a fan of the drug, she has a warning about these semaglutides.

“There are no miracle pills,” Hall said.

As soon as people stop taking them, they often pack on the pounds again.

“It also takes dedication of making better dietary choices and also exercising,” Hall said. “It’s not a wonder drug. You have to put in the work.

She also warned against getting them from a provider you don’t know online because you also don’t know what you’re going to get.

These drugs, while generally safe are not meant for those who just want to lose a quick 10 pounds.

They are meant to manage chronic obesity.

