Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
August Wilson Society Announces 2023 Biennial Colloquium2UrbanGirlsPittsburgh, PA
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Penguins practice: Tokarski recalled; Smith to Wilkes-Barre
CRANBERRY — The Pittsburgh Penguins apparently expect to be without No. 1 goaltender Tristan Jarry for at least for one game. They brought up goalie Dustin Tokarski on emergency recall from their farm team in Wilkes-Barre Wednesday morning and sent defenseman Ty Smith, a healthy scratch for the past three games, to their American Hockey League affiliate.
Penguins Notebook: 4th Line Strong; DeSmith’s Miscalculation
It would have been perfectly understandable if Mike Sullivan and Paul Maurice had split a six-pack after the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 7-6 overtime victory against Florida Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena. A six-pack of antacid, that is. That’s because neither team showed much interest in paying attention to the...
4 Penguins Talking Points: ‘Stick-to-it-iveness,’ Sloppy & Emotional OT Win (+)
After a grinding defensive effort on Sunday against the New Jersey Devils, the Pittsburgh Penguins seemed disinterested in the idea of another low-event game. The barn doors flung open, and the horses ran in the Penguins’ 7-6 overtime win against the Florida Panthers at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday. The...
Dan’s Daily: Ryan O’Reilly on Trade Block, Penguins Load the Firewagon
Rick Tocchet joked about some boos from the Vancouver Canucks fans. Gary Bettman denied NHL teams tank to get the first overall pick and did so with a straight face. Tom Wilson suffered another lower-body injury. Ryan O’Reilly is officially on the NHL trade block. So, too is Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, and the Pittsburgh Penguins loaded up the firewagon for a 7-6 OT win against the Florida Panthers.
Letang Caps Spectacular Comeback Game with OT Winner, 7-6
This game was supposed to be about Kris Letang, who was appearing in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ lineup for the first time in 2023. About a half-hour before the opening faceoff of their game against Florida, however, the focus shifted to a guy who wasn’t in uniform: Tristan Jarry, who had been scheduled to start in goal for the Penguins, but was scratched because of an unspecified upper-body injury.
Penguins’ Winner Waved Off; Devils Score PPG for OT Win
The Pittsburgh Penguins had just four wins in their last 10 games, and coach Mike Sullivan was not unhappy with their win Friday over the Ottawa Senators but wanted his team to play significantly better defensively. He got his wish, and the teams hit overtime, tied 1-1. Penguins d-man Marcus...
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Tuesday, January 24
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Tuesday, January 24 as Ian Cameron and Mikey (Twitter: @betwithmikey) preview and analyze the massive Tuesday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com #ad #manscapedpod.
Penguins’ Room: Pettersson’s Mistake, Poehling’s Comeback
NEWARK, N.J. — The Pittsburgh Penguins had to like at least one thing about the first minute of their game against New Jersey at Prudential Center Sunday. That it only lasted 60 seconds. They gave up a 2-on-1 break on the first shift, then allowed a goal 56 seconds...
(Updated) Letang Game-Time, Paired With Dumoulin; Kapanen Skates
Kris Letang, recovering from a lower-body injury, took line rushes with an old friend Tuesday at the Pittsburgh Penguins morning skate at PPG Paints Arena. That would be Brian Dumoulin, his long-time defense partner. Will we see them play together Tuesday night when the Florida Panthers visit? It’s possible, considering...
Dan’s Daily: Big Penguins Reversal, Sportsbook Pushes Fake Crosby Conspiracy
The Calgary Flames fans were waiting for their jilting lover, Johnny Gaudreau, young stars are done for the season, Rick Tocchet will get a below-market-value contract to coach the Vancouver Canucks, Ron Francis has some pieces for the NHL trade deadline, the Boston Bruins are getting closer to a deal with David Pastrnak, the Pittsburgh Penguins have an important reversal, and a sportsbook pushed an old Sidney Crosby conspiracy theory with some fuzzy facts.
