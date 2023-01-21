ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Change confusion: MPD searching for man who asked for change for $20, but walked out with $98

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s a warning for workers. Memphis Police are searching for a man they said stole $98 by confusing a restaurant worker over change. MPD officers were called to the Wing Stop in the 7700 block of Winchester Rd. about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. They said the suspect asked the clerk for change for a $20 bill. Investigators said the man then started asking confusing questions and passing bills back and forth between himself and the clerk, before finally walking out with $98.
MPD searching for answers after man shot in northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD is investigating after they said a man was shot Tuesday morning in northeast Memphis. Memphis Police officers were called to the 7500 block of Burnstown Lane east of Appling Rd. about 9:20 a.m. on Jan. 24, 2023. They said they found one man shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Shooting at Main Event leaves at least one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at Main Event located on Appling Farms Pkwy Sunday, Jan. 22 at 10:34 p.m. According to Memphis Fire Department, a 25-year-old man was shot in the leg. Memphis Fire said the shooting victim refused ambulance transport. Main Event's Sunday...
Man charged with murder after robbery turned deadly near Parkway Village area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man after a robbery turned deadly Sunday night near the Parkway Village area. MPD officers were called to the scene just after 11 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in the 2900 block of South Perkins Rd. According to the police affidavit, a man told investigators he and his friend were walking to their vehicle when two men approached. The man told officers one of the suspects, who was in a black hoodie, pistol whipped him and stole his cash, car keys, and cell phone. The victim told investigators a second suspect in a white hoodie shot his friend, then both suspects ran off.
