MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man after a robbery turned deadly Sunday night near the Parkway Village area. MPD officers were called to the scene just after 11 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in the 2900 block of South Perkins Rd. According to the police affidavit, a man told investigators he and his friend were walking to their vehicle when two men approached. The man told officers one of the suspects, who was in a black hoodie, pistol whipped him and stole his cash, car keys, and cell phone. The victim told investigators a second suspect in a white hoodie shot his friend, then both suspects ran off.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO