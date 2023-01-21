Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Star NBA Player Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Protests break out over the weekend, as one Memphis community demands justice for the family of Tyre NicholsElizabeth A BryanMemphis, TN
After seeing bodycam footage, Tyre Nichols' attorney calls him "a human piñata for officers."Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
The World Says Goodbye to Elvis Presley's Only ChildAnne SpollenMemphis, TN
The Unveiling of Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus at Graceland, A Fascinating Addition to the King's LegacycreteMemphis, TN
Related
D.A. Steve Mulroy confirms body cam footage exists of Tyre Nichols arrest, talks possible criminal charges for officers involved
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy is just four months into the job he was elected into in August, but he's already seen some of the most high-profile cases in the city's history. From the Eliza Fletcher kidnapping and murder, to a shooting rampage in September...
Change confusion: MPD searching for man who asked for change for $20, but walked out with $98
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s a warning for workers. Memphis Police are searching for a man they said stole $98 by confusing a restaurant worker over change. MPD officers were called to the Wing Stop in the 7700 block of Winchester Rd. about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. They said the suspect asked the clerk for change for a $20 bill. Investigators said the man then started asking confusing questions and passing bills back and forth between himself and the clerk, before finally walking out with $98.
Preliminary findings from Tyre Nichols' autopsy show extensive bleeding, severe beating
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An independent medical examiner who also conducted an autopsy on George Floyd in 2020 when he died at the hands of Minneapolis Police officers released preliminary findings in the death of Tyre Nichols to attorney Ben Crump Tuesday, the civil rights attorney announced. According to Crump,...
Protestors confront Memphis City Council members about the release of bodycam from Tyre Nichols deadly "confrontation" with police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Activists and protestors confronted Memphis City Council members at a city hall meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24 asking for more transparency in light of the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after what Memphis Police Department refers to as a “confrontation” with police officers on January 7.
Memphis Fire Department suspends 2 employees for involvement in Tyre Nichols death, pending investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department confirmed with ABC24 Monday that two of their employees involved with the initial care of Tyre Nichols the day he was confronted by Memphis Police on Jan. 7 have been relieved of duty pending an investigation. This is in addition to the...
MPD searching for answers after man shot in northeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD is investigating after they said a man was shot Tuesday morning in northeast Memphis. Memphis Police officers were called to the 7500 block of Burnstown Lane east of Appling Rd. about 9:20 a.m. on Jan. 24, 2023. They said they found one man shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Why is Memphis Police allowed to make traffic stops in unmarked vehicles?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We are learning more details in the traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. In a press conference on Monday, the family’s attorney, Ben Crump, said officers involved were unmarked. Tyre Nichols’ family attorneys were very clear when it came to traffic...
'We will see what they did to Tyre' | Family asks for patience, recounts 'horrific' & 'appalling' video of confrontation with MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Shelby County District Attorney's office said the release of video footage of the arrest of Tyre Nichols, which led to five Memphis Police officers being fired after Nichols died in the hospital, could come "this week or next." Relatives of Tyre Nichols met with city...
U.S. Attorney promises "thorough" and "methodical" investigation into death of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Attorney for Western Tennessee Kevin G. Ritz held a news conference Wednesday morning on the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols. Ritz said he spoke with Nichols' family, saying "I told the Nichols family that we care deeply about constitutional rights across America and we have opened a federal civil rights investigation."
Memphis Police search for suspects after man found shot to death in southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a man was shot to death Tuesday in southeast Memphis. MPD officers were called to the 5500 block of Apple Blossom near Flowering Peach Dr. about 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. They found a man shot to death at the scene.
People of Memphis join Tyre Nichols’ family calling for wide-spread MPD reform after family shown video of ‘savage’ beating
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Along with the calls for immediate justice, the family of Tyre Nichols and their attorneys are calling for policy changes within the Memphis Police Department to make sure that the events that led to the 29-year-old’s death never happen again. “It’s a power trip. That's...
'We must seek justice' | National Civil Rights Museum calls for accountability in death of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Civil Rights Museum called for justice and accountability for the Memphis Police officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols Monday, and implored Chief C.J. Davis to be more proactive in preventing the next instance of violence by police. In a statement, the museum...
Instead of going through trial, man accused in 2017 killing of 2-year-old Laylah Washington agrees to plea deal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tylan McCray, one of the men accused in the shooting death of two-year-old Laylah Washington in June 2017, will spend 35 years in prison after a plea deal Tuesday morning. McCray pleaded guilty to three of his original charges and will serve the sentences to those...
Shooting at Main Event leaves at least one injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at Main Event located on Appling Farms Pkwy Sunday, Jan. 22 at 10:34 p.m. According to Memphis Fire Department, a 25-year-old man was shot in the leg. Memphis Fire said the shooting victim refused ambulance transport. Main Event's Sunday...
Man charged with murder after robbery turned deadly near Parkway Village area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man after a robbery turned deadly Sunday night near the Parkway Village area. MPD officers were called to the scene just after 11 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in the 2900 block of South Perkins Rd. According to the police affidavit, a man told investigators he and his friend were walking to their vehicle when two men approached. The man told officers one of the suspects, who was in a black hoodie, pistol whipped him and stole his cash, car keys, and cell phone. The victim told investigators a second suspect in a white hoodie shot his friend, then both suspects ran off.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland calls release of teens charged with crashing stolen cars 'unacceptable'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland called the release of eight teens accused of crashing two stolen cars and running from police “unacceptable.”. This comes after ABC24 was told Wednesday the teens who had been arrested Monday were out of jail just two days after the incident.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland to sit down with family of Tyre Nichols 'early next week'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Tyre Nichols will meet with the City of Memphis to view video footage of the confrontation that the 29-year-old had with Memphis officers before he ended up in the hospital and died three days later, according to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. As part...
Funeral services set for Memphis pharmacist Dr. Charles A. Champion
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Funeral services have been announced for beloved Memphis pharmacist Dr. Charles A. Champion. Dr. Champion will lie in repose Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Mt. Olive Cathedral C.M.E. at 538 Martin Luther King Blvd. The Homegoing celebration is set for Monday, Jan. 30, at Mt. Olive Cathedral at noon.
Reviewing the legal and civil-rights-focused future surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For roughly two weeks, the country had been waiting for the identities of the officers involved in the traffic stop that left Tyre Nichols complaining of shortness of breath on Jan. 7, later resulting in his death. The Memphis Police Department released the identities of five...
Body identified as missing Haywood County woman Britney Watson
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A body found near Britney Watson's home in Haywood County, Tennessee, over the weekend was identified as the missing woman Monday, Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett confirmed with ABC24. Garrett said she was identified via fingerprint matching. Britney's ex-husband, Kevin Watson, was charged with murder...
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0