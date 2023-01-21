ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Malawi cholera outbreak death toll rises above 1,000

BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) — Malawi’s cholera outbreak has claimed more than 1,000 lives, according to the country’s health minister, who warned that some cultural beliefs and hostility toward health workers were slowing efforts to curb infections. Cholera had killed 1,002 people as of Tuesday, while 1,115 people...

Comments / 0

Community Policy