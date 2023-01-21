One of Nob Hill’s first homes, known as ‘The Cabin,’ now on the market

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was one of the first homes built in Nob Hill, and if you’ve ever driven by it, you’d know it as ‘The Log Cabin’ or just simply ‘The Cabin.’ Well now, it’s on the market for more than a million dollars.

Owner David Garcia said the home’s rich history makes the asking price of $1.2 million worth every penny.

“We call this house The Cabin, so anybody in Nob Hill knows The Cabin, you know,” Garcia said.

The almost century-old home built by Nob Hill founder, Colonel DKB Sellers, is a piece of property deeply rooted in New Mexico history.

“I think the main thing is this house was built in 1929 before most of the neighborhood was here,” Garcia said.

Garcia, who bought the home in 2014 for less than half the current asking price of $1.2 million, said part of The Cabin’s charm is the material used to build it. “This is all like old-growth lumber from the Jemez Mountains. This would have been all from the sawmill that we are all familiar with downtown,” added Garcia.

The log cabin-style home is over 4,000 square feet, sits on two lots, includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a basement, and is the only home going for more than a million dollars in the UNM and Nob Hill area.

“It’s really special. You don’t really see houses like this in this neighborhood.” Garcia said the home is not only filled with rich history, but some of his fondest memories, “It’s been a labor of love to keep it up and just to care for it and nurture it. I feel like it’s a creative cultural hub for Nob Hill, so we have had a lot of gatherings here where everybody in the neighborhood will come, and we’ll have music, just kind of open gatherings.”

Garcia said it’s time he and his wife take a break from the home. However, he hopes the next buyer will care for it the way he has.

Story continues below:

“You’re not really an owner of a house like this. You’re a steward of a house like this, so it’s sort of like with great houses come great responsibilities so it’s a labor of love and passion,” Garcia explained.

According to the Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors , the average home price last year was $378,000. That’s up 12% from the year before.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.