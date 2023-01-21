ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Donald Trump's Team Is Reportedly Making ‘Pleading Calls’ to South Carolina Republican Officials Ahead of His Upcoming Campaign Event

Donald Trump was the early bird in the 2024 presidential race and after some initial stumbling, he’s ready to ramp up his strategy. Besides reportedly changing up his Truth Social situation, the former president is ready to rally — yet it seems some of his supporters are not. He’s heading to South Carolina for his first campaign event next week, but according to The Washington Post, Donald Trump is struggling to drum up support. His aides have made “pleading phone calls” to get folks to not only attend the rally, but endorse the former president. However, he’s running up against other...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Trump Spoils Funeral

Former President Donald Trump made a eulogy of an ardent supporter all about himself — because of course he did.
University of Minnesota's medical facilities face uncertain future amid two proposals

MINNEAPOLIS -- What exactly is happening with the University of Minnesota's medical facilities and how much is it going to cost taxpayers?A proposed merger that would put the headquarters of the Medical School in South Dakota, while another proposal is for the university to buy back its medical facilities - but that's going to cost taxpayers a lot of money.The University of Minnesota medical school and its facilities are prized for their research and for the fact that 70% of Minnesota's doctors are trained there. Barreling forward is a proposal that would merge South Dakota-based Sanford Health with Fairview hospitals that oversee...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
It’s About To Get A Lot Easier To Raise A Child In Minnesota

American parents and experts have been calling on the federal government to prioritize families. But despite the Biden Administration push for a comprehensive plan that would include provisions for sick leave, child tax credits, and affordable childcare, at each turn Republicans and Democrat Joe Manchin roadblocked those plans. Now, in one lucky state, parents may finally receive a safety net package that prioritizes families’ needs.
MINNESOTA STATE
UN aid chief pushes Taliban for more clarity on women aid workers

The United Nations aid chief said Wednesday he had urged the Taliban authorities to offer more clarity on humanitarian sectors that could be reopened for Afghan women workers, warning that a "famine was looming" as the country faces a harsh winter. The winter is with us, people are dying, famine is looming," he said.
Walz, Minnesota Democrats proposing billions in new education spending

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Democrats are proposing billions of dollars in new spending for education. Governor Tim Walz is asking the Legislature to invest more than 700 million in additional general public school funding over the next two years. Annual boosts would be tied to inflation, amounting to a...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota House passes abortion bill

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After hours of partisan debate, the Minnesota House approved a bill Thursday night that would cement reproductive rights into state law. All but one house DFLer voted for the Protect Reproductive Options, or PRO Act, and every republican voted against. The bill would make...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

