Read full article on original website
Related
The Justice Department searched Biden's home and recovered 6 more classified documents
The discovery came after the DOJ conducted a search of Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday, the president's personal attorney said.
Biden: We're going to have a discussion about U.S. debt with House leader
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Friday pledged to "have a discussion" with House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy on U.S. debt amid a looming debate about raising the debt ceiling.
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass Shooting
The shooter has since been identified as Huu Can Tran, an Asian man. On Saturday January 21, 2023 the small city of Monterey Park California, once named one of the best places to live in America, was rocked by a horrific mass shooting that killed 10 and injured many others.
Donald Trump's Team Is Reportedly Making ‘Pleading Calls’ to South Carolina Republican Officials Ahead of His Upcoming Campaign Event
Donald Trump was the early bird in the 2024 presidential race and after some initial stumbling, he’s ready to ramp up his strategy. Besides reportedly changing up his Truth Social situation, the former president is ready to rally — yet it seems some of his supporters are not. He’s heading to South Carolina for his first campaign event next week, but according to The Washington Post, Donald Trump is struggling to drum up support. His aides have made “pleading phone calls” to get folks to not only attend the rally, but endorse the former president. However, he’s running up against other...
Trump Spoils Funeral
Former President Donald Trump made a eulogy of an ardent supporter all about himself — because of course he did.
University of Minnesota's medical facilities face uncertain future amid two proposals
MINNEAPOLIS -- What exactly is happening with the University of Minnesota's medical facilities and how much is it going to cost taxpayers?A proposed merger that would put the headquarters of the Medical School in South Dakota, while another proposal is for the university to buy back its medical facilities - but that's going to cost taxpayers a lot of money.The University of Minnesota medical school and its facilities are prized for their research and for the fact that 70% of Minnesota's doctors are trained there. Barreling forward is a proposal that would merge South Dakota-based Sanford Health with Fairview hospitals that oversee...
It’s About To Get A Lot Easier To Raise A Child In Minnesota
American parents and experts have been calling on the federal government to prioritize families. But despite the Biden Administration push for a comprehensive plan that would include provisions for sick leave, child tax credits, and affordable childcare, at each turn Republicans and Democrat Joe Manchin roadblocked those plans. Now, in one lucky state, parents may finally receive a safety net package that prioritizes families’ needs.
Republican demands "stronger laws" to stop women from leaving state to get abortions
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., is expressing interest in supporting a piece of legislation that would prohibit women from leaving the state to receive abortion treatment. During a recent appearance on "The Pat Miller Show," Banks floated desire for stricter federal regulations to further restrict...
UN aid chief pushes Taliban for more clarity on women aid workers
The United Nations aid chief said Wednesday he had urged the Taliban authorities to offer more clarity on humanitarian sectors that could be reopened for Afghan women workers, warning that a "famine was looming" as the country faces a harsh winter. The winter is with us, people are dying, famine is looming," he said.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Walz, Minnesota Democrats proposing billions in new education spending
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Democrats are proposing billions of dollars in new spending for education. Governor Tim Walz is asking the Legislature to invest more than 700 million in additional general public school funding over the next two years. Annual boosts would be tied to inflation, amounting to a...
Minnesota lawmakers hoping to remove slavery as a possible punishment under state law
State lawmakers heard testimony about whether removing slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment options under the state constitution would have any impact on how prisons work and try to rehabilitate prisoners.
KEYC
Minnesota House passes abortion bill
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After hours of partisan debate, the Minnesota House approved a bill Thursday night that would cement reproductive rights into state law. All but one house DFLer voted for the Protect Reproductive Options, or PRO Act, and every republican voted against. The bill would make...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0