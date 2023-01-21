Read full article on original website
click orlando
‘I wanted to see the world:’ Central Florida WWII vet celebrates 105th birthday
EDGEWATER, Fla. – A Central Florida World War II veteran celebrated his 105th birthday with friends and family on Monday. Richard Overman Sr. has a pretty simple formula when it comes to living a long, happy life. “Stay busy, make your friends, have your fun,” Overman said. “I take...
click orlando
Tired of boring dates? Try these 10 ideas to spice up date nights
Central Florida is a booming area with plenty of fun and engaging activities to do throughout the week and into the weekend. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, below are some ideas that will make your date everlasting, and memorable. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of temperatures in Central Florida...
click orlando
Student injured in fall from second-story walkway at Florida high school
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A St. Johns County student was injured Tuesday after falling from a second-story walkway at Pedro Menendez High School, according to News 6 partner News4JAX. A school district spokesperson said after the student fell, rescue crews responded and the student was flown to HCA...
click orlando
Ranking Florida’s top 5 roller coasters
ORLANDO, Fla. – Is it fast, filled with epic twists and turns, sport an epic storyline, all while still taking you on a smooth ride that doesn’t make you want to puke?. If so, it likely made Florida’s Fourth Estate’s top roller coaster list. Hosts Matt...
click orlando
More than 5,000 Florida lotto winners flagged for potential DEO debt within a year
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida State Lottery recently said over 5,000 winners “show(ed) potential outstanding state owed debt balance” within the last year. A public records request filed by WKMG-TV News 6 to the state lottery office shows that a total of 5,060 winners from Jan. 1, 2022, to Jan. 10, 2023, owed money.
click orlando
Florida high school students to launch lawsuit over rejection of AP African American studies course
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Three high school students are set to lead a lawsuit against the state of Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis over the education department’s rejection of an AP African American studies course, according to a release Tuesday. The release says the students will be joined by...
click orlando
Very warm day on tap in Central Florida, but storms, much cooler weather on the way
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a new front that will bring a risk of storms to Central Florida late Wednesday. Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s ahead of the front, with a mix of sun and clouds. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The storms will strike Wednesday...
click orlando
Get ready: Roller coaster ride of temperatures in Central Florida with new front
ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is preparing for a roller coaster ride of temperatures as another front moves in. Expect a high of 73 on Tuesday after starting out in the 40s and 50s. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Expect an even warmer day on Wednesday with a...
click orlando
‘Very aggravating:’ Attorney general reviewing complaints against Volusia hot tub company
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is reviewing complaints against a Volusia County company that sells used hot tubs on Facebook Marketplace and other online classified sites, an agency spokesperson told News 6. At least eight customers have filed formal complaints with Moody’s office claiming the...
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Why does Florida not have a front, rear license plate?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, “Why does Florida not have a front and rear license plate?”
click orlando
Debate builds over Florida’s rejection of AP African American course
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Saying that an African-American studies course “lacks educational value,” Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is defending its rejection of the curriculum, while Black religious leaders and elected officials are pledging to “fight like hell” against the decision. Black lawmakers, religious leaders and...
click orlando
SpaceX, NASA set February date for Crew-6 launch from Florida coast
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – NASA and SpaceX announced a date for the upcoming Crew-6 launch from Kennedy Space Center. The space agency said it is targeting Feb. 26 for a Falcon 9 launch to the International Space Station from Launch Complex 39A. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in Central...
click orlando
Cooler temps arrive in Central Florida, but more changes are on the way
ORLANDO, Fla. – The front that has brought us a roller coaster of temperatures over the past few days will finally move south of the area, ushering in a nice start to the work week. Scattered showers overnight will clear through the morning, followed by gradual clearing skies. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
Florida gas prices pump back up
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices are on the rise as oil prices continue to increase. Over the last week, the average price per gallon jumped 15 cents to $3.41, according to AAA. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in Central Florida, but more changes are on the way | News...
click orlando
FPL proposes new customer rate hikes because of hurricanes, fuel prices
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Power and Light is calling for a 10% rate hike for Florida customers to help offset costs from two hurricanes and increased natural gas prices. FPL filed for the proposed rate hike on Monday with the Florida Public Service Commission. [TRENDING: Get ready: Roller coaster...
click orlando
Study: Puerto Rico should go solar to meet clean energy goal
SAN JUAN – A U.S. government study has determined that with little room on the island for large-scale solar farms or wind generators, Puerto Rico should aim to reach its clean-energy goals by installing solar panels on all suitable rooftops, along with airports, brownfields and industrial areas. The two-year...
