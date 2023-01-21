ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Dora, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Tired of boring dates? Try these 10 ideas to spice up date nights

Central Florida is a booming area with plenty of fun and engaging activities to do throughout the week and into the weekend. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, below are some ideas that will make your date everlasting, and memorable. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of temperatures in Central Florida...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Ranking Florida’s top 5 roller coasters

ORLANDO, Fla. – Is it fast, filled with epic twists and turns, sport an epic storyline, all while still taking you on a smooth ride that doesn’t make you want to puke?. If so, it likely made Florida’s Fourth Estate’s top roller coaster list. Hosts Matt...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Debate builds over Florida’s rejection of AP African American course

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Saying that an African-American studies course “lacks educational value,” Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is defending its rejection of the curriculum, while Black religious leaders and elected officials are pledging to “fight like hell” against the decision. Black lawmakers, religious leaders and...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

SpaceX, NASA set February date for Crew-6 launch from Florida coast

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – NASA and SpaceX announced a date for the upcoming Crew-6 launch from Kennedy Space Center. The space agency said it is targeting Feb. 26 for a Falcon 9 launch to the International Space Station from Launch Complex 39A. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in Central...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Cooler temps arrive in Central Florida, but more changes are on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. – The front that has brought us a roller coaster of temperatures over the past few days will finally move south of the area, ushering in a nice start to the work week. Scattered showers overnight will clear through the morning, followed by gradual clearing skies. [TRENDING:...
click orlando

Florida gas prices pump back up

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices are on the rise as oil prices continue to increase. Over the last week, the average price per gallon jumped 15 cents to $3.41, according to AAA. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in Central Florida, but more changes are on the way | News...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

FPL proposes new customer rate hikes because of hurricanes, fuel prices

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Power and Light is calling for a 10% rate hike for Florida customers to help offset costs from two hurricanes and increased natural gas prices. FPL filed for the proposed rate hike on Monday with the Florida Public Service Commission. [TRENDING: Get ready: Roller coaster...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Study: Puerto Rico should go solar to meet clean energy goal

SAN JUAN – A U.S. government study has determined that with little room on the island for large-scale solar farms or wind generators, Puerto Rico should aim to reach its clean-energy goals by installing solar panels on all suitable rooftops, along with airports, brownfields and industrial areas. The two-year...

Comments / 0

Community Policy