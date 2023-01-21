ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin man facing several charges after fleeing hit-and-run, eluding officers

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old Wisconsin man is facing several charges after being involved in a hit-and-run and fleeing officers during a traffic stop. According to the Fitchburg Police Department, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, around 5:00 p.m., officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash between two vehicles in the 6300 block of Nesbitt Road.
Wisconsin authorities need help identifying man accused of burglary in Gotham

GOTHAM, Wis. (WFRV) – Crime in Gotham City is usually put down to rest by Batman, but deputies in western Wisconsin are looking to the public to help make an arrest. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for assistance in identifying an individual accused of committing a crime in Gotham, a census-designated place.
Driver sent to hospital after crashing through Papa Murphy’s Pizza entrance in Wisconsin

HARTFORD, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was transported to a local hospital after driving through the door and windows of a Papa Murphy’s Pizza in southeastern Wisconsin. According to the Hartford Police Department, officers, firefighters, and EMS responded to a call of a vehicle traveling in the parking lot near Papa Murphy’s Pizza, failing to slow down or stop.
Crash closes Highway 151 in Dodge County multiple times, driver arrested for OWI

CALAMUS, Wis. (WFRV) – US Highway 151 was closed multiple times on Saturday after a single-vehicle rollover crash brought down powerlines and left multiple vehicles damaged. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded around 2:05 p.m. to the site of a crash on USH 151, just north of East Salem Road near the Town of Calamus.
