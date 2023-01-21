Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
De Pere man charged with armed robberies, used dating app to meet victim
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Brown County is facing two armed robbery charges and reportedly met one of the victims through a dating app. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 28-year-old Marcus Rowan is charged with two counts of armed robbery. On January 5 around 2:45 a.m., officers were sent to a residence on Davies Avenue in Green Bay. The call was reportedly for a weapons call.
WLUC
1 killed in Marinette County apartment fire
WAUSAUKEE, Wis. (WLUC) - One person is dead and 10 people are displaced after an apartment fire Monday night in Marinette County. Wausaukee Fire Chief Eric Edlebeck told WLUK-TV that a call came in around 9:15 p.m. Monday about a fire in a four-unit apartment building on Elizabeth Street in Wausaukee.
No foul play suspected for missing man seen walking into woods near U.P. border
Officials in Wisconsin are searching for a missing man near the Michigan border. According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, Theodore “Teddy” Egge was last seen walking southbound on Northway Drive from Benson Lake Road after asking for directions to Boat Landing 7 Road on Jan. 13.
wtaq.com
Pulaski Bonfire Victim Speaks Out for First Time at Community Fundraiser
PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brandon Brzeczkowski has spoken out for the first time about his experience that night during a fundraiser Saturday for victims like himself. Authorities have said 50 to 60 people were at the bonfire when a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was thrown into it, causing it to explode, and leaving many of the people with burns.
seehafernews.com
Competency Hearing Scheduled for Green Bay Homicide Suspect
Another competency hearing has been scheduled for the Green Bay woman accused of killing and dismembering a man eleven months ago today. The defense team for Taylor Schabusiness informed the court on Friday that a previously ordered competency exam was completed last week, and that a report should be available by February 10th.
State Fire Marshal called to investigate fatal fire in Wausaukee
One person has died in connection with this fire. Medical Examiner Kalynn Van Ermen has ordered an autopsy to positively determine the identification of the victim.
101 WIXX
Shawano Man Convicted of Attempted Homicide After Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend
SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Allen Ortiz-Corporan was convicted Monday of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a January 2021 stabbing. Ortiz-Corporan also pleaded no contest to counts of burglary and threatening an officer. Sentencing is scheduled for April 18, court records show. Seven other counts were dismissed. According to the...
wearegreenbay.com
Pet Saver: Jess
Meet Jess, a 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!. This sweet pup is shy when meeting new people but warms up quickly with time and will choose to interact when she’s ready. She would do best in a quiet home with any...
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team
MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
Fox11online.com
Missing man may have been in Marinette County
(WLUK) -- The Marinette County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man missing for nearly a week. Deputies say Theodore "Teddy" William Egge, 35, was last seen around 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, near Benson Lake Road and Northway Drive in Athelstane with a destination of boat landing #7.
Things to Do in Door County’s Washington Island With Kids!
Situated just beyond the tip of the Door Peninsula in Door County is majestic Washington Island, Wisconsin. This beautiful, historic island played an essential role in maritime activity long ago. It remains largely undisturbed today with beautiful wildflowers, pristine rocky beaches, and lush forest. Hands down, this is one of the most beautiful and pristine islands in the whole of the United States and makes for the perfect family getaway!
UPMATTERS
UPDATE: Escanaba authorities end search in identifying person
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – UPDATE: After a request for help to identify a person from security cameras in the Escanaba area, authorities say just hours later, the person has been identified and located. They could not comment on details of the search, but expressed thanks to the public for being vigilant.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man officially charged in bank robbery on city’s west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man has officially been charged after being accused of robbing a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue in the City of Green Bay. Green Bay Police Department says 61-year-old Mark Vogel is being charged with Robbery of a...
WBAY Green Bay
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: How to identify a scammer posing as a financial institution
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Scammers are becoming more adept at posing as financial institutions. The scammers call or text potential victims and try to convince them they are victims of credit card fraud. Heidi Kiecker, fraud officer at Fox Communities Credit Union, tells Consumer First Alert they’re hearing reports...
wearegreenbay.com
NEW Zoo mourns the loss of fan-favorite Matilda the Moose
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The NEW Zoo and Adventure Park is in mourning following the loss of Matilda the moose. Matilda was a zoo favorite and spent the last few years being looked after closely while dealing with age-related conditions like arthritis. In the past week, her health...
doorcountydailynews.com
Bay of Green Bay closing to commercial traffic
Starting Wednesday, you won’t see any commercial vessels navigating the southern Green Bay waters. The United States Coast Guard announced that the Captain of the Port Sector Lake Michigan would be closing all waters southwest of a line extending from Peshtigo Point to Sherwood Point in the bay of Green Bay at noon on Wednesday, January 25th. Commercial boaters will be off-limits, and the U.S. Coast Guard will cease breaking ice for commercial traffic. The bay is expected to be reopened in early spring, weather permitting.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay Correctional Institution: The future of the facility
Construction began on the facility in 1898. Neville Public Museum of Brown County photo. Continued from a previous story: Click here to read Part I. A 188-acre parcel of the Kellogg farm, purchased the summer of 1897 in the town of Allouez, signaled the start of the prison facility – a project that captured the attention of the entire state.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Worst I’ve seen in 10-20 years’: Experts recommend staying off ice until completely frozen
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The water is not completely frozen in the bay of Green Bay. The owner of Smokey’s on the Bay, Jeff Tilkens says it’s not safe to go ice fishing. “This year, the ice conditions on the bay of Green Bay is probably the worst I’ve seen in, I don’t know, maybe ten or twenty years,” said Tilkens.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Dunham’s To Re-Open Its Escanaba Store On Friday With Giveaways
Dunham’s Sports® is excited to announce the Grand Re-Opening of its Escanaba store on Friday, January 27. Dunham’s would like to invite the residents of Escanaba and the surrounding communities to our Grand Re-Opening weekend. The new store, located in the Delta Plaza at 301 North Lincoln Road. Store hours are Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
REPORT: UW-Green Bay parting ways with Will Ryan
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three days after a 72-38 home loss to Robert Morris, UW-Green Bay is reportedly parting ways with men’s basketball head coach Will Ryan. The Phoenix are currently on an 11-game losing streak and 2-19 overall on the season. During Ryan’s three year tenure with the program – he has posted […]
Comments / 1