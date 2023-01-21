Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Vacation Rental Alliance opposes STR proposal
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The CDA-Vacation Rental Alliance said Monday it "vehemently opposes" the city of Coeur d'Alene's latest proposal to deal with short-term rental properties, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The city's proposal includes a one-year permit cap after March 1 and fines of up to $5,000 for...
Coeur d'Alene Public Works Committee OKs architect for police remodel
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The city of Coeur d'Alene's General Services/Public Works Committee approved an architect Monday for the remodel and expansion of the Coeur d'Alene Police Department, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. "This isn't just an architecture for a building," said Police Capt. Dave Hagar. "We have to...
Coeur d'Alene School District will ask voters to approve 2 levies this March
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Michael Stavish has three children in Coeur d'Alene schools and says there's a reason he didn't support the district's safety and maintenance levy last August. "I voted no on the last one because I don't think they were very clear on what the money was...
Spokane County issues response to restraining order surrounding I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County has issued a response to Jewels Helping Hands and Disability Rights Washington's motion for a preliminary injunction surrounding the I-90 homeless camp. Ultimately, the County requested the temporary restraining order to be lifted and for the motion for preliminary injunction to be denied.
Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
Husband of Spokane City Council member hired as policy advisor
SPOKANE, Wash. — A former Washington state attorney, who is married to a Spokane City Council member, has been offered a job as the council's policy advisor. Christopher Wright is the husband of current City Council member, Karen Stratton. Wright was formally offered the job of Policy Advisor by...
Spokane County drops lawsuit against WSDOT regarding I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County dropped the abatement lawsuit against the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) on Monday, Spokane County spokesperson Jared Webley confirmed to KREM 2 on Tuesday. Webley said the decision to drop the lawsuit is the county's effort to extend an olive branch to WSDOT...
Spokane County Fire District 8 asking voters to renew Maintenance and Operations Levy for 2023
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Fire District 8 is asking voters to consider renewing the Maintenance and Operations Levy that expires at the end of 2023. The levy is not new. However, it needs to be renewed and approved every four years. The levy was approved in 2015 and 2019.
Coeur d'Alene Schools to host 'Let's Talk Levy' Events
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Two "Let's Talk Levy" open house events will be hosted by the Coeur d'Alene School District for anyone who would like to learn more about the two levies the district will run on the March 14 ballot, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The supplemental levy...
Fake threat, real fear: How even a hoax can have lasting impacts on student mental health
SPOKANE, Wash. — Lewis and Clark High School is quiet on a Jan. Tuesday. That's vastly different from the confusion and fear of Dec. 9, when police responded to a school shooter hoax. "Even though it wasn't the real thing it was still, I'm sure it was traumatizing to...
Idaho gas prices below national average
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When it comes to gas prices, Idaho is close to the middle of the road. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.42 Monday, which is 12 cents more than a week ago and 33 cents more than a month ago, as reported by our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Point-in-Time Count set to count homeless in Spokane County
SPOKANE, Wash. — The homeless encampment near Interstate 90 in Spokane continues to shrink. That's according to the latest numbers from the Washington State Department of Transportation. But the problem doesn't end here. The city of Spokane is planning their annual Point-in-Time Count that works to paint an accurate...
Spokane City Council approves resolution to send letter with intent to buy Trent Shelter
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane could be one step closer to buying the Trent Shelter, which is housing hundreds of homeless men and women. The resolution passed tonight is non-binding, but council will send developer Larry Stone a letter letting him know the city does intend to buy the building. It's a move Mayor Nadine Woodward does not support.
SpokAnimal's Bark It Market Thrift Store announces closure
SPOKANE, Wash. — SpokAnimal's Bark It Market will be closing permanently, the shelter shared in a Facebook post on Monday. Ahead of the closure, the thrift store will be holding a massive sale Saturday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bark It Market said they are thankful...
Donations accumulate for Spokane Homeless Connect Resource Fair
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Convention Center will house Eastern Washington's largest homeless services event next week. Resources like clothes, toiletries, and much more will be available to help anyone at risk or experiencing homelessness. "Our main goal is to bring a bunch of resources together to help those in...
Spokane City Council moves Landlord-Tenant Ordinance vote to Feb.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council planned to vote for the Landlord-Tenant Ordinance 36330 on Monday, Jan. 23, but will now vote in February. According to the city, due to the temporary technical issues with WebEx, there will be no virtual or call-in options for council members, city staff, presenters, or members of the public.
Amber Waldref becomes new board of health member for Spokane County
SPOKANE, Wash. — Newly-elected Spokane County Commissioner Amber Waldref was recently appointed as the newest member of the Board of Health (BOH) for the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD). Waldref not only has prior service on the BOH but an extensive history of volunteering and community service. Currently she...
Former Spokane doctor sentenced to 8 years in federal prison after paying hitman to kidnap estranged wife
SPOKANE, Wash. — A former Spokane surgeon was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for attempting to hire two hitmen off the dark web to kidnap and assault multiple victims, including his estranged wife. On top of spending eight years in prison, Ronald Ilg will also have...
Spokane flags at half-staff to honor Monterey Park shooting victims
SPOKANE, Wash. — Following a shooting that killed 11 people in Monterey Park, Calif. Saturday night, the City of Spokane is honoring the late victims of the tragic event. Mayor Nadine Woodward ordered flags at all Spokane City facilities to be lowered to half-staff to join efforts with Gov. Jay Inslee, who directed the state and U.S. flags at the state level to be lowered.
Spokane convicted murderer appears in court for opening arguments
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane man accused of killing another man for practice before murdering his ex-wife in 2020 appeared in court for opening arguments Tuesday morning. A judge previously ruled both murders would be tried separately. Nathan Beal is already sentenced to more than 31 years in prison for killing his ex-wife, Mary Schaffer, in August 2020. Tuesday is the beginning of the murder trial relating to Andrew Bull’s death, which happened just four months before Mary's death.
