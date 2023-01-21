ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Still Haven't Recovered From These Black Leather Pants Kim Kardashian Wore--They're Almost Too Hot To Handle!

By Georgia Dodd
 4 days ago
As we all know, Kim Kardashian’s style is just as iconic as she is. The Skims founder, 42, was just spotted leaving Mason Disick’s Bar Mitzvah party in December. She donned a 70s-Esque ensemble complete with a vintage baby tee and high-waisted leather pants. So chic!

Kim Kardashian Rocks Dolce & Gabbana Black Leather Pants

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star posted her glam-grunge outfit to Instagram with the caption, “Never been a hater, I don’t care enough.” She donned a cropped T-shirt from Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s 2000 Up in Smoke tour along with a pair of belted and heavily embellished black leather pants by Dolce & Gabbana. Kardashian’s new light honey-colored hair was parted down the middle and worn in waves down her back. She completed her look with some accessories–a small crystal-coated black top-handle handbag, a pair of black leather boots with a pointed toe, and a duo of diamond necklaces, including an oversized cross. Some on social media deemed the cross necklace a “strange” choice for the bar mitzvah she was attending.

Outfit Repeater: Kim Kardashian Wore This Outfit To Three Different Parties

The mom of four did some serious party-hopping at the end of December. She made appearances at her nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah bash, Paris Hilton’s Christmas bash, and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s first-holiday party as a married couple, all on the same day–and in the same (shockingly casual) outfit.

The 13-year-old’s bar mitzvah party reportedly had a high-fashion theme and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner crew’s edgy ensembles seemed to fit the theme. But, commenters believed that the Skims founder was way too underdressed for the parties–especially Kathy Hilton’s more traditional Christmas gathering.

Paris Hilton, who dressed up in festive shades of red and green, posted photos from the party. Her followers called out Kardashian for her “ridiculous,” “horrible,” and “disrespectful” getup.

“Everyone dressed all nice and Kim looks like a 15YO teen that was forced to her parents [sic] party,” one commenter noted while another wrote, “Kim’s outfit is for a rock concert, not a Christmas party.” “Did Kim not understand the holiday party attire assignment?” another commenter asked. Kardashian’s cropped baby tee was definitely an unusual pick for a family-friendly holiday party, but it fits right in with the sportier, more casual looks she’s been wearing lately.

