Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
Severe storms possible Wednesday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful winter weather ends tonight as clouds thicken followed by rain and storms tomorrow. Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day! As a squall line of strong-severe storms moves east it’ll bring threats of damaging winds, tornadoes and flash flooding from 6am to 2pm across SGA. Ahead of the line, expect gusty winds 40-50mph. Wind Advisories will be in effect Wednesday 1:00am through midnight tomorrow.
WCTV
First Alert Weather day declared ahead of Wednesday morning storms
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tornado watch was in effect for portions of South Georgia and the central Big Bend as a potent squall line moved through the area Wednesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center extended a tornado watch for Decatur, Grady, Thomas, Liberty, Gadsden, Leon, Jefferson, Wakulla, and Franklin...
WALB 10
Another round of storms
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Behind Sunday’s cold front clearing and cooler as the new work week gets underway. Tonight, a light freeze with patchy frost as lows drop to and slightly below freezing. Sunshine returns with pleasant low 60s Tuesday afternoon. Look for rapid changes with increasing clouds and...
wrbl.com
Weather Aware Wednesday: A stormy morning commute
Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-We will squeeze out another day of sunshine and pleasant conditions across the region, with temperatures remaining on the cool side. Chilly upper 50s but added sunshine always makes it feel much better. Weather Aware: Wednesday morning 4 am CT through 8 am CT across our western portions...
WALB 10
First Alert Forecast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and storms will continue to wind down across SWGA this evening with temperatures cooling off quickly due to a cold front. Lows for tonight will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. We will also see cloud cover slowly move out ahead of Monday. Plenty of sunshine is expected for Monday with cool highs in the 50s and overnight lows falling into the 30s. Tuesday will keep the same trend, but clouds will move in quickly overnight ahead of our next weather system. This frontal system will have another chance for showers and thunderstorms across the area. However, the Storm Prediction Center has not issued anything on the Day 4 Outlook for any severe storms, but the chance is still there. After Wednesday’s cold front, we will be back in the 50s and 60s for highs with sunny days that will last into the start of the next weekend. Rain again by the next Sunday.
Schools delay opening on Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to potentially severe weather
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Some schools in the WRBL News 3 viewing area are opening late in the face of weather aware conditions on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Take a look at the schools altering their hours below: Russell County School SystemDelayed by 2 hours Phenix City SchoolsDelayed by 2 hours Barbour County SchoolsDelayed until 9 […]
WALB 10
6 years later, some in Southwest Ga. still recovering after deadly tornadoes
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday marked six years since deadly tornadoes tore through southwest Georgia homes and businesses. Several people died from the tornadoes — including five in Dougherty County and seven in Cook County. On that day, five tornadoes touched down in South Georgia. That included an EF-3 tornado in south Albany packed with 150-mile-per-hour winds.
WALB 10
The day after: Damage left behind after EF-2 tornado strikes Cook Co.
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Storms that went through Southwest Georgia on Sunday left behind damage to deal with on Monday morning. The majority of the damage is in Cook County after the National Weather Service believes a tornado touched down — six years to the exact date a deadly EF-3 tornado claimed the lives of seven people in Cook County.
wgxa.tv
NWS: Two tornadoes hit Wilcox County, damage in Crisp and Dooly Co. result of 80 mph winds
WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The total number of tornadoes in north and Middle Georgia from January 12, 2023, is up to 12 and now includes two in Wilcox County. The National Weather Service says their latest analysis shows two confirmed tornadoes in northeast Wilcox County. The first tornado touched...
wdhn.com
LIST: School closings and delays
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN) — With inclement weather moving into the area, it’s important to stay up to date with the local school closing and delays!. Early County Schools will be closed Wednesday, January 25. Dothan City Schools. Dothan City Schools will be delayed for two hours on Wednesday,...
WALB 10
Adel community comes together to help victims of an EF-2 tornado
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Ahead of Wednesday’s severe weather, some are still reeling from Sunday’s EF-2 tornado that touched down in Cook County. Monday morning, residents who live on Kent Drive were devastated by property damage and no power. But now, the power is restored, and the area is a lot cleaner and safer, due to a lot of community effort and response.
WALB 10
Thomasville church reopens after fire
The tornado hit Cook County on Sunday. Tifton 8-year-old recovering after intensive brain surgery. Doctors explained that the location of the tumor in his brain was very dangerous. And he could experience loss of hearing, facial paralysis, and other issues. Georgia senators push for women’s healthcare rights in Atlanta.
WALB 10
Mediacom scholarship will help SW Georgia students
ABAC hosts Netflix filmmaker of 'Who Killed Malcolm X?' series. Cook Co. recovering after EF-2 tornado strikes on Sunday. The majority of the damage is in Cook County after the National Weather Service believes a tornado touched down — six years to the exact date a deadly EF-3 tornado claimed the lives of seven people in Cook County.
WALB 10
Lady night hawks finally get their flowers & rings
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The state runner ups and 2022 Sun conference champs, Thomas University women’s flag football team got their flowers and well deserved rings. Lady nighthawks head coach Chelsea Parmer was thrilled for the team. “It’s super exciting, I’m really excited for the girls to have this...
WALB 10
Tifton 8-year-old recovering after intensive brain surgery
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - An 8-year-old Tifton boy is on the road to recovery after having to undergo intensive brain surgery to remove a tumor that caused life-threatening swelling. His name is Hudson Branch, " Huddy” for short. And he loves sports; in fact, when visiting the Ace Hardware store...
wfxl.com
Bullet strikes Cedar Avenue home as homeowner watches football game
Albany police are investigating following a shooting Saturday afternoon. Police arrived to a home in the 500 block of Cedar Avenue for a shooting just after 5 p.m. Saturday. The victim told police he was sitting in the living room watching football when he heard something hit the house. When the victim got up, he told officers he checked the living room area and looked out the front door to see if there was anyone outside. While closing the door, the victim reports that he noticed a bullet hole in the guest bedroom wall west of the residence. Police also observed this bullet hole.
Albany's Operation Clean Sweep marks third year of sprucing up city
ALBANY — When city staff decided to pitch in on cleaning up Albany one neighborhood at a time in 2021, the goal was to have residents participate by keeping the freshly spruced-up areas clean once the city employees had done their work. City workers have trimmed and mowed and...
WALB 10
Former Dawson mayor recovering after being shot during armed robbery
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Dawson Business Owner Robert Albritten was shot during an armed robbery on Monday morning, according to Dawson and Terrell County officials. Albritten, the former mayor of Dawson, was robbed and shot at Albritten Funeral Services in the 300 block of Cedar Hill Ave SE in Dawson around 11:30 a.m.
WALB 10
2 arrested in connection to a Moultrie stabbing
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested as part of a stabbing investigation in Moultrie, according to the city of Moultrie. In a release, the city said that the Moultrie Poice Department was searching for suspects wanted in connection to a stabbing on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Both suspects,...
WALB 10
Americus shooting incidents still under investigation
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Many in Americus are worried about their safety after three separate shootings that happened within 24 hours. The shooting incidents happened Wednesday and Thursday, barely a day apart from one another. Many people in Americus that WALB News 10 spoke with didn’t want to go on...
Comments / 0