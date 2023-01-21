ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Community Schools Initiative sues signature gathering company over $2.2M in fraud, ‘pages stained in bongwater’

By Michael Bell
Fox5 KVVU
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board suspends North Las Vegas license citing ‘threat to public health’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board held an emergency meeting Tuesday to suspend the license of Helping Hands Wellness Center in North Las Vegas. The board stated it was the result of a months-long investigation and several on-site inspections. Agents discovered in December Helping Hands’ employees concealed and intended “to divert cannabis and cannabis products, in addition to other significant security deficiencies.”
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

BLM increases reward for Nevada wild horse shootings to $25K

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Bureau of Land Management has increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for five wild horse shootings to $25,000. In November 2021, the BLM Ely District was contacted by a member of the public after the discovery of five...
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

WEB EXTRA: Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada on looming evictions

The pandemic era program that helped people being evicted is ending, and record numbers of people are looking for help before they get kicked out of their homes. Politics Now host John Langeler talks with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada's Jonathan Norman about resources for people, what can be done, and what they want they legislature to tackle.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Lombardo calls for gas tax holiday, raises for state employees, and lots of saving for a rainy day

Policy, politics and progressive commentary In his first state of the state speech, Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo on Monday made the case that Nevada “has more money than we can responsibly spend” and suggested that for every $1 in new general fund spending the state should squirrel away $1 into various savings accounts. Lombardo is inheriting a healthy revenue forecast […] The post Lombardo calls for gas tax holiday, raises for state employees, and lots of saving for a rainy day appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Las Vegas Woman Named 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year

Deborah Earl of Las Vegas was selected as the 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year®. She is the 65th woman in Nevada history to hold this honor. In 2014, Earl began parent advocacy work in response to activist efforts to diminish parental rights and indoctrinate children in radical ideologies at school.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Democrats respond to Lombardo’s State of the State address

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada state Democrats are responding to new Governor Joe Lombardo’s State of the State address. In prepared remarks, Speaker-elect Steve Yeager said:. “Good evening, my fellow Nevadans. My name is Steve Yeager and I am the Speaker-elect for the Nevada State Assembly and the...
NEVADA STATE
rockninefourthree.com

1/23/23 Death at Nevada Gold Mines Goldstrike Underground

Please see the below statement from Nevada Gold Mines. On the afternoon of January 23, 2023, at approximately 12:50 PM an incident at Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) Goldstrike Underground operation resulted in the tragic fatality of an employee and an injury to one other who was subsequently treated and released. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and coworkers of the employees involved. Counseling and other support resources are being made available. The Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) and other agencies have been notified and the area where the incident occurred has been secured. Our primary focus is supporting those involved and working to fully understand the circumstances that led to this event.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

High water users beware: New fine for using too much water

Las Vegas (KSNV) — About one of every 10 valley residents may be opening a higher water bill this month. The Las Vegas Valley Water District has begun fining users for using too much water. The usage limits depend on the season; it is currently 14,000 gallons per single-family...
COLORADO STATE
news3lv.com

Nevada named highest percentage of for-profit hospitals

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada was named the state with the highest percentage of for-profit hospitals, according to a report. NiceRx conducted a study to reveal the hospitals with the highest revenue, the states with the most for-profit hospitals, and the states with the highest patient revenue. Nevada takes...
NEVADA STATE
kunr.org

Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada

According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy