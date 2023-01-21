Community Schools Initiative sues signature gathering company over $2.2M in fraud, ‘pages stained in bongwater’

Read full article on original website
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Government support, electric vehicle growth is leading to a new kind of jobs boom in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The growth of Tesla and electric vehicles is leading to more Nevada jobs in manufacturing and mining. Our technology lifeline relies on lithium, which is the major ingredient in batteries. Nevada is the only state in the country that mines for the mineral. “Here in...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board suspends North Las Vegas license citing ‘threat to public health’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board held an emergency meeting Tuesday to suspend the license of Helping Hands Wellness Center in North Las Vegas. The board stated it was the result of a months-long investigation and several on-site inspections. Agents discovered in December Helping Hands’ employees concealed and intended “to divert cannabis and cannabis products, in addition to other significant security deficiencies.”
Fox5 KVVU
BLM increases reward for Nevada wild horse shootings to $25K
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Bureau of Land Management has increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for five wild horse shootings to $25,000. In November 2021, the BLM Ely District was contacted by a member of the public after the discovery of five...
WEB EXTRA: Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada on looming evictions
The pandemic era program that helped people being evicted is ending, and record numbers of people are looking for help before they get kicked out of their homes. Politics Now host John Langeler talks with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada's Jonathan Norman about resources for people, what can be done, and what they want they legislature to tackle.
8newsnow.com
‘People need help,’ Clark County pandemic rent assistance program slims access to help ahead of possible evictions increase
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tens of thousands of southern Nevadans avoided eviction throughout the pandemic thanks to an emergency Clark County program that covered rent. Now, that assistance is changing for some and disappearing for others. Tenants frequently refer to it as CHAP, or the CARES Housing Assistance Program....
Water panel talked key issues in Colorado River basin states
Former general manager of Southern Nevada Water Authority asked hard-hitting questions to Colorado River basin state leaders
Locals react to Gov. Lombardo's State of the State Address
For those who didn't catch Governor Lombardo's State of the State address, KTNV Anchor Abel Garcia brought Lombardo's speech to them.
Lombardo calls for gas tax holiday, raises for state employees, and lots of saving for a rainy day
Policy, politics and progressive commentary In his first state of the state speech, Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo on Monday made the case that Nevada “has more money than we can responsibly spend” and suggested that for every $1 in new general fund spending the state should squirrel away $1 into various savings accounts. Lombardo is inheriting a healthy revenue forecast […] The post Lombardo calls for gas tax holiday, raises for state employees, and lots of saving for a rainy day appeared first on Nevada Current.
Gov. Lombardo promotes giving parents more choices for their child's education
"Traditional public schools are not – and should not – be the only option,” Lombardo said while speaking at his first ever State of the State Address as governor.
2news.com
Las Vegas Woman Named 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year
Deborah Earl of Las Vegas was selected as the 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year®. She is the 65th woman in Nevada history to hold this honor. In 2014, Earl began parent advocacy work in response to activist efforts to diminish parental rights and indoctrinate children in radical ideologies at school.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Democrats respond to Lombardo’s State of the State address
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada state Democrats are responding to new Governor Joe Lombardo’s State of the State address. In prepared remarks, Speaker-elect Steve Yeager said:. “Good evening, my fellow Nevadans. My name is Steve Yeager and I am the Speaker-elect for the Nevada State Assembly and the...
rockninefourthree.com
1/23/23 Death at Nevada Gold Mines Goldstrike Underground
Please see the below statement from Nevada Gold Mines. On the afternoon of January 23, 2023, at approximately 12:50 PM an incident at Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) Goldstrike Underground operation resulted in the tragic fatality of an employee and an injury to one other who was subsequently treated and released. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and coworkers of the employees involved. Counseling and other support resources are being made available. The Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) and other agencies have been notified and the area where the incident occurred has been secured. Our primary focus is supporting those involved and working to fully understand the circumstances that led to this event.
Las Vegas police, FBI arrest Metro Detroit teen accused of stealing woman's purse, using credit cards at multiple stores
A Metro Detroit teen accused of stealing a woman’s purse near downtown Birmingham and using her credit cards at various stores has been arrested in Las Vegas.
Lake Mead Water Shortage: Have Water Levels Risen?
The Colorado River reservoir is rapidly approaching deadpool level, which would stop electricity production at the Hoover Dam.
Leaving Lake Mead: Water for California, Arizona a drain on stressed supply
As Lake Mead shrinks even more over the next two years, a reality will come clearly into focus: There's more demand for the water flowing out of Hoover Dam than there is for the water that stays in Lake Mead.
news3lv.com
High water users beware: New fine for using too much water
Las Vegas (KSNV) — About one of every 10 valley residents may be opening a higher water bill this month. The Las Vegas Valley Water District has begun fining users for using too much water. The usage limits depend on the season; it is currently 14,000 gallons per single-family...
news3lv.com
Nevada named highest percentage of for-profit hospitals
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada was named the state with the highest percentage of for-profit hospitals, according to a report. NiceRx conducted a study to reveal the hospitals with the highest revenue, the states with the most for-profit hospitals, and the states with the highest patient revenue. Nevada takes...
Nevada Gov. Lombardo proposes Election Day mail-in voting deadline, voter ID
Nevada Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo is proposing a change in the state’s election laws to end the counting of mail-in ballots by the close of business on Election Day.
kunr.org
Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada
According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Proposed bill would allow non-citizens to become police officers in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of North Las Vegas is spearheading a proposal that would allow non-U.S. citizens that live and work in Nevada to patrol the streets. The city came up with the idea for Assembly Bill 30 when they were trying to find new ways to recruit more police officers.
Comments / 0