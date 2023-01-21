ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Kicks Off Her 'Happy Era' With Morning Workout & Trip To Harvard Business School

By Stephanie Kaplan
 4 days ago
Kim Kardashian 's self-declared "happy era" begins with early mornings! On Friday, January 20, the reality star took to her Instagram Story to reveal she was in the gym at 6 a.m., posting a clip of herself on a piece of workout equipment.

Several hours later, the makeup guru shared a video to reveal she was on the snowy campus of Harvard Business School.

According to a report, Kardashian made a surprise stop at a class to talk to students about her brands and a new private equity firm that's launching soon.

But as fans know, she's also been pursuing her dreams of becoming a lawyer, having passed the "baby bar" exam in December 2021 on her fourth attempt.

"Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection," she stated on Instagram at the time. "For anyone who doesn't know my law school journey, know this wasn't easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!"

In the celebratory social media post, Kardashian, 42, also paid tribute to her late father, attorney Robert Kardashian , who remains her inspiration in her legal pursuits.

'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' VIEWERS BLAME KIM KARDASHIAN FOR VANNA WHITE'S 'HIDEOUS' OUFIT INSPIRATION: 'NO!'

"I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner," she insisted. "I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!"

"Bottom line is don’t ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!!" the SKIMS creator concluded her caption. "Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side!

KIM KARDASHIAN RIDICULED FOR BUYING NECKLACE WORN BY PRINCESS DIANA: 'SHE'S GONNA DAMAGE IT LIKE MARILYN MONROE'S DRESS'

The brunette bombshell has been focusing mostly on prison reform. "Once I realized I could make a difference, it was really hard to stop," she said of helping those wronged by the justice system. "I think it would be cool to start a firm that does just justice reform and only hires formerly incarcerated people."

People reported on the details of Kardashian's Harvard visit.

