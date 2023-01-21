Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Beware: Scammers Targeting National Grid Customers in Syracuse - Don't Fall for Their Tricks!Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Winter Disaster: Syracuse Residents Irritated as Cars Block Snow PlowsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Car Vandalism in Syracuse is Rising: Residents Fear for their SafetyJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Protect Yourself: Phone Scammers Pretend to be Legitimate Organizations and Target Syracuse ResidentsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Related
Vehicle fire causes significant damage to home in Ontario County
ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A home suffered significant damage after a fire Monday morning that originated from a vehicle in the home’s garage, according to the West Bloomfield and Ionia Fire Departments. The West Bloomfield and Ionia Fire Department say they responded to the report of a house fire at 2870 Conn Rd. in […]
flackbroadcasting.com
Update: Red Cross assisting family who lost Ava home in Monday blaze
AVA- We have confirmation that the Red Cross is now assisting the family who lost their home just south of West Leyden late Monday afternoon. This development is according to the latest from West Leyden Fire Department. As reported earlier today, West Leyden was the primary responder to the scene of a structure fire at 12074 State Route 26, Ava, NY.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Two Charged After Shots Fired in Endicott
The Endicott Police Department says two men have been arrested and charged after shots were fired in Endicott on January 14th. The department says 18-year-old Jahiem J. Howard of Endicott and 20-year-old Sincere D. Chandler of Syracuse were charged with Reckless Endangerment in the 1st degree. On January 14th around...
Car Vandalism in Syracuse is Rising: Residents Fear for their Safety
Residents of Syracuse, NY, are concerned about the increasing rate of car vandalism in their city. Reports of broken windows, slashed tires, and graffiti has become all too common, leaving residents feeling unsafe and frustrated.
Syracuse police officers reportedly shot at near Skiddy Park
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two Syracuse police officers reported they were shot at near Skiddy Park Tuesday. At 3:36 p.m., the officers were in the area of Oswego and Fabius streets when they reported shots were fired at them, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center. After the...
localsyr.com
SPD: “Investigation progressing” into shooting death of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police will only say their investigation into the shooting death of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz is progressing. So far police have said nothing about any arrests in this case. Her death is still top of mind for many in the community. Snow covered her memorial...
On The Lookout: Damar Thompson
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 35-year-old, Damar Thompson. Thompson has been arrested numerous times with 14 prior arrests. In the four domestic-related events, the victim is the same. In his most recent incident, Thompson entered 102 Lawrence Street via a bathroom window, which […]
Funeral, calling hours set for Brexialee Torres-Ortiz who was killed in Syracuse drive-by shooting
Syracuse, N.Y. - Funeral services will be this week for Brexialee “Brexi” Torres-Ortiz, an 11-year-old girl who was gunned down only feet from her home last week in Syracuse. Calling hours will be 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Missionary Baptist Church at 515 Oakwood Ave....
Syracuse teen flees police in stolen car, chase ends in three-vehicle crash, police said
Syracuse, N.Y. — A police chase of a stolen car ended in a three-vehicle accident Monday and the arrest of a 15-year-old boy, police said. Around 2:41 p.m., officers spotted a stolen vehicle near Seymour Street and South Geddes Street, but the driver did not pull over when the police attempted to stop the vehicle, according to a news release from the Syracuse Police Department.
2 charged following shooting in Endicott
Following a shots fired incident, a Syracuse man and an Endicott man were taken into custody by the Endicott Police Department.
Syracuse Police Chief is ’embarrassed’ officer ‘tampered’ with sister’s DWI arrest
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile tells NewsChannel 9 he was “embarrassed” by watching footage that shows his officer’s suspected inference with a DWI arrest. In an interview with Newsmakers, Cecile opened up about the investigation into Officer Milton Sustache’s actions when he responded to the drunk driving crash of his sister, […]
Central NY man headed to prison for meth-fueled, 90-mph crash that killed 2 women
Wampsville, N.Y. — A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for a meth-fueled, 90-mph car crash that killed two Central New York women. Justin Haines, of New Woodstock, was driving under the influence of meth, amphetamine and THC (active ingredient in cannabis) when he caused a crash that killed the women on July 20, according to a news release Tuesday from the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.
Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?
Residents of Syracuse, New York, are reporting mysterious booms that have been occurring in the city. B. Seidman, a resident of the Cedar Point area, stated that he heard a loud bang out of nowhere at 5:30 PM on January 23rd, 2023. He expressed concern over the strange occurrence.
Troopers stop 310 vehicles in Syracuse, Salina crackdown: 10 guns seized, drugs found, 11 charged
Syracuse, N.Y. — A four-day police operation targeting weapons and narcotics led to the seizure of firearms and drugs including cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and cannabis in Syracuse and Salina, authorities said. Troopers made 310 vehicle and traffic stops from Wednesday to Saturday, according to a news release Monday from...
Driver involved in double-deadly Cazenovia accident this past summer pleads guilty
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The driver involved in a town of Cazenovia accident in the summer of 2022 where two people died, has pled guilty. The driver, 36-year-old Justin Haines from New Woodstock, N.Y. has pled guilty to two counts of Manslaughter in the 2nd degree and one count of Vehicular Manslaughter in the 1st […]
Is Erie Home Roofing Ripping Off Syracuse Homeowners? Neighbors Sound the Alarm
Residents in Syracuse, New York, are warning their neighbors about a local roofing company, Erie Home Roofing, and their alleged price gouging tactics. According to multiple accounts, the company has been going door to door, offering quotes for roof replacements significantly higher than industry standards.
cnycentral.com
Stabbing victim in Ithaca airlifted to hospital, expected to survive as police investigate
Ithaca, NY — The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a stabbing that sent a person to the hospital Saturday night. Officers responded to a residence on the 100 block of Chestnut Street for reports of a stabbing on January 21st just after 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they located...
localsyr.com
Late night shooting on South Ave with injuries
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 10:12 p.m. on Friday, January 20, Syracuse Police Department went to 303 South Avenue for a reported shooting with injuries. Briefly after, a walk-in shooting was called in by Crouse Hospital staff. Responding officers located a victim in the Crouse emergency room, according to SPD.
Person reported shot outside convenience store on Syracuse’s Southwest Side, 911 callers say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A person was reported shot Friday night outside a Southwest Side convenience store, 911 callers said. Two callers reported seeing a person wounded around 10:12 p.m. near a convenience store on the corner of Tallman Street and South Avenue, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Onondaga Co. Sheriff’s Office owes Clay better enforcement of traffic laws (Your Letters)
In June of 2008, residents of the Town of Clay voted to abolish its police department and merge with the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. The goal was to be, “more efficient, affordable, sensible government statewide,” according to then-Gov. David Paterson. Then-Clay Supervisor Jim Rowley called “the vote a victory for taxpayers” and the sheriff at the time, Kevin Walsh, stated, “I can guarantee residents they will have at least the same level of service the Clay Police Department has provided them.”
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
58K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0