SushiSwap: Estimating the viability of a trend reversal based on these metrics
SushiSwap’s market indicators suggested a potential trend reversal. However, SUSHI’s on-chain metrics remained bullish. On 24 January, DeFiLlama revealed that the trading volume of SushiSwap [SUSHI] on Arbitrum was steadily increasing. As per the tweet, on 23 January, 44.6% of the total SushiSwap trading volume occurred on Arbitrum.
Is Solana [SOL] headed toward $33? Technical tools indicate…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure remained bullish, and pullbacks were shallow. A surge above $25.3 would underline the likelihood of a move to $28.7 and higher. In November and December,...
Are Uniswap’s [UNI] high fees threatening the popularity of the DEX
High fees on Uniswap could lead to users searching for cheaper alternatives. Order flow toxicity and a decline in organic transactions on Uniswap could cause disinterest in the DEX. Uniswap [UNI] ranked third in the crypto space in terms of fees charged to users. According to Token Terminal’s tweet on...
CRV becomes the most traded token among Ethereum whales but…
CRV extends gains amid increased whale activity. ETH whales contribute to the demand for CRV despite being heavily overbought. Curve Finance’s native token CRV just jumped to the top of the list of most traded crypto tokens among ETH whales. This outcome may pave the way for the next major price move for CRV given its current position.
Solana network grows in multiple areas: Are the tables turning for SOL
Solana’s NFT ecosystem witnessed growth over the last few weeks. Metrics looked positive, along with an increase in Solana’s TVL. On 22 January, Solana [SOL] re-entered the top 10 club after several tough weeks of price decline. Growth was noted in a few areas, such as market capitalization and its NFT ecosystem. For instance, Solana Mobile recently introduced the new Saga Pass Cards, which could help further grow Solana’s NFT space.
Apple to launch VR on Decentraland: Could MANA become metaverse king
Apple’s VR launch later in the year could set another bullish tone for MANA. Trading volume decreased, but so has selling pressure rationale. In 2021, conversations held around the metaverse and virtual reality were at their peak, even in the cryptocurrency space. This heightened talk was one reason why tokens like Decentraland [MANA] and The Sandbox [SAND] reached considerable All-Time Highs (ATH).
Will Dogecoin continue its bull rally? These metrics have the answer
DOGE was on the list of the top 10 most purchased tokens among the top 100 BSC whales. Metrics and market indicators were bullish. Dogecoin [DOGE] outperformed every other crypto on the top 10 list by market capitalization in terms of daily gains. DOGE’s price increased by over 5% in the last 24 hours, while the others struggled.
Why Avalanche investors should maintain caution despite these new updates
Avalanche’s NFT ecosystem got good news as NAKAVERSE went multichain. A few metrics and market indicators were in sellers’ favor. Avalanche’s [AVAX] NFT ecosystem got good news on 23 January, which could help the network register growth in the field. Nakamoto Games, a metaverse ecosystem, recently announced that NAKAVERSE was poised to go multichain. They began by integrating NFTs with Dogecoin [DOGE] and would soon add other networks, including Avalanche.
Ethereum notes a strong bullish bias on charts, here’s why $1680 is critical
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Ethereum has a bullish outlook, and a buying opportunity could present itself on a lower timeframe market structure break. The CVD was not encouraging, but other technical aspects...
Litecoin whale activity indicates price reversal: Are your investments in jeopardy
LTC whales have started selling off their holdings. Open interest has been on a decline in the past two weeks. On 23 January, on-chain data provider Santiment warned investors that Litecoin’s [LTC] price may drop in the coming days due to an increase in selling activity among whales. According...
Maker [MKR]: A move to $800 is likely if bulls clear this hurdle
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. MKR could move to the $800 region. Short-term holders saw gains, unlike long-term holders. Maker [MKR] offered investors over 45% gains in the past few weeks after rising...
ETH staking service providers’ dominance is concerning, here’s why
70% of Ethereum staked is controlled by staking services, which has raised concerns about decentralization. Revenue generated by Ethereum has increased despite a decline in trading activity. According to data provided by glassnode, it was observed that 70.86% of all Ethereum staked on the beacon chain was being staked by...
Tezos: Is Mumbai upgrade the only reason behind XTZ’s price rise?
Tezos’ Mumbai upgrade entered the proposal phase for voting. XTZ’s metrics remained bullish over the last 30 days. Tezos [XTZ] in its 134th issue of The Baking Sheet revealed several new updates that happened in its ecosystem over the last few days. The most prominent one was the Mumbai proposal entering the phase for voting.
Optimism sees a decline in transaction count, thanks to Optimism Quests
Since the conclusion of the Optimism Quests program, daily transaction on Optimism has declined. This showed that many users flocked to the network only for the rewards promised by the program. Following a significant surge in daily transactions on the layer 2 network, Optimism has seen a 70% decline in...
Chainlink highlights Proof-of-Reserve as Social Volume spikes: LINK to rise next?
Chainlink saw a spike in its Social Volume recently, taking it to the highest in over six months. LINK saw a higher average number of Daily Active users in January. In a post on 23 January, Chainlink [LINK] highlighted the Proof-of-Reserve (PoR) and its advantages. Because of the FTX crash in 2022, the concept gained widespread attention.
Curve Finance to increase pools with additional gauges on Ethereum
The whales on Curve Finance have requested for more gauges to be added to Ethereum. CRV was significantly overbought at press time and might be due for a price correction. Following a request from whale addresses on its platform, Ethereum-based decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Curve Finance has put forward a proposal to add more gauges to its liquidity pools on Ethereum.
Can bullish SAND reclaim its pre-FTX levels? Technical indicators suggest…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. SAND could target its pre-FTX level in the next few days. The open interest rate increased, which could boost the uptrend momentum. Sandbox [SAND] is among the best...
Analyzing retail investors’ growing faith in Bitcoin [BTC] as prices soar
Retail investors’ interest in Bitcoin increased. Increase in profitability and potential for increased selling pressure for BTC. Since the Terra Luna [LUNC] collapse, the number of Bitcoin [BTC] retail investors continued to rise and stood at 17.1% of the total circulating supply at press time, according to Glassnode. This...
Polkadot [DOT] ecosystem’s weekly digest and everything latest
The latest edition of Polkadot’s weekly digest was released recently. Metrics and market indicators remained in DOT’s favor over the last week. Polkadot [DOT] recently published the latest edition of its weekly digest, mentioning all the notable developments that happened in the ecosystem in the last seven days.
TRON becomes legal tender in this country: Here’s how TRX will be affected
St. Maarten announced plans to adopt TRON as a legal tender. TRX’s price reacted positively and so did the metrics. TRON [TRX] reached another milestone on 24 January, taking another step towards the network’s goal of increasing its global adoption. Justin Sun, the founder of TRON, revealed that St. Maarten announced its plans to adopt TRON as legal tender.
