KBTX.com
First public meeting held in Wellborn to discuss vision for the growing community
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Residents in the Wellborn community of College Station got their first opportunity to share their vision for the community’s future. It’s all part of the Envision Wellborn District Plan update. Every 10 years, College Station city leaders reevaluate the growth and development in communities...
KBTX.com
Reading tutoring offered at Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If your child needs a little extra help with their reading skills, Texas A&M Center for Advanced Literacy Clinic is here to help. The Texas A&M Center for Advanced Literacy Studies tutoring program is designed to serve school-age children in grades Kindergarten through 8th grade who are in need of intervention to either maintain or build their reading skills.
KBTX.com
College Station employees work for weeks without pay, concerned with a larger impact
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A handful of local employees with a company based out of San Antonio have been reaching out to KBTX saying they have worked without pay since the beginning of the year. Water Energy Services has locations all over the Brazos Valley, including in Bryan and...
KBTX.com
Bowl ‘Deep in the Heart of Texas’ at the Junior Achievement Bowl-A-Thon
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Warm up your bowling arm and throw a strike at the annual Junior Achievement Bowl-A-Thon. It’s the major fundraising event for Junior Achievement. The funding allows them to continue their mission of educating students about workforce readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy through experiential, hands-on programs.
KBTX.com
Franklin beats Elkhart at home 68-40
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Franklin picked up a 68-40 win against Elkhart at home Tuesday night. Click on the video box for highlights.
KBTX.com
BCS Together honors adoptive parents with special night
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It takes a special person to adopt a child and welcome them into their home as their own. That’s why BCS Together is hosting its 2nd Adoptive Parents Appreciation Night, and they’re looking for some help to make the night special. Lauren Falcone says...
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: New subdivision in Snook
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home?. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this subdivision with 9 brand new homes. Located in the Heart of Snook, the Grand Lake neighborhood is just 10 miles from Kyle Field. Surrounded by natural beauty, yet close to...
kwhi.com
FAMILY OF A&M STUDENT AWARDED $69 MILLION IN DAMAGES
The family of a Texas A&M student that was killed in a hit-and-run incident has been awarded $69 million in damages. According to a report by KBTX-TV, court documents show that a Brazos County Jury awarded the large sum to the family of Carly Beatty. On September 15, 2019, Beatty,...
KBTX.com
CSPD looking for people connected to criminal mischief report
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying people connected to a criminal mischief report. CSPD said the incident happened on December 2, 2022, in the Coyote Lot near the Northgate Bar District. If you recognize any of the people in the photos you are...
KBTX.com
Know who to call in a non-emergency situation
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Fire Department receives more than 9,000 medical calls a year. While many of those calls are for situations that require an ambulance, a decent portion of those calls are from residents that need help beyond what the department can handle. That’s where Bryan firefighter...
realtynewsreport.com
Marina Buying Spree Sails On
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) -– TopSide Marinas, a family-owned company that acquires and operates high-quality marinas around the country, recently announced the acquisition of April Plaza Marina, a 4.9-acre marina located in Montgomery on Lake Conroe, north of Houston. April Plaza Marina is the second largest and...
KBTX.com
Drivers concerned about OSR pavement failures
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Pavement failures along OSR have raised safety concerns among some drivers. A trip down OSR can include potholes, craters, or uneven surfaces. According to TxDOT, A 25-mile section of OSR between Sandy Point Road and Madison County had recently undergone reconstruction, which included adding shoulders and replacing seven bridges. Despite the reconstruction and repairs, the roadway remains in poor condition.
Southbound lanes of State Highway 6 from FM 2818 to be closed starting Wednesday, Jan. 25
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station has revealed road closures taking place on State Highway 6 from FM 2818 to Business SH 6 on Wednesday, Jan. 25 starting at 7 p.m. According to the announcement, the closure will run through 6 a.m. the day after, on...
College Station Police seek public's aid in identifying two individuals
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying two individuals who are allegedly tied to a criminal mischief report. According to CSPD, an incident that the two are reportedly tied to occurred at the Coyote Lot near the Northgate Bar District on Dec. 2, 2022.
KBTX.com
A&M Consolidated High School presents ‘Mamma Mia!’
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A plotting bride and her confused mother sing their hearts out in an upcoming show at A&M Consolidated High School. The classical musical Mamma Mia! will have you laughing, crying and singing along the entire night. Students Ashtyn Vollentine and Georgia Sledge shared they’re excited...
KBTX.com
College Station girls run past Montgomery 52-34
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station girls’ basketball team beat Montgomery 52-34 Tuesday night at Cougar Gym. The Cougars used a strong second quarter to build a 35-12 halftime lead. Kyla Clark, Kaeden McMillin, and Tearra Burleson all had and-one buckets in the second quarter alone. College...
KBTX.com
Local market to promote Black-owned businesses, entrepreneurs
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local nonprofit organization has announced plans for a market in February to help showcase Black-owned businesses across the region. The REACH Project is hosting an event called 4 The Culture on Saturday, February 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at 1700 Research Parkway on Texas A&M’s campus.
KBTX.com
Proposed USPS sorting & delivery plan could impact mail delivery across the region
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The United States Postal Service (USPS) is working to reshape mail deliveries throughout the county. The USPS is moving forward with a plan that would combine and centralize carrier operations in new, larger mail sorting and delivery centers (S&DCs) The Bryan postal facility located on East William...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M dining hall holds Lunar New Year celebration with traditional foods
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas A&M dining hall was transformed on Monday to provide a Lunar New Year experience for students. The chefs at Sbisa Dining Hall began preparing months in advance for this event, in order to serve authentic Asian cuisine. This included egg rolls, drunken noodles, Korean tacos and traditional fruit.
KBTX.com
Franklin Lady Lions cruise by Elkhart 67-15
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lady Lions cruised by Elkhart 67-15. Franklin had a large lead at halftime and never gave up. Click on the video box for highlights.
