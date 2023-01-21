ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBTX.com

Reading tutoring offered at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If your child needs a little extra help with their reading skills, Texas A&M Center for Advanced Literacy Clinic is here to help. The Texas A&M Center for Advanced Literacy Studies tutoring program is designed to serve school-age children in grades Kindergarten through 8th grade who are in need of intervention to either maintain or build their reading skills.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bowl ‘Deep in the Heart of Texas’ at the Junior Achievement Bowl-A-Thon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Warm up your bowling arm and throw a strike at the annual Junior Achievement Bowl-A-Thon. It’s the major fundraising event for Junior Achievement. The funding allows them to continue their mission of educating students about workforce readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy through experiential, hands-on programs.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

BCS Together honors adoptive parents with special night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It takes a special person to adopt a child and welcome them into their home as their own. That’s why BCS Together is hosting its 2nd Adoptive Parents Appreciation Night, and they’re looking for some help to make the night special. Lauren Falcone says...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: New subdivision in Snook

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home?. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this subdivision with 9 brand new homes. Located in the Heart of Snook, the Grand Lake neighborhood is just 10 miles from Kyle Field. Surrounded by natural beauty, yet close to...
SNOOK, TX
kwhi.com

FAMILY OF A&M STUDENT AWARDED $69 MILLION IN DAMAGES

The family of a Texas A&M student that was killed in a hit-and-run incident has been awarded $69 million in damages. According to a report by KBTX-TV, court documents show that a Brazos County Jury awarded the large sum to the family of Carly Beatty. On September 15, 2019, Beatty,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

CSPD looking for people connected to criminal mischief report

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying people connected to a criminal mischief report. CSPD said the incident happened on December 2, 2022, in the Coyote Lot near the Northgate Bar District. If you recognize any of the people in the photos you are...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Know who to call in a non-emergency situation

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Fire Department receives more than 9,000 medical calls a year. While many of those calls are for situations that require an ambulance, a decent portion of those calls are from residents that need help beyond what the department can handle. That’s where Bryan firefighter...
BRYAN, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Marina Buying Spree Sails On

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) -– TopSide Marinas, a family-owned company that acquires and operates high-quality marinas around the country, recently announced the acquisition of April Plaza Marina, a 4.9-acre marina located in Montgomery on Lake Conroe, north of Houston. April Plaza Marina is the second largest and...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Drivers concerned about OSR pavement failures

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Pavement failures along OSR have raised safety concerns among some drivers. A trip down OSR can include potholes, craters, or uneven surfaces. According to TxDOT, A 25-mile section of OSR between Sandy Point Road and Madison County had recently undergone reconstruction, which included adding shoulders and replacing seven bridges. Despite the reconstruction and repairs, the roadway remains in poor condition.
MADISON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

A&M Consolidated High School presents ‘Mamma Mia!’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A plotting bride and her confused mother sing their hearts out in an upcoming show at A&M Consolidated High School. The classical musical Mamma Mia! will have you laughing, crying and singing along the entire night. Students Ashtyn Vollentine and Georgia Sledge shared they’re excited...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

College Station girls run past Montgomery 52-34

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station girls’ basketball team beat Montgomery 52-34 Tuesday night at Cougar Gym. The Cougars used a strong second quarter to build a 35-12 halftime lead. Kyla Clark, Kaeden McMillin, and Tearra Burleson all had and-one buckets in the second quarter alone. College...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Local market to promote Black-owned businesses, entrepreneurs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local nonprofit organization has announced plans for a market in February to help showcase Black-owned businesses across the region. The REACH Project is hosting an event called 4 The Culture on Saturday, February 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at 1700 Research Parkway on Texas A&M’s campus.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy