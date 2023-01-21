Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
Prosecutors: EMS workers charged with first-degree murder didn't follow proper protocols
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — More questions are arising around EMS protocols after two EMS workers were charged in the death of a Springfield man. Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan were charged in the death of Earl Moore Jr. Moore died in December after officials say the EMS workers placed...
EMTs accused of killing Earl Moore Jr. didn't check vitals, court audio indicates
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The EMTs accused of killing a Springfield man last month didn't check his vitals. Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are charged with first-degree murder. They're accused of killing Earl Moore Jr. in December. The 35-year-old man died shortly after arriving at the hospital. We now...
Conservation police investigating a buck shot and beheaded
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — CONTENT WARNING: The following image contains material that may be harmful or traumatizing to some audiences. The Illinois Conservation Police are asking for the public’s help in bringing justice to the individuals responsible for poaching what is believed to be this double-drop tine buck.
Union: 'Graham isn't an isolated incident'
HILLSBORO, Ill. (KHQA) — Union reps are being left with more questions than answers following the mass exposure to an unknown substance last Wednesday at a central Illinois Prison. Last Wednesday, over 20 people became sick at Graham Correctional Facility after being exposed to an unknown substance, and union...
2 Springfield men arrested for burglary
Two Springfield men have been arrested in connection to burglary. Kincaid Police Department on Monday said they started investigating several burglaries after receiving multiple reports. Their investigation lead to two arrests:. Jahquel D Pearsall, 20 , of Springfield was arrested for burglary of a motor vehicle. Mysean D Burden ,...
Fatal crash at intersection of U.S. Route 67
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police officers (ISP) Morgan County Deputies and emergency and road crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash. ISP says the crash is located at the intersection of U.S. Route 67 northbound and Woodson/Winchester Road in Morgan County. Motorists traveling...
Man taken to hospital after getting hit by train
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of train vs pedestrian at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials responded to the area of Camp Butler and Laverna Road, located in the northeast part of Springfield after receiving a 911 call from a Norfolk & Southern railroad employee stating one of their trains possibly hit a subject laying on or close to the tracks near the intersection.
Jacksonville police warn they will never email traffic citation
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (KHQA) — The Jacksonville Police Department is warning citizens about the latest scam going around. The department posted an email on its Facebook page of a fake traffic citation, saying the department "will NEVER email you a traffic citation." Police said do not pay these fake citations...
Illinois Secretary of State executes settlement agreement with Carvana
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced a settlement agreement Tuesday with online used-car retailer Carvana. Carvana admitted to violating Illinois law and agreed to abide by new restrictions aimed at protecting consumers. Illinois was the first state in the nation to suspend Carvana’s license in May 2022.
Overflow shelter open 24 hours in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — With the forecasted weather, the overflow shelter located at 221 N. 11th Street will be open 24 hours from Wednesday, January 25 through Thursday, January 26, in the morning. Any individual needing a place to go or shelter during the cold will be directed to...
Passport registration available at Riverton Public Library
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Circuit Clerk's Office is holding a passport registration day on Saturday. Agents from the circuit clerk’s office will process passport applications from 9 a.m. to noon at Riverton Public Library, 1200 E. Riverton Rd., Riverton, IL. When applicants arrive at Riverton...
Two LLCC faculty members in nursing awarded grants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A nursing instructor and a nursing assistant professor have both been awarded a grant from the Illinois Board of Higher Education. Lincoln Land Community College faculty members Leslie Catalano, assistant professor of nursing, and Bridgette Hudson, nursing instructor, have each been awarded $10,000 Nursing Educator Fellowship Grants.
Student-led café reopens at LLCC
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Bistro Verde, Lincoln Land Community College’s student-led café, will reopen for the spring 2023 semester on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning Tuesday. The public is invited to experience food prepared and served by LLCC culinary arts, baking and...
