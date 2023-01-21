Democrat Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas introduced H.R. 61, titled "Leading Against White Supremacy Act of 2023," in the House on January 9, 2023. Rep. Jackson is the only sponsor of the bill. The bill has been referred to the Committee on the Judiciary. Jackson first introduced this bill in 2022 as H.R. 7955, and it went as far as being introduced in the House in June 2022 before stalling. The first introduction of this bill had eight Democrat sponsors, including Reps. Clarke of New York, Carson of Indiana, Cicilline of Rhode Island, Mfume of Maryland, Carter of Louisiana, Cherfilus-McCormick of Florida, Cleaver of Missouri, and Butterfield of North Carolina.

