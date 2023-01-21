Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Two suspects arrested in Moss Street shooting that injured 14-year-old, 16-year-old
Two suspects accused in a Moss Street shooting that injured two teens have been arrested, Lafayette Police said. The shooting happened in the parking lot of Big Daddy Tobacco Discount in the 2300 block of Moss Street around 6:42 p.m. Wednesday. The teen boys, ages 14 and 16, were standing...
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: GoFundMe set up to pay for funeral of 5-year-old boy shot by cousin
A GoFundMe page has been created to raise money to cover funeral expenses for the family of a 5-year-old Jennings boy who was accidentally shot by his 6-year-old cousin Thursday after the children found an unattended gun in the home. The GoFundMe account has collected more than $4,620 from more...
UPDATE: Victim identified in Sunday shooting death
Police have released the identity of the person they found shot to death in the 100 block of Railroad Avenue Sunday morning.
Police pursuit in Jennings ends with crash and seizure of 10 pounds of crystal meth
A high speed pursuit in Jennings resulted in a crash and the discovery of over 10 pounds of crystal meth.
Louisiana woman accused of shooting and killing husband
A Louisiana woman is accused of shooting and killing her husband on Sunday evening
kadn.com
Woman's body found is likely 3rd Lafayette homicide of year
Authorities are investigating what is believed to be Lafayette's third homicide of the year. A woman's body was found Monday in a home in the 200 block of Prairie Lane in Lafayette. That discovery is being called a suspicious death. Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies on the scene told News 15...
Calcasieu Sheriff Says A Woman Shot Her Husband
The Calcasieu Sheriff says a woman told authorities she shot her husband.
KPLC TV
Family seeking donations for funeral arrangements of fatally shot 5-year-old
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The family of a 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed on Thursday, January 19 is seeking donations for funeral arrangements. Five-year-old Adaun Gains died at a local hospital Thursday evening after being shot in the chest with a stolen 9mm handgun, according to Jennings Police.
Two Arrested Suspected of Drive-By Shooting Following Verbal Altercation at Convenience Store
Two Arrested Suspected of Drive-By Shooting Following Verbal Altercation at Convenience Store. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – Two people from Louisiana have been arrested suspected of a drive-by shooting incident in which a weapon was fired at a vehicle following a verbal altercation at a convenience store. According to the...
Carencro Business Owner Arrested, Sits in St. Landry Parish Jail on Home Improvement Fraud Charges
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A small business owner with roots in Lafayette Parish but whose work - or alleged lack thereof - in neighboring St. Landry Parish left many customers feeling scammed. Complaints going back to April of 2022 have led to 28-year-old Tyler Anthony Carpenter of Carencro being...
Sunday Morning Shooting in Lafayette Leaves One Dead, Police Investigating
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A Sunday morning shooting in Lafayette has left one victim dead and police searching for a suspect. Just before noon on Sunday, shots rang out in the 100 block of Railroad Street in Lafayette, and the Lafayette Police Department was called to the scene. When they got there, officers found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
State Police trooper expected to recover after rear-end crash on I-49
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A Louisiana State Police trooper is recovering after being injured in a rear-end crash on I-49 Tuesday afternoon near Grand Coteau. The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. southbound near the Grand Coteau exit. The trooper, who has not been identified, was sitting inside his marked cruiser when it was struck […]
One person dead following Sunday morning shooting
Just before 11:30 this morning, the Lafayette Police Department responded to shots fired in the 100 block of Railroad Street.
Opelousas Police Department arrest several minors after vehicle stolen
After investigating a stolen vehicle complaint, the Opelousas Police Department (OPD) arrested several minors.
Abbeville woman dies in early-morning crash in Lafayette
Dana Hulin, 46, of Abbeville was killed after her vehicle was hit by a pickup truck near the intersection of Verot School Road and West Pinhook Road.
Armed Robber in New Iberia Gets Away with Cash, Lottery Tickets
Law enforcement in Iberia Parish is requesting the public's help in identifying the unknown male.
KPLC TV
One dead in Bell City homicide
Bell City, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that left one person dead. Deputies say the shooting death occurred in the 7000 block of Gragg Road in Bell City. “It appears as though it was a domestic [dispute] between a husband and wife,”...
KPLC TV
Police chase travels from Welsh to Vinton
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase began on I-10 eastbound, but turned around in Welsh, headed west on I-10, and ended in Vinton, authorities said. State Trooper Derek Senegal said a trooper spotted a stolen vehicle on I-10 eastbound. But the driver refused to stop and instead turned around and head the other way before the chase came to an end at the intersection of Center and Eddy streets in Vinton.
Parents will soon be charged for negligence of their kids’ whereabouts
With a rise in juvenile crimes taking over the city of New Iberia, the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) says the department will soon be charging parents for the negligence of their kids.
cenlanow.com
Pine Prairie police chief charged with driving while intoxicated
TURKEY CREEK. La. (KLFY) — The Pine Prairie police chief has been charged with driving while intoxicated. KLFY News 10 has confirmed that Chief L.C. Deshotel was arrested Wednesday night in Turkey Creek. Turkey Creek Police Chief Steven Ardoin confirmed his department pulled over Deshotel and believed he was driving while intoxicated.
