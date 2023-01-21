ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings, LA

kadn.com

Woman's body found is likely 3rd Lafayette homicide of year

Authorities are investigating what is believed to be Lafayette's third homicide of the year. A woman's body was found Monday in a home in the 200 block of Prairie Lane in Lafayette. That discovery is being called a suspicious death. Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies on the scene told News 15...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Sunday Morning Shooting in Lafayette Leaves One Dead, Police Investigating

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A Sunday morning shooting in Lafayette has left one victim dead and police searching for a suspect. Just before noon on Sunday, shots rang out in the 100 block of Railroad Street in Lafayette, and the Lafayette Police Department was called to the scene. When they got there, officers found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

One dead in Bell City homicide

Bell City, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that left one person dead. Deputies say the shooting death occurred in the 7000 block of Gragg Road in Bell City. “It appears as though it was a domestic [dispute] between a husband and wife,”...
BELL CITY, LA
KPLC TV

Police chase travels from Welsh to Vinton

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase began on I-10 eastbound, but turned around in Welsh, headed west on I-10, and ended in Vinton, authorities said. State Trooper Derek Senegal said a trooper spotted a stolen vehicle on I-10 eastbound. But the driver refused to stop and instead turned around and head the other way before the chase came to an end at the intersection of Center and Eddy streets in Vinton.
VINTON, LA
cenlanow.com

Pine Prairie police chief charged with driving while intoxicated

TURKEY CREEK. La. (KLFY) — The Pine Prairie police chief has been charged with driving while intoxicated. KLFY News 10 has confirmed that Chief L.C. Deshotel was arrested Wednesday night in Turkey Creek. Turkey Creek Police Chief Steven Ardoin confirmed his department pulled over Deshotel and believed he was driving while intoxicated.
PINE PRAIRIE, LA

