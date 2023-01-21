Read full article on original website
Bowl ‘Deep in the Heart of Texas’ at the Junior Achievement Bowl-A-Thon
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Warm up your bowling arm and throw a strike at the annual Junior Achievement Bowl-A-Thon. It’s the major fundraising event for Junior Achievement. The funding allows them to continue their mission of educating students about workforce readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy through experiential, hands-on programs.
BCS Together honors adoptive parents with special night
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It takes a special person to adopt a child and welcome them into their home as their own. That’s why BCS Together is hosting its 2nd Adoptive Parents Appreciation Night, and they’re looking for some help to make the night special. Lauren Falcone says...
Reading tutoring offered at Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If your child needs a little extra help with their reading skills, Texas A&M Center for Advanced Literacy Clinic is here to help. The Texas A&M Center for Advanced Literacy Studies tutoring program is designed to serve school-age children in grades Kindergarten through 8th grade who are in need of intervention to either maintain or build their reading skills.
Franklin beats Elkhart at home 68-40
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Franklin picked up a 68-40 win against Elkhart at home Tuesday night. Click on the video box for highlights.
Know who to call in a non-emergency situation
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Fire Department receives more than 9,000 medical calls a year. While many of those calls are for situations that require an ambulance, a decent portion of those calls are from residents that need help beyond what the department can handle. That’s where Bryan firefighter...
FAMILY OF A&M STUDENT AWARDED $69 MILLION IN DAMAGES
The family of a Texas A&M student that was killed in a hit-and-run incident has been awarded $69 million in damages. According to a report by KBTX-TV, court documents show that a Brazos County Jury awarded the large sum to the family of Carly Beatty. On September 15, 2019, Beatty,...
Hot Homes: New subdivision in Snook
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home?. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this subdivision with 9 brand new homes. Located in the Heart of Snook, the Grand Lake neighborhood is just 10 miles from Kyle Field. Surrounded by natural beauty, yet close to...
Remembering World War II veteran and long-time Bryan businessman
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - World War II veteran and long-time Bryan resident and builder, Joe Ferreri died at 103 years old. His daughter shared the news Monday morning on Facebook. Ferreri built a high rise in Bryan-College Station in 1980. He told KBTX at the time that it was the...
CSPD looking for people connected to criminal mischief report
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying people connected to a criminal mischief report. CSPD said the incident happened on December 2, 2022, in the Coyote Lot near the Northgate Bar District. If you recognize any of the people in the photos you are...
Texas A&M dining hall holds Lunar New Year celebration with traditional foods
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas A&M dining hall was transformed on Monday to provide a Lunar New Year experience for students. The chefs at Sbisa Dining Hall began preparing months in advance for this event, in order to serve authentic Asian cuisine. This included egg rolls, drunken noodles, Korean tacos and traditional fruit.
Franklin Lady Lions cruise by Elkhart 67-15
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lady Lions cruised by Elkhart 67-15. Franklin had a large lead at halftime and never gave up. Click on the video box for highlights.
First public meeting held in Wellborn to discuss vision for the growing community
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Residents in the Wellborn community of College Station got their first opportunity to share their vision for the community’s future. It’s all part of the Envision Wellborn District Plan update. Every 10 years, College Station city leaders reevaluate the growth and development in communities...
Family of Texas A&M student killed by drunk driver awarded $69 million
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a Texas A&M student who was killed by a drunk driver in 2019 has been awarded $69 million in damages according to court documents. On September 15, 2019, Texas A&M student Carly Beatty was walking on Texas Avenue with her friends. That’s where she was hit by Pedro Puga who was driving under the influence. Puga attempted to flee but was located in the Tejas Center parking lot where he was taken into custody.
College Station employees work for weeks without pay, concerned with a larger impact
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A handful of local employees with a company based out of San Antonio have been reaching out to KBTX saying they have worked without pay since the beginning of the year. Water Energy Services has locations all over the Brazos Valley, including in Bryan and...
College Station girls run past Montgomery 52-34
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station girls’ basketball team beat Montgomery 52-34 Tuesday night at Cougar Gym. The Cougars used a strong second quarter to build a 35-12 halftime lead. Kyla Clark, Kaeden McMillin, and Tearra Burleson all had and-one buckets in the second quarter alone. College...
A&M Consolidated High School presents ‘Mamma Mia!’
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A plotting bride and her confused mother sing their hearts out in an upcoming show at A&M Consolidated High School. The classical musical Mamma Mia! will have you laughing, crying and singing along the entire night. Students Ashtyn Vollentine and Georgia Sledge shared they’re excited...
REMAINS OF HUMAN FETUS FOUND AT HOHLT PARK
Brenham police are investigating after the remains of a human fetus were discovered Sunday afternoon at Hohlt Park. A news release from the Brenham Police Department said officers were dispatched to the park around 4:45 p.m. to meet with potential witnesses who called about suspicious circumstances. According to Police Chief...
Brenham police investigate remains of human fetus found in park
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -An investigation is underway after the Brenham Police Department said they discovered the body of what appeared to be a small human fetus. Brenham Police Officers were dispatched to Hohlt Park on Sunday to meet with potential witnesses who called about suspicious circumstances. Police say officers met...
CSHS production, Annie, with a special guest debuts this week
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Casts and crews for high school productions all around the area are getting ready to take the stage this weekend. This includes one special guest who will be making history by taking the stage for the College Station High School’s production of Annie. Junior,...
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with calligraphy instead of chocolate
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Turn your Valentine’s Day or girl’s night out into a unique experience with the help of an expert calligrapher. Not only does Jenny Blaschke do calligraphy, but she is also an engraver and bottle painter. Blaschke says next month she will host her calligraphy...
