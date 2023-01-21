ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Bowl ‘Deep in the Heart of Texas’ at the Junior Achievement Bowl-A-Thon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Warm up your bowling arm and throw a strike at the annual Junior Achievement Bowl-A-Thon. It’s the major fundraising event for Junior Achievement. The funding allows them to continue their mission of educating students about workforce readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy through experiential, hands-on programs.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

BCS Together honors adoptive parents with special night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It takes a special person to adopt a child and welcome them into their home as their own. That’s why BCS Together is hosting its 2nd Adoptive Parents Appreciation Night, and they’re looking for some help to make the night special. Lauren Falcone says...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Reading tutoring offered at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If your child needs a little extra help with their reading skills, Texas A&M Center for Advanced Literacy Clinic is here to help. The Texas A&M Center for Advanced Literacy Studies tutoring program is designed to serve school-age children in grades Kindergarten through 8th grade who are in need of intervention to either maintain or build their reading skills.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Know who to call in a non-emergency situation

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Fire Department receives more than 9,000 medical calls a year. While many of those calls are for situations that require an ambulance, a decent portion of those calls are from residents that need help beyond what the department can handle. That’s where Bryan firefighter...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

KBTX.com

Hot Homes: New subdivision in Snook

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home?. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this subdivision with 9 brand new homes. Located in the Heart of Snook, the Grand Lake neighborhood is just 10 miles from Kyle Field. Surrounded by natural beauty, yet close to...
SNOOK, TX
KBTX.com

Remembering World War II veteran and long-time Bryan businessman

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - World War II veteran and long-time Bryan resident and builder, Joe Ferreri died at 103 years old. His daughter shared the news Monday morning on Facebook. Ferreri built a high rise in Bryan-College Station in 1980. He told KBTX at the time that it was the...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

CSPD looking for people connected to criminal mischief report

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying people connected to a criminal mischief report. CSPD said the incident happened on December 2, 2022, in the Coyote Lot near the Northgate Bar District. If you recognize any of the people in the photos you are...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Family of Texas A&M student killed by drunk driver awarded $69 million

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a Texas A&M student who was killed by a drunk driver in 2019 has been awarded $69 million in damages according to court documents. On September 15, 2019, Texas A&M student Carly Beatty was walking on Texas Avenue with her friends. That’s where she was hit by Pedro Puga who was driving under the influence. Puga attempted to flee but was located in the Tejas Center parking lot where he was taken into custody.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

College Station girls run past Montgomery 52-34

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station girls’ basketball team beat Montgomery 52-34 Tuesday night at Cougar Gym. The Cougars used a strong second quarter to build a 35-12 halftime lead. Kyla Clark, Kaeden McMillin, and Tearra Burleson all had and-one buckets in the second quarter alone. College...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

A&M Consolidated High School presents ‘Mamma Mia!’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A plotting bride and her confused mother sing their hearts out in an upcoming show at A&M Consolidated High School. The classical musical Mamma Mia! will have you laughing, crying and singing along the entire night. Students Ashtyn Vollentine and Georgia Sledge shared they’re excited...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

KBTX.com

Brenham police investigate remains of human fetus found in park

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -An investigation is underway after the Brenham Police Department said they discovered the body of what appeared to be a small human fetus. Brenham Police Officers were dispatched to Hohlt Park on Sunday to meet with potential witnesses who called about suspicious circumstances. Police say officers met...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

CSHS production, Annie, with a special guest debuts this week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Casts and crews for high school productions all around the area are getting ready to take the stage this weekend. This includes one special guest who will be making history by taking the stage for the College Station High School’s production of Annie. Junior,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

