Governor Kay Ivey offers $5,000 reward in fatal Lawrence County shooting
Tariq Steward was 21 years old when he died from a gunshot wound in a gas station parking lot on December 12, 2020.
WHNT-TV
FULL VIDEO: Lawrence County D.A. Gives Update on 2020 Fatal Shooting
Tariq Steward was 21 years old when he died from a gunshot wound in a gas station parking lot on December 12, 2020.
WAAY-TV
Reward announced for tip that solves years-old Lawrence County death case now classified as murder
The Lawrence County District Attorney's office hopes a new $5,000 reward will help solve a 2-year-old death investigation that's now being considered a homicide. Tariq Steward, 21, was fatally shot on Dec. 12, 2020. He was in a car with two other individuals at the time, parked outside a gas station.
WAAY-TV
Alabama hospitals seeing fewer hospitalizations due to Covid-19
One year ago, Huntsville Hospital reported a total of 451 patients with Covid-19 across their entire system, with 254 of them in Madison County. On Monday, the hospital reported a total of 81 patients with Covid-19 across their system, with 52 of them in Madison County. The 82% decrease in...
Madison County Sheriff looking for missing teen
The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville VA Clinic to host PACT Act Awareness Open House
Navigating the PACT Act can be overwhelming, that's why the leadership with the Birmingham VA want to help you understand this historic new law that will help VA deliver care and benefits to millions of veterans, and survivors, affected by burn pits and other toxic exposures. The Birmingham VA estimates that nearly 75,000 Veterans in Northern and parts of Central Alabama could apply.
WAFF
Huntsville attorney details possible repercussions for 2 students found with guns in area schools
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Parents and guardians are still searching for answers to many questions the Huntsville City Schools superintendent and board members have yet to answer regarding the two students who were found with firearms in their possession at Lee High School and Mae Jemison High School on Wednesday.
WAFF
Multiple agencies respond to Morgan Co. structure fire
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. According to officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the structure fire is located in the 1100 block of Gravel Ridge Rd. in Somerville. Drivers are urged to use...
Fatal shooting of Hazel Green man by MCSO deputies still being investigated
It's been nearly three weeks since a Hazel Green man was shot and killed in his home by Madison County Sheriff's deputies.
WAAY-TV
Sheriff’s Office investigating after teen hurt in shooting at Madison apartment complex
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting involving a teenager. A 15-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the hand when deputies responded to FarmHaus Apartments, 1260 Balch Road in Madison, late Sunday. Investigators are following up on leads, according to Brent Patterson, sheriff’s office spokesman....
Grand jury decides not to indict former Limestone County teacher
A Limestone County Grand Jury has declined to indict a former Limestone County teacher for allegedly having relations with a student.
WAFF
Teenager injured in shooting incident at Madison apartment complex
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an overnight shooting injury at a Madison apartment. According to a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting call late Sunday evening at the FarmHaus Apartments. Investigators found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the hand at the scene.
WAAY-TV
Two injured in cutting incident in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department says two people are recovering after a cutting incident. It happened just before three Sunday afternoon on Holiday Drive. Police say one victim was hurt in the cutting, another was injured by a blunt object. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police...
Man faces $200K bond after attempted burglary in Priceville
A man is facing a $200,000 bond after police say he tried to rob a house in Decatur and stole a firearm.
ems1.com
Ala. ambulance service faces possible fine for failure to meet response time requirement
DECATUR, Ala. — The Decatur-Morgan Hospital Ambulance Service failed to meet the city's required response times in the police jurisdiction during the final quarter of 2022, according to preliminary data, a potential ordinance violation that could subject it to a fine and other penalties. An official determination of its...
WAAY-TV
Teen from Arab on road to recovery after accidental shooting
A teenager from Arab is starting his new year on the right foot as he makes remarkable leaps toward recovering from a life-threatening injury. Mason Harris accidentally shot himself with a pistol in December 2022. He was rushed to UAB Hospital, where doctors removed bone from his skull to relieve pressure on his brain.
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police investigating Sunday shooting that injured juvenile
Decatur Police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured. The department said officers responded to the 200 block of Bobwhite Drive SW about 1 a.m. Sunday, where they found a male victim with a single gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police...
Covenant Christian School Headmaster placed on leave following ‘terroristic threat’ allegedly made by student
The Headmaster of Covenant Christian School has been placed on paid administrative leave following a recent incident where a student allegedly made a "terroristic threat."
Man wanted for out-of-state gun charges arrested in Lauderdale County after search
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has arrested a man wanted in Indiana after a traffic stop led to a pursuit and search of part of the county Friday night.
WHNT-TV
Ardmore Residents Anticipate Removal of Saturn 1B Rocket
News 19's Kayla Smith and Aaron Ayers took a trip to Ardmore to visit the iconic landmark which greets you as you drive into Alabama on I-65 and ask Ardmore residents how they felt about the pending removal of the rocket.
