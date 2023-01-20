ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

WAAY-TV

Alabama hospitals seeing fewer hospitalizations due to Covid-19

One year ago, Huntsville Hospital reported a total of 451 patients with Covid-19 across their entire system, with 254 of them in Madison County. On Monday, the hospital reported a total of 81 patients with Covid-19 across their system, with 52 of them in Madison County. The 82% decrease in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville VA Clinic to host PACT Act Awareness Open House

Navigating the PACT Act can be overwhelming, that's why the leadership with the Birmingham VA want to help you understand this historic new law that will help VA deliver care and benefits to millions of veterans, and survivors, affected by burn pits and other toxic exposures. The Birmingham VA estimates that nearly 75,000 Veterans in Northern and parts of Central Alabama could apply.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Multiple agencies respond to Morgan Co. structure fire

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. According to officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the structure fire is located in the 1100 block of Gravel Ridge Rd. in Somerville. Drivers are urged to use...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Teenager injured in shooting incident at Madison apartment complex

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an overnight shooting injury at a Madison apartment. According to a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting call late Sunday evening at the FarmHaus Apartments. Investigators found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the hand at the scene.
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

Two injured in cutting incident in Huntsville

The Huntsville Police Department says two people are recovering after a cutting incident. It happened just before three Sunday afternoon on Holiday Drive. Police say one victim was hurt in the cutting, another was injured by a blunt object. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Teen from Arab on road to recovery after accidental shooting

A teenager from Arab is starting his new year on the right foot as he makes remarkable leaps toward recovering from a life-threatening injury. Mason Harris accidentally shot himself with a pistol in December 2022. He was rushed to UAB Hospital, where doctors removed bone from his skull to relieve pressure on his brain.
ARAB, AL
WAAY-TV

Decatur Police investigating Sunday shooting that injured juvenile

Decatur Police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured. The department said officers responded to the 200 block of Bobwhite Drive SW about 1 a.m. Sunday, where they found a male victim with a single gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police...
DECATUR, AL
WHNT-TV

Ardmore Residents Anticipate Removal of Saturn 1B Rocket

News 19's Kayla Smith and Aaron Ayers took a trip to Ardmore to visit the iconic landmark which greets you as you drive into Alabama on I-65 and ask Ardmore residents how they felt about the pending removal of the rocket. Ardmore Residents Anticipate Removal of Saturn 1B …. News...
ARDMORE, AL

