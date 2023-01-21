ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Guess Which Washington State Park Ranked 3rd Best in the USA

We are blessed to have lots of wonderful National parks in Washington State, but one special park has been named the 3rd best in the USA!. A national list of the best parks in the United States was recently released, and Washington State almost claimed the top spot. The list was put together by looking at many factors like the distance from a major city, the cost of entry, and by looking at the percentage of online ratings that mention the word beautiful.
8 Words That Should Be Completely Banned in WA

I am dying to know what words you think should be banned in Washington state. To be quite frank with you, 9 times out of 10, some of these words and phrases were lifted from the dialogs of inner city youth, the LGBTQ community, and/or your child’s middle school hallway. Here are 8 annoying words and phrases that should be completely banned in Washington.
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Washington State

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Washington State. While many picture Washington as a state characterized by cloudy days and immense amounts of rainfall, Washington’s climate varies widely across the state. Temperatures in western Washington are mild, with a smaller range. By comparison, eastern Washington experiences the extremes of summer and winter. Discover the coldest temperature ever recorded in the state and find out which Washington animals thrive in winter.
WA ranks 8th worst state to retire in

WASHINGTON STATE — In a recent study by WalletHub that analyzed all 50 states across 47 retirement-friendly metrics, Washington state ranked the eighth worst state to retire in for 2023. These include affordability and health factors along with an overall quality of life. Virginia topped the ranking as the...
Mushroom Hunting in Washington: A Complete Guide

Mushroom hunting is a great hobby that, thankfully, more and more people are getting into. It’s a great excuse to go for a walk in the woods, to learn about native flora, and can potentially result in free food!. Foraging in general became very popular during the pandemic as...
Several gun measures proposed in Washington state Legislature

Several gun control measures are working their way through the Washington state Legislature this session. House Bill 1240, which is by request of Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson, would ban the manufacture, importation, distribution or sale of assault weapons in Washington state, with some exceptions. (If viewing...
Washington woman trapped in Costa Rica as medical bills Soar

SEATTLE - Michele Mackey planned to visit Costa Rica twice in 2023 – part of a plan to work around expensive dental work that was cheaper outside the U.S. The plan unraveled quickly, according to her sister, after Mackey’s blood pressure dropped and her heart stopped while under anesthesia.
Reasons Why People Want to Move Away From Tri-Cities

I spend a lot of time writing feel-good, nostalgia-filled articles that sometimes border on viewing our home with rose-tinted glasses. While all of those things are true, every time I mention favorite restaurants, fishing spots, or camping spots; I mean what I say. Tri-Cities is generally a nice place to live. But it's totally fine if not everyone feels that way.
