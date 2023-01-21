Read full article on original website
Related
Guess Which Washington State Park Ranked 3rd Best in the USA
We are blessed to have lots of wonderful National parks in Washington State, but one special park has been named the 3rd best in the USA!. A national list of the best parks in the United States was recently released, and Washington State almost claimed the top spot. The list was put together by looking at many factors like the distance from a major city, the cost of entry, and by looking at the percentage of online ratings that mention the word beautiful.
8 Words That Should Be Completely Banned in WA
I am dying to know what words you think should be banned in Washington state. To be quite frank with you, 9 times out of 10, some of these words and phrases were lifted from the dialogs of inner city youth, the LGBTQ community, and/or your child’s middle school hallway. Here are 8 annoying words and phrases that should be completely banned in Washington.
20 Items Washington Goodwill Locations Absolutely Won’t Accept
Here Are 20 Items That Washington State Goodwill Won't Accept. My wife loves to donate to Goodwill but there are a few items that Goodwill In Washington State won't accept. Goodwill Won't Accept These 20 Items At Their Stores In Washington State. Goodwill stores are a great resource that can...
Chronicle
Washington Lawmakers Take Aim at Vehicle Dwellers and Parking Enforcement
A state work group wants to prevent vehicles that are lived in from being towed and increase the chances that homeless people in Washington can recover the vehicles and belongings that are towed. The recommendations, which the state's Senate Housing Committee heard last week, come more than a year after...
Gov. Inslee in Bellingham to see the ‘future of electric transportation in Washington’
“It is a milestone, a joint effort to develop a cleaner maritime industry and to speed up the green transition.”
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Washington State
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Washington State. While many picture Washington as a state characterized by cloudy days and immense amounts of rainfall, Washington’s climate varies widely across the state. Temperatures in western Washington are mild, with a smaller range. By comparison, eastern Washington experiences the extremes of summer and winter. Discover the coldest temperature ever recorded in the state and find out which Washington animals thrive in winter.
nbcrightnow.com
WA ranks 8th worst state to retire in
WASHINGTON STATE — In a recent study by WalletHub that analyzed all 50 states across 47 retirement-friendly metrics, Washington state ranked the eighth worst state to retire in for 2023. These include affordability and health factors along with an overall quality of life. Virginia topped the ranking as the...
Officials Struggling to Find Space to Store Bodies From Overdose Deaths in Western Washington
The latest drug epidemic in King County has worsened to a point that the county is struggling to store bodies. The county this year has had 41 confirmed deaths by drug overdose through Jan. 18. Last year saw a record-shattering 1,019 deaths by overdose. That is a 43% increase over the county's previous high of 709 cases in 2021.
a-z-animals.com
Mushroom Hunting in Washington: A Complete Guide
Mushroom hunting is a great hobby that, thankfully, more and more people are getting into. It’s a great excuse to go for a walk in the woods, to learn about native flora, and can potentially result in free food!. Foraging in general became very popular during the pandemic as...
knkx.org
Tacoma gave families $500 a month for a year. Could something similar happen across the state?
State lawmakers, led by Democrat Rep. Liz Berry, held their first public hearing on a bill that would provide two years of unrestricted monthly payments for up to 7,500 Washington residents who meet specific criteria. Dubbed the Evergreen Basic Income Pilot Program, the payments would range from about $900 -...
KOMO News
Several gun measures proposed in Washington state Legislature
Several gun control measures are working their way through the Washington state Legislature this session. House Bill 1240, which is by request of Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson, would ban the manufacture, importation, distribution or sale of assault weapons in Washington state, with some exceptions. (If viewing...
q13fox.com
Washington woman trapped in Costa Rica as medical bills Soar
SEATTLE - Michele Mackey planned to visit Costa Rica twice in 2023 – part of a plan to work around expensive dental work that was cheaper outside the U.S. The plan unraveled quickly, according to her sister, after Mackey’s blood pressure dropped and her heart stopped while under anesthesia.
opb.org
Government officials build massive chicken ‘slow cooker’ in southeast Washington
Lynne Carpenter-Boggs composted her first hog back in 1998, in Minnesota. “It was fairly ambitious,” she says. “It [composting animals] was fairly new at that time. So, composting is decomposition, microbial decomposition of organic materials, and you can use just about any organic material.”. Since her first hog,...
Survey Claims Washington State Is 8th Worst State to Retire
Are you considering retiring in beautiful Washington State? Before you take the plunge, it's important to be aware of the potential pitfalls of living and retiring here. Why Is Washington State Not The #1 Place To Retire In The Nation?. From high taxes, and a lack of job opportunities to...
Dr. Ryan Cole, pioneer in early Covid treatment, now threatened by Washington state over medical license
An Idaho doctor who came to Anchorage with a group of other physicians in 2021 to talk about early treatment protocols for Covid-19 is now being threatened by the State of Washington, which has taken the first steps to pulling his license to practice in Washington. Dr. Ryan Cole lives...
AG Ferguson’s office recovers another $9.3M in stolen unemployment money
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced on Monday that his office has recovered another $9.3 million stolen from the state’s Employment Security Department. Ferguson said thieves deposited the stolen money into Bank of America accounts and a King County Superior Court judge ordered the bank...
kpq.com
Washington State Park Makes Top 5 List In The Country: Have You Been There?
Washington has over 160 state parks and one of them has earned a fifth place ranking for beauty in the entire country by the digital travel publisher Travel Lens. The Washington state park system has something for everyone's interest; recreation, solitude, history, wildlife or the pure spectacle of mother nature.
Here's The Oldest Bar In Washington
Cheapism has the scoop on the American bars that's been around for decades.
Reasons Why People Want to Move Away From Tri-Cities
I spend a lot of time writing feel-good, nostalgia-filled articles that sometimes border on viewing our home with rose-tinted glasses. While all of those things are true, every time I mention favorite restaurants, fishing spots, or camping spots; I mean what I say. Tri-Cities is generally a nice place to live. But it's totally fine if not everyone feels that way.
spokanepublicradio.org
Bivalent Covid vaccines have been available in Washington for four months, but few roll up sleeves to get them
Fewer than one in three eligible Washingtonians have gotten the bivalent boosters tailored to fight omicron variants. That’s higher than the national average, but far lower than state health officials had hoped. There are a number of reasons for the low uptake. Coronavirus is perceived as less of a...
Comments / 0