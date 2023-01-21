JSO: Officer shot across the face, suspect shot and killed in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: 1-21-23

The suspect involved in last night’s officer involved shooting has been identified as Eric Nathaniel Thornton, age 38.

Original story:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported an Officer was grazed by a bullet and a man killed during an Officer-involved incident in Northwest Jacksonville at 1800 Hardee St.

Sheriff T.K Waters reported that at around 5:30 p.m., a burglary was reported at a nearby residence on the Northwest side of Jacksonville.

At the time of 6:30 p.m., Officers located a vehicle that was found at the scene with a handgun on the roof and the suspect asleep in the passenger’s seat. It is unknown at this time why the gun was on the roof.

JSO talked with the resident of the house, and referencing items that were stolen from the burglary, Officers were able to identify the suspect was from the previous crime scene.

Five JSO Officers then reportedly removed the handgun and discussed a plan to talk to the asleep passenger.

JSO stated that five Officers approached the vehicle and opened the door, asking the suspect 7-8 times to show their hands and to get out of the car. The passenger did not listen to the commands.

The suspect replied only to have the light turned off and not aimed at his face. The suspect then fired a gun, which grazed one of the Officers on the left side of the face with the shot. All Officers responded with open firing on the individual, killing him.

JSO reported that the Officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Officer-involved incident concluded around 9:52 p.m. and is working to clear the scene.

Sheriff T.K. Waters traveled to the hospital where the injured Officer was located to visit.

Sheriff T.K. Waters stated, “I am fortunate that we didn’t lose an Officer tonight.”

The Jacksonville Attorney’s Office and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case.

The officer is a K-9 officer’s handler, the sources say.

