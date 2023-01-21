ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc10.com

Alleged mail thief busted in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. — License plate readers and surveillance video helped put an alleged mail thief in Elk Grove behind bars, police announced Tuesday. Police launched their investigation on Jan. 4 after an attempted mail theft was reported at a cluster mailbox. Due to surveillance video, police said they were able to see the suspect trying to open the back of the mailboxes with a key, and they were also able to get the suspect vehicle's license plate.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

2 teenagers shot in barbershop in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Two people were injured after a shooting in Rancho Cordova Tuesday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said two 17-year-old boys were shot after at least one person, possibly two, opened fire into a barbershop. One of the teenagers had life threatening injuries and the other sustained non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital. It's not clear how many shots were fired at this time.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Solano County Hells Angels member pleads guilty to firearms charges

SOLANO COUNTY - A member of the Vallejo Hells Angels Motorcycle club has pleaded guilty to possessing a gun with an altered serial number along with an unregistered short-barreled shotgun.The suspect, 30-year-old Michael Mahoney, of Fairfield, was under investigation for a previous incident where two members of a different motorcycle club were brutally beaten by him. Authorities obtained a search warrant where they found several firearms, including a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver with a serial number that had been scratched off, as well as a 12-gauge shotgun with a barrel that had been sawn off.Mahoney will be sentenced sometime in may where he faces a maximum prison sentence of years and a $250,000 fine.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect sought in attempted rape at East Oakland business

OAKLAND – The Oakland Police Department is searching for a man said to be involved in an attempted rape case on Thursday.A worker at a business on the 4700 block of International Boulevard first called the police on Thursday shortly before 9:30 a.m., said police. The worker said a man entered the store, grabbed them and pulled their pants down. The worker said they were able to fight back and exit the store.Police say the suspect, described to be a man who is 35 to 45 years old, was last seen fleeing the scene westbound towards High Street. Police said the man is 5'10 to 6'2, and has black curly hair with a receding hairline. He was last seen wearing a green military jacket, black pants, black shoes and a green backpack, said police.Anyone with more information is urged to contact the OPD Special Victims Unit at 510-238-3641. 
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 person taken to hospital after stabbing in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A person has been taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Sacramento Tuesday morning. The incident happened along the 300 block of Aldeburgh Circle just after 8 a.m. Sacramento police say the victim was taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries. Exactly what led up to the reported stabbing is still unclear. No suspect information has been released. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Sheriff: Two wanted suspects arrested

Two suspects that were wanted through Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers have been arrested according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department. Four suspects are still being sought. **UPDATE** ARRESTED. The California Department of Corrections is currently seeking Jamarl SMITH for parole violation. SMITH is a “high-risk” offender. SMITH is a 39-year-old...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento County deputies investigating inmate death

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation after an inmate was found unresponsive and later died Monday afternoon. According to a news release, inmates alerted deputies about an unresponsive inmate just before 1 p.m. Deputies found the inmate wasn’t breathing and had no pulse. Fire crews arrived and helped resuscitate the inmate, but he died hours later at the hospital.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested for thousands of dollars in retail theft

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect allegedly responsible for thousands of dollars in retail theft was repping a certain 49ers wide receiver Monday night, but unfortunately for him, didn’t match the player’s speed. Officers with the Vacaville Police Department arrested two people allegedly responsible for thefts from Kohl’s and Home Depot Monday evening. After leading […]
VACAVILLE, CA
rwcpulse.com

Man who collapsed on a Redwood City roof died of accidental meth overdose

The 51-year-old man who collapsed on a Redwood City building in August died of an accidental methamphetamine overdose, according to the San Mateo County coroner. Robert Figone, who was experiencing homelessness at the time of his death, was spotted “acting erratically” on the roof of a four-story apartment building, according to a coroner’s report. Figone became unresponsive after dropping down 40-50 feet into the building’s air ventilation shaft where there was approximately four feet of water. Although paramedics performed life-saving measures, Figone died at the scene.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Second suspect in 2022 Pleasant Hill shooting arrested Saturday

PLEASANT HILL, CA (Jan. 22, 2023) — Back on September 9 at around 10:55 p.m. PHPD investigated a reported shooting in Pleasant Oaks Park. When police arrived, they found several teens at the scene who claimed to have been shot. The teens reported that the two unknown people fled in a black sedan.
PLEASANT HILL, CA
ABC10

Tracy police warn about new scam calls pretending to be officers

TRACY, Calif. — The Tracy Police Department is warning residents about a series of scam calls trying to steal money while pretending to be law enforcement. Officials said they have been made aware of "several incidents" where someone answers the phone to a person claiming to be an officer just to demand money over the phone.
TRACY, CA
ABC10

ABC10

