Related
WWE Raw XXX: Here's Why the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley Steel Cage Match Got Scrapped
Becky Lynch and Bayley were supposed to have a Steel Cage Match on tonight's Monday Night Raw as the latest chapter in "The Man's" rivalry with Damage CTRL. However, Lynch wound up getting attacked by Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky before the bell rang and wound up on the receiving end of a 3-on-1 beatdown while locked inside the cage before the match could officially start. The bout was eventually thrown out by Adam Pearce as Lynch was clearly unable to compete, leaving many fans wondering why a Steel Cage bout was even teased to begin with.
The Bloodline Family Member "Hopeful" About Joining WWE One Day
WWE is run by The Bloodline. Since adopting his Tribal Chief monicker, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has embraced his lineage and brought a number of his family members into his inner circle. The first recruits were cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso, who impressed immediately by capturing the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The brothers added the Raw Tag Titles to their shoulders in early 2022, shortly after Reigns added the WWE Championship to his waist, making The Bloodline in control of the top singles and tag gold in the company. This past fall, Jimmy and Jey's younger brother, Solo Sikoa, was called up to the main roster and immediately joined The Bloodline's ranks.
Watch Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller's WWE Performance Center Brawl (Update)
NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller got in a pull-apart brawl at the WWE Performance Center on Monday. The fight was initially made to look real by having Alexis Lete casually film an Instagram reel before having turmoil start in the background. Waller then uploaded his own video where he cut a promo before handing the phone off so someone could film him calling out Breakker. He then gloated afterward about how it's too easy to get in Breakker's head.
WWE: Bella Twins Criticize Raw is XXX For Leaving Out Two Key Superstars
WWE's flagship show has turned 30 years old. Monday Night Raw rebranded itself as Raw is XXX this week, blending both its current roster with legends of yesteryear. The Undertaker shared the ring with Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin played poker with Ted DiBiase and The Godfather, and D-Generation X was confronted by Imperium. Outside of the live segments, WWE aired a number of promo packages throughout the broadcast that highlighted iconic moments from the past three decades of the red brand. Those highlight reels featured retired and active stars alike, including stars that currently wrestle for other promotions.
"American Badass" Undertaker Returns at WWE Raw XXX, Endorses Bray Wyatt
The Undertaker revived his classic "American Badass" persona for the Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary special on Monday night in Philadelphia. "Big Evil" interrupted a promo from LA Knight early in the show, complete with a motorcycle entrance and Kid Rock entrance theme. Knight proceeded to cut a promo on...
WWE Fans Are Loving Sami Zayn's Tag Team Championship Win for The Bloodline at Raw is XXX
WWE fans are absolutely loving Sami Zayn stepping in for Jimmy Uso and helping Jey retain the Raw WWE Tag Team Championships against The Judgment Day's Damien Priest and Dominik Mysterio at Raw is XXX! The 30th Anniversary of WWE Monday Night Raw kicked off with a Tribal Trial which saw Roman Reigns and the rest of the Bloodline grilling Sami Zayn over whether or not he's truly a help to the family. Thanks to Jimmy Uso's interference, Sami Zayn was ultimately declared "innocent for now" and was thus saved from punishment until the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event.
Current AEW Champion's Contract Reportedly Weeks From Expiring
Brian Cage's contract with AEW is set to expire in "a matter of weeks," according to a new report from Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp. The reigning ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion originally signed with AEW back in 2020, and while it looked like he was going to be released last year after being consistently absent from TV, the company wound up picking up the option for an additional year on his deal. After being off TV for nearly half a year following his feud with Ricky Starks, Cage returned at ROH's Supercard of Honor event in April 2022 and quickly formed a faction with The Gates of Agony (now known as The Embassy).
WWE Raw XXX Gets Two Big Changes Hours Before The Show
WWE Monday Night Raw's 30th-anniversary episode takes place tonight in Philadelphia. The show's lineup has undergone a number of changes over the past week as various advertised legends have had to back out of the show, prompting various segments to be changed. WWE officially announced two more changes mere hours before showtime, announcing that tonight's United States Championship match between Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley will be a No Disqualification match and that the opening hour will be commercial-free.
Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker Reflect on Their Moment From WWE Raw XXX
Bray Wyatt and Undertaker took part in a "passing of the torch" moment during Monday Night Raw's 30th Anniversary this week in Philadelphia. "The Deadman" was on the verge of hitting LA Knight with a chokeslam early in the show, only to toss Knight over to Wyatt for a Sister Abigail. He then whispered something in Wyatt's ear before leaving, then took to Twitter to post a message — "Moments define this industry. This one was special!"
WWE 2K23 Reveals New Game Mode, First Images, and More
2K pulled the curtain back on the much anticipated WWE 2K23, revealing a brand new mode, the first images of several WWE Superstars, and new gameplay and edition details. John Cena will be the cover star of WWE 2K23, and accompanying the show-stopping star is a brand new mode to the 2K franchise. That will be the beloved WarGames from NXT and most recently Survivor Series, and you certainly expect absolute chaos in the caged two-ring structure. We also got our first look at several Superstars, including Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, and more, and while he wasn't shown just yet, 2K also revealed Bad Bunny will make his WWE 2K debut. You can check out all of the released images starting on the next slide.
Mandy Rose Confirms WWE's Explanation for Her Release
Mandy Rose's sudden release from the WWE last month left many fans shocked and frustrated that the former NXT Women's Champion was gone from the promotion. It was reported in the days following her release that WWE's decision had to do with higher-ups learning about her profile on the fan subscription service FanTime and that the risque photos and videos she was uploading were deemed "too explicit" and a breach in her WWE contract. Rose has continued to operate the page ever since her release and has since earned a million dollars off of subscriptions.
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan Hit With Mic Issues During Raw is XXX
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was hit with some surprise microphone issues at the start of Raw is XXX! The special 30th Anniversary episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was teasing the return of some of the biggest names from the WWE's past, and things kicked off with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan (accompanied by Jimmy Hart) giving a few words to the audience to help start the big event. The only immediate issue, however, was that not all of these words were able to make it out due to a faulty microphone.
WWE Raw XXX: Brock Lesnar Just Cost Bobby Lashley the United States Championship Again
Brock Lesnar just cost Bobby Lashley the United States Championship for the second time in their rivalry. The main event of the Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary special saw Lashley challenge Austin Theory for the title in a No Disqualification match, and it looked like "The All Mighty" had things wrapped up when he drove Theory through a table late in the bout. But suddenly Lesnar arrived and planted Lashley with an F5, then nailed Theory with one where the champ landed perfectly on a knocked-out Lashley. The referee then quickly counted the pinfall as Lesnar looked on.
