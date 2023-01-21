ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints’ Cameron Jordan wins $50K fine appeal for allegedly faking injury

By Christopher Scarglato
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s0bTU_0kM5y0fi00

Cameron Jordan is already winning in the offseason.

After appealing, the New Orleans Saints defensive end will not have to pay a $50,000 fine for allegedly faking an injury back in December, according to a Friday report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The 33-year-old, along with other members of the Saints’ organization, appealed a massive fine worth over $550,000 after allegedly planning a delay of game during the Saints’ 17-16 loss against the Buccaneers during Week 13.

During a crucial no-huddle play in the fourth quarter, the seven-time Pro Bowler took a knee on the field, went into a medical tent, and returned to the game after getting taped up, leading the NFL to believe the Saints lied about the injury. The Saints later proved Jordan suffered a mid-foot sprain — and the defensive end called the fine “ridiculous.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14D3u8_0kM5y0fi00
Cameron Jordan had a massive $50,000 fine rescinded after going through an appeal.
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VTbcO_0kM5y0fi00
The seven-time Pro Bowler entered into a medical tent after going down with a foot sprain.
Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Juwan Johnson, one of Jordan’s teammates in New Orleans, poked fun of the news, with the tight end asking Jordan on Twitter to let him know “when you get your money back bro.”

Jordan quipped in a retweet to Johnson , saying “bout to be in my accounts scouring the get back.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott Missed Wide-Open Touchdown Sunday

Dak Prescott did not play well on Sunday. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback threw two interceptions in his team's 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.  Prescott and the Cowboys are going home early for the second straight year, each time losing to the 49ers. But while Prescott made some bad ...
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star and Coach Dies

The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
New York Post

Shailene Woodley recalls ‘s—ty’ fallout of Aaron Rodgers split as speculation over QB’s future mounts

The past year was filled with personal and professional challenges for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his former fiancée, Shailene Woodley. In a new interview with Net-A-Porter, the “Big Little Lies” star, 31, opened up about “the darkest, hardest time in [her] life” as she filmed the upcoming Showtime series, “Three Women,” while appearing to grapple with her split from Rodgers, 39, in early 2022. “It was hard to film because I was going through the darkest, hardest time in my life; it was winter in New York, and my personal life was s—ty, so it felt like a big pain bubble...
GREEN BAY, WI
New York Post

Herm Edwards slams Cowboys for savage Dak Prescott turnover tweet

Count Herm Edwards among those who didn’t like the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott tweet. After the 49ers defeated the Cowboys 19-12 on Sunday to advance to the NFC Championship game, the Cowboys’ Twitter account threw Prescott under the bus. “Dak Prescott gave the ball away twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds,” the account sent out. Edwards appeared on ESPN’s “This Just In” on Monday and said the post rubbed him the wrong way. “What I want to say, I can’t say on air because I’m a...
Larry Brown Sports

Stefon Diggs showed up to playoff game in wild outfit

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs made quite the fashion statement before his team’s Divisional Round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Diggs showed up to Highmark Stadium in an outfit that really cannot be described. He had some sort of knit covering over his entire head and pants that looked like they... The post Stefon Diggs showed up to playoff game in wild outfit appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Josh Allen’s girlfriend, Brittany Williams, ‘so proud’ of Bills QB after crushing loss

Brittany Williams is “so proud” of everything boyfriend Josh Allen accomplished with the Bills this season. One day after the Bengals dominated the Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs, Williams took to her Instagram Stories, where she posted a touching tribute to Buffalo’s fifth-year quarterback. “So proud of this man. You are the most amazing & selfless person I know. Through all the highs of this season and the many, many trials of adversity your team faced, you remained the same & never wavered. A true leader,” Williams wrote. “The story is already written. So much to be proud of. So...
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Josh Allen rips ‘stupid’ Damar Hamlin conspiracy theories: ‘Zero chance’

Josh Allen won’t tolerate “stupid” conspiracy theories about Damar Hamlin. The Bills quarterback shut down speculation that Hamlin didn’t actually attend their Divisional Round playoff game against the Bengals at Highmark Stadium on Sunday following bizarre rumors that a body double posed as Hamlin. “Yeah, that’s stupid,” Allen said during an appearance on the “Kyle Brandt’s Basement” podcast on Tuesday. “…One, that’s Damar’s swag… he likes wearing that. Two, he was in the locker room with us pregame. “So yes that was Damar. There’s absolutely zero chance, there is absolutely zero chance. He’s Damar Hamlin. That’s our guy. That’s our brother....
qcnews.com

Angry Cowboys Fans Smash Televisions After Brutal Loss to 49ers

Dallas fans were upset with the team’s result on Sunday. The Cowboys loss on Sunday vs. the 49ers means the team once again fell short in the playoffs. Dallas now hasn’t made an NFC championship game since January 1996, with the Cowboys making 12 playoff appearances since then without advancing to the conference’s title game.
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
169K+
Followers
75K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy