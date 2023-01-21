ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Democrats attempt again to legalize marijuana in Delaware

By CBS Philadelphia
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J0rVH_0kM5xz1d00

Digital Brief: Jan. 20, 2023 (AM) 02:36

DOVER, Del. (AP) -- Democratic lawmakers are trying once again to legalize marijuana in Delaware and create a state-licensed recreational industry.

Lawmakers introduced bills Friday to legalize possession of up to one ounce of marijuana by adults 21 years old or older and establish the industry in Delaware.

House lawmakers failed in June to override Democratic Gov. John Carney's veto of a legalization bill. Legalization is a prerequisite for establishing a state-licensed and regulated marijuana industry, a proposal that failed in the House twice last year.

Following the election in November of several new progressive Democrats, chief bill sponsor Rep. Ed Osienski expressed optimism on Friday that he now has enough votes to make recreational weed legal in Delaware.

"I feel very positive that we have more support this year to get this through," Osienski said. " ... We have some new members. We have some new energy."

Carney, however, has not expressed any change to his opposition to legalizing recreational marijuana use. House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, a Rehoboth Democrat, also remains opposed to legalization, but Osienski said Schwartzkopf has said he would vote for the industry bill if his fellow lawmakers approve the legalization bill.

Osienski said there are no substantial differences between the bills introduced Friday and the legislation that failed last year.

Osienski introduced separate legalization and industry bills last March after the House rejected broader legislation that did both. That cleared the way for passage of the legalization bill that Carney vetoed because it required only a simple majority. The industry bill requires a three-fifths supermajority because it creates a new tax, in the form of a 15% levy on retail sales.

The industry bill calls for state officials to issue up to 30 initial retail marijuana licenses, 30 manufacturing licenses, 60 cultivation licenses and five testing licenses. It includes special license pools for "social equity" and "microbusiness" applicants. Residents would be prohibited, however, from growing their own plants for personal consumption.

Osienski, a Newark Democrat, has argued that the industry bill would create good-paying jobs, generate tax revenue and reduce illegal sales.

Opponents have argued that legalization and creation of a state marijuana industry would lead to increased marijuana use among teens and young adults, expose business owners to liability and result in more traffic deaths and injuries. They also say it would do little to eliminate illegal sales.

Supporters say neither bill would change laws regarding driving under the influence and that public consumption of marijuana would be prohibited. They also say employers will be able to test workers for marijuana to ensure compliance with any zero-tolerance policies and discipline employees for being under the influence at work.

Committee hearings on the bills will be held next week.

Comments / 17

Phillip Teufel
4d ago

big pharma I'm sure is putting money in back pockets to keep people addicted to pain pills is the only reason I see any state not legalizing pot. weed has zero side effects and people will say oh its a gateway drug, no dummy its the person with the drug problem not the plant. focus on getting addicts psyche help, don't blame a plant. you people don't think deep enough and just want to write human psychology off because of a plant. we are trying to advance as a civilization try to use more brain power than what they program u with.

Reply(1)
8
Mikey Howell
4d ago

I don't know why they won't let you grow it they can tax the lights and equipmentin the fertilizers the soils they would make money all the way around

Reply(1)
5
Les Rands
4d ago

But they don't want you to grow your own because then they can't tax you to death on it.

Reply
6
Related
WIBC.com

Rep. Jake Teshka Discusses Legalizing Marijuana In The Hoosier State

The legalization of marijuana has been an ongoing hot topic within the country. While medical marijuana is legal in 37 states, including the surrounding states of Indiana, it is still illegal on all fronts in the Hoosier state. Grow Indiana Together, a nonprofit that supports to legalize and tax all...
INDIANA STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Disabled veteran tax bill passed to House amid concerns

A bill that would remove the three-year residency requirement to qualify for the Disabled Veteran Tax credit drew concerns in the House Education Committee Wednesday. Some members wanted an income limit or means test included in the bill. After a motion to table the bill failed, House Bill 30 was eventually released to the House floor. If passed, First State ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
KELOLAND TV

Bill adding medical pot conditions clears committee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A bill to add eight conditions to the list of those which qualify a patient for the use of medical marijuana passed through the Senate Health and Human Services Committee Wednesday morning on a 6-1 vote. The conditions SB 1 would add are:. Acquired...
KIMA TV

Local gun dealers say many more guns would be banned with assault rifle bill

YAKIMA--House bill 1240 is aiming to prevent the sale or distribution of assault rifles here in the state of Washington. "This is not a bill about going after people's guns, this is a bill about trying to limit the continuing purchase and expansion of the use of these weapons in our state," said Rep. Sen. Strom Peterson representing Washington's 21st district.
WASHINGTON STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Which Americans Own the Most Guns

An estimated 46% of Americans have a gun in their home or elsewhere on their property, according to an October 2022 poll. This figure, part of an annual survey conducted by polling agency Gallup, has been relatively steady for about two decades, and well below the 54% share in a 1993 poll. The October survey […]
News Breaking LIVE

U.S. Senator Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Bob Casey, a Democratic Senator from Pennsylvania, has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to The Hill. "Last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family," Casey said in a statement.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Majority of 16,000 canceled Pa. mail-in ballots were from Democrats

New data from Pennsylvania’s elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out. The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified by county...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Boston

The new communications director for George Santos previously worked for Charlie Baker’s administration

Naysa Woomer previously worked for the Massachusetts Dept. of Revenue and the Massachusetts Republican Party. New York Congressional Rep. George Santos, who infamously lied about major parts of his background and committed alleged campaign finance law violations, has a new communications director with ties to former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and his administration.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Salon

Judge concludes Jan. 6 rioter who broke into Capitol was acting on "Trump's instructions"

A federal judge said on Tuesday that a woman who stormed the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection "followed then-President Trump's instructions" when she broke the law. Danean MacAndrew traveled from California to Washington, D.C. to join Trump's rally, and later filmed herself storming the Capitol with fellow Trump supporters. After a three-day bench trial, she was found guilty of charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
114K+
Followers
25K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy