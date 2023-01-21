ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets interview Browns receivers coach for offensive coordinator job

By Brian Costello
New York Post
 4 days ago

The Jets added another candidate for their offensive coordinator opening on Friday.

Browns wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Chad O’Shea interviewed for the job, a source confirmed. O’Shea is the sixth known candidate for the job.

The 50-year-old has spent the past three seasons with the Browns, but has spent most of his coaching career with Bill Belichick in New England. O’Shea was the Patriots’ wide receivers coach from 2009-18. He followed Brian Flores to the Dolphins in 2019 as his offensive coordinator, but was fired after one season. He then went to the Browns.

Chad O’Shea interviewed for the Jets’ offensive coordinator job.
The Jets are known to have spoken with the following candidates: O’Shea, former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley, former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett , Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson and Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo.

NFL Network reported Friday that the Jets requested permission to interview Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan, but Callahan declined and signed an extension to stay in Cleveland. Callahan was the Jets’ offensive line coach from 2006-11 under Eric Mangini and Rex Ryan.

