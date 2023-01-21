Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Disney+ Renews New Superhero Series Extraordinary Before First Season Premiere
Disney+ is forging ahead with another season of Extraordinary before the first one even got started. The news was reported by Deadline after the announcement was made at the show's launch party in London last night. In the United States, the series is currently airing on Hulu. Disney VP of Scripted Content Johanna Deveraux communicated just how pleased the company has been with the Side Gentle production. In a bit of a twist, the superhero story's description reads a little bit like My Hero Academia as a 25-year-old woman grapples with being the only non-powered person in a world where everyone has a super ability. Sofia Oxenham brings a bit of grounding to a supernatural tale as the lead character Jen's best friend. She spoke to Wonderland Magazine about her "big break" and it seems like she's content to enjoy the ride for now.
ComicBook
That 70s Show Star Didn't Realize the Series Was Set in the '70s
Debra Jo Rupp apparently did not realize that That '70s Show was set in the 1970s when she first read the pilot script. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Rupp revealed that she had a bit of shock when she arrived on set the first day and saw what she was going to be performing in. Kurtwood Smith, Rupp's onscreen husband, was in the interview as well, and seemed perplexed, asking her how she had missed the title, which Rupp said was not originally That '70s Show but was instead a placeholder title. She suggested it was called "The Kids Are Alright," the name of a song by The Who, which was used as the title of the season six premiere of That '70s Show.
‘Poker Face’ Review: Peacock Hit The Streaming Jackpot With Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne’s Masterful Mystery Series
When Natasha Lyonne’s character Charlie Cale tosses back a swig of Coors Light and speeds away in her Plymouth Barracuda at the end of Poker Face‘s pilot, your body will buzz with the same exhilaration you feel when a Rian Johnson mystery movie wraps. Only this time, there’s an added thrill: You get to experience that unique euphoria over and over again.
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite CBS Series Renewed for Season 6
CBS has given fan-favorite series The Neighborhood an early renewal for Season 6. The network announced the renewal just as production began on the series' 100th episode on Monday. The series is the latest renewal announced by the network which previously gave early renewals to Ghosts and Young Sheldon. Another popular series, Bob Hearts Abishola, is currently awaiting renewal news.
ComicBook
Kill Bill Star Calls on Quentin Tarantino to Make Vol. 3
Quentin Tarantino has claimed that he will only be directing one more film in his career, with Kill Bill star Vivica A. Fox calling on him to make a third film in the series. While Fox's character was killed in the debut film, various rumors speculating about what a third film could explore would center around the daughter she left behind when she was killed seeking revenge against Beatrix (Uma Thurman) for killing her mother, which would surely continue Fox's character's legacy. The nature of the films, however, has allowed for flashbacks, so even if her character is dead in the present, there's a chance that Fox could reprise her role.
ComicBook
SNL Fans Baffled by Sharon Stone's Unannounced Cameo
Saturday Night Live returned last night for the show's first episode of 2023, and it featured an array of exciting cameos. The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza hosted the show with Sam Smith as the musical guest, and Plaza went back to her roots as an NBC page and even reunited with her Parks and Rec co-star, Amy Poehler. While Poehler's cameo made a lot of sense considering her connection to Plaza, there was another cameo that had SNL fans a little confused (but also extremely delighted). Sharon Stone, the iconic actor known for Basic Instinct and Casino, popped up during Sam Smith's performance of "Gloria." While this may seem random, it actually makes perfect sense...
ComicBook
Girls Trip 2 Officially Confirmed, Plot and Cast Details Revealed at Sundance
Girls Trip 2 is officially happening. On Monday, Tracy Oliver, who co-wrote 2017's Girls Trip with Kenya Barris told Variety at the Sundance Film Festival that the sequel is happening and that they are looking at sending the film's characters to Ghana for the second film. According to Oliver, the sequel will see the return of original cast members Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish as they make their way to Afrochella, an annual music and arts festival held in the West African country in December. A script for the project has not yet been submitted.
ComicBook
Naruto Just Proved Kawaki Can Be a Terrifying Villain
In the world of Naruto, few people have life harder than parents. It seems any kid in the series is fated for war or strife as the Konoha 11 learned years ago. Even in Boruto, the world's peace is only surface level, so it makes raising a good kid hard. Naruto and Hinata have found that out with their own brood, and now their adopted son just showed how even the nicest parents can bring around a devastating child.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 2 Featured a Sneaky Uncharted Easter Egg
HBO's The Last of Us snuck in an easter egg in Episode 2 that stems from Naughty Dog's incredibly popular PlayStation game Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. Although we're only two episodes into The Last of Us, HBO's latest series has already been tucking away some secrets for fans to discover. In the pilot of The Last of Us, the show featured a callback to Naughty Dog's 2020 sequel The Last of Us Part 2 that may have been easily missed. With Episode 2, this trend continued once again, but this time, director Neil Druckmann opted to hide a subtle reference to Uncharted.
ComicBook
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Gets Transformed Into Lobo After DCU Rumors
Jason Momoa has been hinting a big news for the DC Universe for the past few months, and he recently teased something pretty major. There are rumors that Momoa could leave his Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom role behind and play a new character in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios slate, but the actor has denied that pretty heavily. Gunn and Safran will unveil their new DC Studios slate later this month, and no one except the higher ups at Warner Bros. Discovery seems to know exactly what will happen. Momoa is rumored to be cast as Loboin the new DC Universe and one artist has created a cool new design that shows how he could look as the character.
ComicBook
TBS Cancels Another Series After Only One Season
TBS has closed up shop with Rat in the Kitchen. On Monday, it was announced that the reality competition series has been cancelled after only one season. The show premiered in March of 2022, and was hosted by comedian Natasha Leggero and celebrity chef Ludo Lefebvre. It followed a group of cooks competing to win a cash prize across a series of challenges. However, all the while, one of them is trying to sabotage their efforts – the rat in the kitchen. The news of this cancellation was broken by Kathleen Finch, Chairman and Chief Content Officer of Warner Bros. Discovery's U.S. Networks Group, during a keynote at Reelscreen in Austin, Texas.
ComicBook
WOW Crosses Over with Let's Make A Deal (Exclusive)
The newest episode of Let's Make A Deal is set to get some WOW Superhero power, and we've got a brand new clip from tomorrow's delightful episode right here. As you can watch in the clip above, Let's Make A Deal's Wayne Brady and Tiffany Coyne get in the wrestling spirit, especially Coyne, who delivers a full WOW-style promo before getting a surprise appearance from WOW Women of Wrestling Superheroes Foxxy Fierce and Coach Campanelli. The episode premieres tomorrow and you can find the full clip in the video above.
ComicBook
Star Wars Actress Daisy Ridley Speaks Out on Return to Franchise After Rise of Skywalker
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker put a definitive end to the Skywalker Saga, an extended story told over the span of nine films and a handful of tie-in projects in other mediums. The Saga effectively ended with the ninth film in the franchise, the third featuring Daisy Ridley's Rey. Though the character's story arc was brought full circle in the picture, Ridley herself is entirely open to reprising the role if that's something Lucasfilm so desires.
‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Teaser Trailer: Watch Riley Keough & Sam Claflin Sing ‘Regret Me’ As Daisy & Billy
Brace yourself for some epic rock ‘n’ roll. The new teaser trailer for Daisy Jones & The Six is out, and it does not disappoint in the slightest. “Look, I know that I said I would tell you everything. But how much of everything do you really want to know?” Daisy says in the trailer.
ComicBook
Anime Poll Reveals the Manga Series That Need Shows ASAP
January is almost over, but the new year's appeal has yet to wear off. For anime fans, all eyes are on what this year could bring the community, and that includes licensing announcements. After all, no one wants to hear anime announcements more than netizens, and they have their own list of requests. And now, a massive poll has revealed which manga series fans want adapted the most.
ComicBook
Greg Berlanti and Andy Serkis Producing New NBC Pilot
The work of Oliver Sacks is officially headed to NBC, with the help of some pretty major creators. On Tuesday, reports indicated that the network has given a pilot order to Wolf, a potential series which will be executive produced by, among other names, actor and director Andy Serkis and Arrowverse boss Greg Berlanti. The potential series will be based on Sacks' books The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat and An Anthropologist on Mars. Superman & Lois' Lee Toland Krieger is on board to direct and executive produce, with Michael Grassi set to write and executive produce the pilot.
ComicBook
Cocaine Bear TV Critics Spot Declares It The Greatest Movie of All Time
The wild new movie Cocaine Bear has released a new TV spot featuring some of the first critical reviews of the movie – which apparently one critic is declaring "the greatest movie of all time." Cocaine Bear was inspired by the true 1985 story of a couple of drug...
ComicBook
2023 Oscars Nominations Snubbed One of Anime's Most Gorgeous Movies
A new year is here, and of course, that means another chance has come around for the Oscars to snub some of entertainment's best films. From Jordan Peele's Nope to The Woman King, a slew of movies were kept out of the Oscars nomination pool this year. Obviously, anime was shafted yet again as the medium is so often treated, but this year stings worse than ever given the existence of Inu-Oh.
ComicBook
Sharon Stone Breaks Silence On Surprise Saturday Night Live Cameo
Saturday Night Live returned last night for the show's first episode of 2023 and while there were some exciting announced guests — The White Lotus Star Aubrey Plaza hosted with Sam Smith as musical guest — there was an unannounced cameo that took viewers by surprise. Sharon Stone stunned audiences when she popped up during Sam Smith's performance of "Gloria" and now, Stone is herself breaking her silence on that stunning appearance.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 2 Confirms Major Fan Theory About Infection's Origin
The Last of Us episode 2 confirms one of the biggest fan theories going around right now. HBO's The Last of Us is a pretty brilliant adaptation of one of the best video games out there. Not only does it closely follow the source material, but it greatly expands on it to add interesting new nuggets for longtime fans and help deepen the experience for new fans as well. Although there are some tiny mentions and suggestions about exactly how the infection spread in the game, it's not very overt. Part of the reason for that is because the game never leaves the POV of the main characters, so there's no scientist to deliver a bunch of exposition.
Comments / 0