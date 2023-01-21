Debra Jo Rupp apparently did not realize that That '70s Show was set in the 1970s when she first read the pilot script. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Rupp revealed that she had a bit of shock when she arrived on set the first day and saw what she was going to be performing in. Kurtwood Smith, Rupp's onscreen husband, was in the interview as well, and seemed perplexed, asking her how she had missed the title, which Rupp said was not originally That '70s Show but was instead a placeholder title. She suggested it was called "The Kids Are Alright," the name of a song by The Who, which was used as the title of the season six premiere of That '70s Show.

2 HOURS AGO