Montana State

mtpr.org

Bill would authorize state loans for local projects using coal-severance tax

Mandy Nay says she and her neighbors in far eastern Montana need clean water, not the brown stuff that comes out of their faucets right now. Nay is the project coordinator for the Dry-Redwater project. After more than a decade of working toward their goal, the group is planning to place a water treatment plant on the North Fork of the Fort Peck Reservoir to get water to the area between McCone and Richland counties. They say they’ll be able to get clean water to about 11 communities -- nine of which don’t have any form of water system right now.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Listen live: Gov. Gianforte's State of the State Address

Gov. Greg Gianforte will deliver his State of the State Address Wednesday night starting at 7 p.m. You can watch it live here or listen on your radio or online. Congressional delegation awaits final committee assignments. Montana’s congressional delegation is starting to get a better idea of which committees they’ll...
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Former Billings Rep. Mallerie Stromswold reflects on her time in the statehouse

Former Billings Rep. Mallerie Stromswold resigned two weeks into the 68th Montana Legislature citing logistical challenges and backlash from the Republican party when she voted apart from the majority. In a conversation with Montana Public Radio’s Shaylee Ragar, Stromswold recounts her experience in Montana’s statehouse, why she left and what she hopes for future lawmakers.
BILLINGS, MT
mtpr.org

The Session Week 3: Relationships in the Capitol

The life cycle of legislation is just getting started. The mechanics of public power are sorting and sifting policy, and much of that work starts with the building of relationships. Listen now for a preview of the policy and politics inside the Montana statehouse. Montana Public Radio's Corin Cates-Carney speaks...
Montana State

