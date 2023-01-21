ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardiner, NY

Page Six

Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair

She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

‘The Other Black Girl’ at Hulu Adds Shakirah DeMesier, Langston Kerman and Cassi Maddox (EXCLUSIVE)

Shakirah DeMesier, Langston Kerman and Cassi Maddox have been added to Hulu’s “The Other Black Girl” as series regulars. DeMesier will play the young version of Diana, an aspiring author whose book “Burning Heart” is on the edge of becoming a national bestseller. Diana fits in the world no matter the situation, and always has a smile on her face – which tends to leave a strain on her relationship with her best friend, Kendra Rae Phillips. DeMesier is a Hofstra University, HB Studio, and UCB graduate whose credits include “Cobra Kai” on Netflix, “American Soul” on BET, “Watchmen”...
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
