ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington bill would lower legal blood alcohol level limit

By LISA BAUMANN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pdltc_0kM5wAlp00
1 of 2

A bill under consideration in Washington would make it the second state in the country to lower the legal limit for a driver’s blood alcohol content from 0.08% to 0.05%.

State Sen. John Lovick, D-Mill Creek, is Senate Bill 5002′s primary sponsor. The former state trooper and former Snohomish County sheriff said this week that of the more than 700 people killed on Washington roads last year, over half were DUI-related.

“Our roads are not as safe as they should be, and they are definitely not as safe as they could be,” Lovick said. “I see driving behavior that is beyond anything I could have imagined when I started as a state trooper over 40 years ago ... It is very clear to me that drunk driving is impacting the safety of our communities, and it is time that we do something.”

Across the country and currently in Washington, the legal blood alcohol content limit for most drivers is 0.08%, but limits vary by state for commercial drivers or drivers with past DUI convictions.

Josh McDonald, executive director of the Washington Wine Institute, spoke against the bill this week, saying a change to 0.05% blood alcohol content could turn a “reasonable, modern consumption experience, for both the customer and winery, into a very serious concern,” KUOW reported.

Health

Washington is the second-largest wine producing state with more than 1,000 wineries, according to the Washington State Wine Commission.

Julia Gorton, with the Washington Hospitality Association, also spoke against the proposed change, arguing that there is “no discernable way to recognize signs of intoxication” at the 0.05% level.

Utah’s Legislature voted in 2017 to decrease the legal limit to 0.05% despite similar concerns. Since it went into effect, the number of crashes and fatalities have fallen even though drivers logged more miles, according to research published last year by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The National Transportation Safety Board recommended last year that all new vehicles in the U.S. be equipped with blood alcohol content monitoring systems that can stop an intoxicated person from driving, saying alcohol-related crashes were one of the biggest causes of highway deaths. The agency encouraged states a decade ago to drop their blood alcohol content levels to 0.05%.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signaled his support for the bill Thursday, saying he’s convinced the change would cause people to moderate their drinking and driving behavior.

The bill, which is also sponsored by about a dozen other lawmakers from both parties, moved out of the Senate Law and Justice Committee on Thursday after it was changed to take effect in late December this year, instead of July. It goes next to the Senate Transportation Committee for consideration.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Senate committee advances bill that would change legal definition of abortion

The Senate State Affairs Committee voted to introduce one of two abortion-related bills sponsored by Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, that would change Idaho’s legal definition of abortion in what Herndon said was an attempt to address concerns from medical professionals around ectopic pregnancies and other certain medical circumstances. Herndon’s bill to remove the rape and […] The post Idaho Senate committee advances bill that would change legal definition of abortion appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
CBS Minnesota

House Dems introduce legalized recreational pot bill, Gov. Walz says he's "ready to sign it into law"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- DFL lawmakers in Minnesota say this will be the year recreational marijuana is legalized. House Democrats introduced a bill Thursday morning that would allow 21-year-olds to buy, sell and use marijuana. It would also automatically expunge low-level cannabis convictions."Our bill will create a safe, well-regulated, legal marketplace where Minnesotans can grow, buy and sell cannabis if they choose to do so," Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said.The bill will likely take months to pass, because there's a long vetting process. Gov. Tim Walz says he'll be ready when it gets to his desk. RELATED: Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz...
MINNESOTA STATE
22 WSBT

As threats against lawmakers rise, some Democrats reconsider Capitol's firearm laws

LANSING, Mich. — Calls to end gun violence and threats against lawmakers have extended across the country, from arrests in New Mexico to protests on Michigan's Capitol lawn. In New Mexico Tuesday, Albuquerque police arrested Solomon Peña, a former Republican candidate who baselessly claims he lost his bid for state office due to a "rigged" election. Peña paid four men to shoot at the homes of several Democratic lawmakers, police said.
MICHIGAN STATE
Wyoming News

Medicaid expansion clears House Revenue Committee

CHEYENNE — A bill that would extend Medicaid coverage to more people for the next two years was given its first approval Thursday morning in the House Revenue Committee, but not without stipulations. House Bill 80, which is titled “Medical treatment opportunity act-Medicaid reform,” was passed out of the committee by a 6-3 vote after nearly two hours of testimony. It authorizes the Wyoming Department of Health director, insurance commissioner and governor to enter into negotiations to obtain either a state plan amendment or other...
WYOMING STATE
CBS Philly

Democrats attempt again to legalize marijuana in Delaware

DOVER, Del. (AP) -- Democratic lawmakers are trying once again to legalize marijuana in Delaware and create a state-licensed recreational industry.Lawmakers introduced bills Friday to legalize possession of up to one ounce of marijuana by adults 21 years old or older and establish the industry in Delaware.House lawmakers failed in June to override Democratic Gov. John Carney's veto of a legalization bill. Legalization is a prerequisite for establishing a state-licensed and regulated marijuana industry, a proposal that failed in the House twice last year.Following the election in November of several new progressive Democrats, chief bill sponsor Rep. Ed Osienski expressed...
DELAWARE STATE
The Associated Press

Police: Woman called 911 after letting killer borrow phone

SEATTLE (AP) — Police located the suspect in the random killing of three people at a convenience store in Yakima, Washington, after he borrowed a stranger’s cell phone to call his mother and confess to what he had done, authorities said Tuesday. The suspect shot and killed himself behind some warehouses as officers approached, said Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray. No officers used force and none was injured, he added. Police had surrounded Jarid Haddock’s family home after Tuesday’s pre-dawn killings, but he wasn’t there, Murray said at a news conference. Instead, the 21-year-old had gone to the area of a Target store in the city, where he borrowed a woman’s phone and called his mother. The woman overheard the conversation, which included incriminating statements such as “I killed those people,” as well as the man’s threats to kill himself, according to Murray. The woman then managed to get her phone back, separated herself from Haddock and called 911 to report his whereabouts, Murray said.
YAKIMA, WA
TheDailyBeast

A 23-Year-Old Mayor Tried Trump’s Stolen Election Playbook. Only It Worked.

A small Kansas town is reeling after a baby-faced 23-year-old manipulated procedural technicalities to reinstall himself as mayor in one night, seemingly taking a page from the playbook used by former President Donald Trump after he was voted out of office.Only, this time, it worked.“People have said this reminds them of Germany in 1935,” Jeffery Jones, whose bid for a council seat in Goddard, Kansas, collapsed last week as Hunter Larkin abruptly took control, told The Daily Beast. “Like, ‘Hey, we don’t like you anymore and we’re gonna vote you out and put our own person in.’”The convoluted machinations by...
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
626K+
Post
665M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy