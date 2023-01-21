ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington police charge man with fetal homicide after woman suffers miscarriage

By Karla Ward
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington police have charged a man with fetal homicide after a woman who was assaulted suffered a miscarriage early Friday.

Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas, 24, is charged with first-degree fetal homicide, first-degree strangulation and second-degree assault — domestic violence, Lexington police said in a news release Friday night.

Police said they were called to respond to a domestic violence victim at a local hospital at 9:24 a.m. Friday.

Vasquez-Barradas was being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.

